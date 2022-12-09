Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dartmouthsports.com
Women’s Basketball Welcomes Drexel for Education Day
Dartmouth (2-7) vs. Drexel (5-3) Date: Tuesday, Dec. 13 | 12 p.m. Last Meeting: Nov. 30, 2021 (L, 67-44) Coming off a road win over Monmouth, the Big Green host Drexel for a Tuesday matinee. Dartmouth gives a warm welcome to more than 1,000 local elementary students from 16 different schools as the program hosts its annual Education Day.
The top industries and employers in the Boston area
Learn about the biggest industries and employers in the Boston metro area with this guide to local business.
NECN
Updated Timing, Snowfall Totals for This Week's Winter Storm
A cold front moved through overnight, with some snow showers before dawn. This set us up for some slick roads and a light sugar-coating of snow even to Cape Cod. The wind and cold temps continue to dominate the day even with sunshine. Highs only reach the 20s to 30s, with “feels like” temps in the teens and 20s Wednesday afternoon thanks to the gusty northwest wind.
WCVB
Snow, rain to impact late-week travel around Boston, New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A storm system traveling from coast to coast will bring a wintry mix of snow and rain to much of New England on Friday. StormTeam 5 is highlighting Friday as an "Impact Weather Day." Low pressure will move toward the Great Lakes, which will help to...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Monday morning because of the icy road conditions following Sunday's snow.Check the latest list here.
Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket
Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
Haverhill Residents Get Inline To Mourn Demolition Of Landmark Roller Rink
Merrimack Valley residents are skating into the backs of their minds and digging up older memories after demolition began at a landmark roller rink last week. Self-described as the "best roller skating center in Massachusetts," Skateland in Haverhill was torn down on Friday, Dec. 9, …
WMUR.com
Video: Storm system to bring plowable snow to New Hampshire later this week
A quiet stretch continues over the next few days with cold nights and chilly days. Snow showers likely overnight and into early Wednesday, then some sun. Clouds increase Thursday as a large wintry storm approaches. This storm likely bring snow, mix and rain all day Friday and slowly ends Saturday. Travel will be impacted during that time, especially north and west of Manchester where it stays snow the longest.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Massachusetts
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.
4 college students killed, 3 hurt in fiery crash in Maine
CASTINE, Maine (AP) — Four Maine Maritime Academy students, including two from Massachusetts, were killed when a sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday after the last day of classes for the semester, authorities said. The driver and two other passengers — all...
whdh.com
$1M Powerball prize on ticket sold in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Valkyrie Nominee Trust of Quincy has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize after the first five numbers on its ticket matched those selected in the game’s June 18, 2022 drawing. The trust, represented by trustee David Spillane, claimed its $1 million prize (before taxes)...
liveforlivemusic.com
PHOTOS: Thievery Corporation Wallops Wally’s Pub In Hampton Beach
Thievery Corporation stopped by Wally’s Pub in Hampton Beach, NH on Sunday. Following an opening set from special guest Emancipator, the electronic duo delivered a scorching 14-song set and quadruple encore. The setlist combined old and new, with tracks like “Lebanese Blonde” and “The Richest Man in Babylon” mixed...
Driver dies in multi-vehicle crash on New Hampshire highway
DOVER, N.H. — The driver of a car died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another car on Route 16 in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said. The southbound tractor-trailer went off the road, over a guardrail and into the northbound lane on Monday afternoon, police said. It collided with the two cars. An additional vehicle ran into a guardrail in an attempt to avoid a collision with the tractor-trailer.
Man charged with using Merrimack, NH home in Russian smuggling ring
BOSTON - A man from Merrimack, New Hampshire is accused of using his home as part of a Russian smuggling ring.Alexey Brayman was one of seven people charged in a federal indictment out of New York that accuses them of buying and shipping "millions of dollars in military and sensitive dual-use technologies from U.S. manufacturers and vendors" and illegally sending them into Russia since at least 2017.Federal prosecutors said the items include "advanced electronics and sophisticated testing equipment used in quantum computing, hypersonic and nuclear weapons development and other military and space-based military applications."Brayman surrendered to federal authorities on Tuesday.Prosecutors...
travelawaits.com
9 Quaint New Hampshire Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas
Snow-capped mountains sparkle as sunlight dances off the swaths of bright white snow drifts. Twinkling lights dance around festive, tree-lined downtown streets. Events that are filled with hometown charm have a longevity that appeals to generation after generation. Christmas towns in New Hampshire embody the spirit of the season, bringing joy and happiness to all.
Southie Resident, Sean McShane on Jeopardy Tonight!
Update: Southie resident Sean McShane won Monday night’s Jeopardy! You can watch him again on Tuesday night at 7:30pm. P.S. There was also a South Boston question in this episode! Do you know the answer?. Original post:. South Boston resident Sean McShane will be on Monday’s episode of Jeopardy!...
busytourist.com
28 Best & Fun Things To Do In Portsmouth (New Hampshire)
Known for its colorful art and culture scene as well as its rich American history, Portsmouth, New Hampshire is a wonderful place to spend time with family and friends. The town’s history dates back to 1623, the time of its first settlement. It’s also the site of a colonial...
Three people hospitalized, over a dozen cars involved in pileup on Route 9 in Newton
NEWTON, Mass. — Crews were hard at work Sunday night restoring order to a major Newton roadway after slippery roads caused a mass motor vehicle pileup. According to Newton Deputy Fire Chief Erick Fricke, 12 to 15 cars were involved in the pileup and three people had to be transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
nhmagazine.com
Great Food Destination / North of Concord: The Little Grille at The Depot
A building that once led travelers to and from Littleton via railway has since been repurposed to transport taste buds (and eyes) to exotic lands of flavor and color. The previous Grafton County railroad station now blends Brazilian barbecue and local American fare with a modern art exhibit lining its walls.
AdWeek
Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez Leaving Boston Station WHDH
Boston meteorologist Jaisol Martinez has announced that she’s leaving WHDH after four years at the station. “It’s my last weekend working at 7News with my last day coming up this week,” Jaisol wrote on Twitter. “I have learned SO much & I’m grateful for the time I’ve spent in New England. I always read the nice comments y’all leave and I can’t thank y’all enough for the support!
Comments / 0