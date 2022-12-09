Read full article on original website
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas LeakMona LazarSan Jose, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
San Mateo judge unexpectedly denies remote court access to group of court watchers and mediaRobert J HansenSan Mateo County, CA
The richest woman in Palo Alto, CaliforniaLuay RahilPalo Alto, CA
Plan to clamp down on Airbnb gains momentum
There’s no question that short-term rentals are a booming industry in Palo Alto, which routinely boasts more than 500 listings on Airbnb and where some “superhosts” control clandestine empires of more than 20 homes. But as the City Council considered on Monday clamping down on the rental...
Cupertino elects first gay councilmember
Cupertino is getting its first-ever LGBTQ councilmember, and advocates say it’s only the beginning. J.R. Fruen, an attorney and third-generation Cupertino resident, won a seat on the Cupertino City Council in a crowded race against seven other candidates. Fruen came in third, securing one of three council seats and receiving 15.9% of the vote, or 7,701 votes. He was sworn in on Friday evening.
'No more housing' is not an option
Every eight years, the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) calculates how much housing is needed and cities, towns and other jurisdictions are given their Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA). Then it’s up to the staff, commissions and councils of these local governments to meet the requirement...
Bramson: A warm light in the winter chill
With a winter storm rolling in on this bleak December night, it’s easy to start thinking about all that has continued to go wrong in 2022. Set against a backdrop of a looming recession, you can look out across the Silicon Valley and see a place where there just aren’t enough affordable homes, wages are too low, and the rent is still too damn high for hard working families, seniors, and so many others in need. Enduring inequities and abject despair are the fallout of this collective failure, and we see more people forced onto the streets everyday as a result.
Health officials reinstate more stringent masking rules in Alameda County
More stringent masking rules have been reinstated in Alameda County to protect against the spread of COVID-19, county health officials said Friday. State officials are again requiring masking for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters, and cooling and heating centers, while county correctional and detention centers must now comply with both state and local guidance.
PUSD, teachers union reach deal to clarify time off
The Pleasanton Unified School District and Association of Pleasanton Teachers recently signed a memorandum of understanding that both sides say signifies a successful start to next year’s labor negotiations. Cheryl Atkins, president of the association, told the Weekly that PUSD and the teachers union signed the agreement on Wednesday...
Stanford to host conference focused on humans living longer
What happens when more humans start living to 100?. The social, political and health-related impacts of a population with an increasing lifespan will be the focus of the third annual Century Summit, hosted by the Stanford Center on Longevity on Dec. 13-14. The conference is a hybrid event, with the...
Dinosaurs to take over courtyard at Junior Museum and Zoo
After balking last month, Palo Alto approved a plan to welcome dinosaur sculptures to its newly renovated Junior Museum and Zoo. By a unanimous vote that belied the council’s discomfort, the council approved $234,748 to construct life-sized dinosaur sculptures as part of a new exhibit known as the “California’s Dinosaur Garden.” The exhibit by Blue Rhino Studios will pay homage to the dinosaurs that once roamed the state: an ichthyornis carrying a fish in its mouth, two deer-sized hypsilophodontids and one saurornithelestes, a feathered carnivore that resembles a velociraptor.
'Tis the season for online shopping scams, warns FBI
As shoppers cash in on holiday deals and prepare for the season of gift-giving, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s San Francisco division anticipates more fraud schemes floating around the internet. The FBI said that scammers become more creative every year to sweep people’s money and personal information out from...
Las Positas College celebrates new horticulture facility
Las Positas College’s newly constructed horticulture facility and the soon-to-be-completed viticulture building are some examples of how district officials said the college is teaching sustainability while also looking at the Tri-Valley’s agricultural history. “You need knowledgeable people in the workforce to understand how to recommend plants, (how) to...
Dripping with holiday spirit in Livermore
Livermore Downtown Inc.’s Holiday Village in the Park and Holiday Sights and Sounds Parade went on as scheduled this month despite cold and rainy weather conditions. “The skies were dark on parade day, but the smiles on the kiddos’ face shone bright enough to light up our entire city,” the organization said in a post on Facebook following the events on Dec. 3.
Dublin launching shopping rewards program
The city of Dublin is due to soon roll out its new citywide municipal rewards program — the first of its kind in the nation. Formed through a partnership with Reach, a San Francisco-based tech and commerce company, the program is designed to generate traffic for small businesses while providing shopping incentives to residents. Shoppers are able to earn cash-back rewards in the form of “Dublin Dollars” when purchasing items at local stores.
'A Rockin' Holiday Revue' at the Firehouse
The Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton will be getting into the swing of the holiday season when it welcomes back rock ‘n’ roll pianist Jared Freiburg for a new Christmas concert later this month. Freiburg, who played the role of Jerry Lee Lewis in the world tour of...
