Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
Why Some Democrats Are Openly Supporting Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Run
As the familiar refrain of the Sam & Dave song "Hold On, I'm Comin'" played on the sound system, Donald J. Trump triumphantly walked off the stage at Mar-a-Lago on the night of November 15, 2022. It was the night America had been anticipating for months: Trump announced that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Declaring that he was running "in order to make America great and glorious again," the former president spent just over an hour reminiscing about his accomplishments and promising more of the same in a second term. To no one's surprise, he painted a picture of President Joe Biden's America as being a bleak landscape of crime-ridden cities, open borders, and staggering inflation (via Reuters).
Republicans are about to take their revenge on Joe Biden
Joe Biden needs to lawyer up. He’s about to see an onslaught of investigations into him, his appointees and their conduct that will now be launched by Republican-controlled congressional committees. It’s not impossible that a Republican-controlled congress could even try to push for his impeachment. The Republicans squeaked...
Washington Examiner
Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship
In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
Bill Clinton's former pollster warns Democrats about 2024: Forget Biden, focus on working class
Greenberg warns of the “continuing risk of a Republican challenge centered on borders and crime," if Democrats fail to properly address and prioritize these issues in 2024.
BBC
US presidential election 2024: Democrats who might challenge Biden
He's the oldest president in US history and his approval ratings have stalled in the low 40s. Is President Joe Biden ripe for a primary challenge in 2024?. Donald Trump, the man he defeated two years ago, has just announced he will run for the White House again. But both...
allthatsinteresting.com
Who Were The Worst U.S. Presidents In History — And What Made Them So Bad?
From Herbert Hoover's mishandling of the Great Depression to George W. Bush's unpopular war in Iraq, go inside the stories of some of America's worst-ranking presidents. Ever since George Washington first took the oath of office in 1789, scores of men have followed in his footsteps. But not all of America’s presidents have left their terms with a glowing reputation. A number of these leaders have been harshly judged by history for their scandals, political decisions, inaction in the face of crises, and even for dying too quickly. And some have even been called the worst presidents in American history.
Kimmel Declares Trump Endorsement ‘Almost as Worthless as a Degree From Trump University’ After Herschel Walker Loss (Video)
Jimmy Kimmel took some time in his monologue on Wednesday to gloat about the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff election, in which Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Herschel Walker. And one big takeaway for Kimmel is that Donald Trump’s political influence is not what he imagines it to be — or...
How Rich Are President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and the Wealthiest US Politicians?
While politicians in the U.S. tend to earn substantial salaries, it's usually not indicative of their true wealth. In addition to those government paychecks, politicians tend to accrue substantial...
Trump Rebuked for Call to Suspend Constitution Over Election
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, File) Former President Donald Trump faced rebuke Sunday from officials in both parties after calling for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution over his lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
Georgia’s runoff was a resounding rebuke of Trumpism. Will Republicans hear it?
Tuesday delivered a spate of bad news for Donald Trump and the Republican party. First, Bennie Thompson, chairman of the January 6 committee, announced that criminal referrals to the US Department of Justice would be forthcoming. A few hours later, a Manhattan jury convicted the Trump Organization on 17 counts of tax fraud, conspiracy and falsification. According to prosecutors, the former president was complicit.
The Jewish Press
No Pres. Trump, The Constitution is Not a Pick-and-Choose Menu
On his Truth Social media platform, former President Trump indicated that if he didn’t believe the results were legitimate, he could ignore the Constitution “So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great “Founders” did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”
newsnationnow.com
Vittert: Neither party empowered by tackling fentanyl deaths
(NewsNation) — The desire for political power explains just about everything in America. It’s official now that fentanyl kills more, many more, young Americans than guns, according to CDC estimates. The numbers are indisputable. But you wouldn’t know that by watching network TV or reading America’s biggest newspapers.
'I don't see how Trump wins': Republicans in early primary states question former president's 2024 viability
LAS VEGAS — Donald Trump is a polarizing incumbent retread and no longer the outsider change agent who took the Republican Party by storm seven years ago, complicating the former president’s road to the White House in 2024. As Republicans poised to challenge Trump for the presidential nomination...
Trump isn't the only thing that could rock American democracy
American democracy -- and the evolving way in which it is executed -- is facing a series of fundamental questions beyond former President Donald Trump's election denialism.
