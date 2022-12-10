ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

Dozens mourn at candlelight vigil held for Clinton County teens killed in crash

By Valerie Lyons
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27K1Y3_0jdosjKk00

Flowers and balloons piled up outside Clinton-Massie High School Friday as the Clinton County community mourned two young lives cut short.

Family, friends and even strangers held a candlelight vigil for 18-year-old Rosa Mendoza and 15-year-old Prezzleigh Goldie.

The friends died after their car crashed into another vehicle on State Route 73 in Chester Township Tuesday night.

"I just can't comprehend it. I can't believe that it would happen to her," Addison Howard said.

Mendoza was Howard's first friend when she started 8th grade.

"She was kind, she was sweet, she always helped people when she could," she said. "She was always there for anyone. She would always go up to people who were sitting alone at lunch and try to be their friend. She was great. "

A senior, Mendoza was said to be a friend to all.

Her passenger that night, Goldie, was a sophomore.

She was newer to the school, so not as many people knew her as they did Mendoza, but Goldie's classmates say her life and impact were just as great.

"A few days before the accident happened, I saw her in the hallway more than I'd ever seen her before and I was just thinking about how nice she was," fellow sophomore Lexus Poston said. "Just how great of a person she was stuck with me through all these years."

Goldie was a person who would drop everything to help someone they just met, friends said.

"We went to a football game and I asked her if she had face paint and she told me she didn't, but then she spent the entire game looking for someone with face paint with me," Kayle McCollister said.

Throughout the vigil, school staff handed out brown paper bags. Inside were stuffed animals called "Battle Pups." Around 50 of them were donated by Columbus-based nonprofit Way to Battle, which helps families cope through times of life-changing illness, injury or loss.

As shock is now replaced with grief, the community takes one step closer to healing.

"I just hope...I want Rosa to know that everyone really did love her and appreciate her and I think it'll be a good way to remember her," Howard said.

The pain of loss will linger, and though they may be gone, Mendoza and Goldie will never to be forgotten.

"So many people love and care about them," McCollister said. "We're all going to miss them."

A GoFundMe was set up for the Mendoza family. As of Friday night, more than $8,000 had been donated to help the family with unexpected funeral expenses.

A celebration of life will be held for Mendoza in the Clinton-Massie High School auditorium Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m.

Goldie's family is requesting privacy and will hold their own service at a later date.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 11PM

Comments / 0

Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe woman pleads guilty in deadly shooting

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman has pled guilty to the death of 30-year-old Ethan Sams. Morgan Baxter was indicted in January, charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, and failure to report a crime. It took nearly a year, for prosecutors to bring charges against Baxter. According to police, Ethan...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man dead following crash in Dayton; investigation underway

DAYTON — A man is dead following a crash in Dayton Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 1400 block of Shoup Mill Road around 9:45 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department. According to the spokesperson, a passerby observed a vehicle off the roadway to the...
DAYTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Champaign County man cited for OVI after single-vehicle crash

A Champaign County man was cited after a single-vehicle crash late Friday night around 11 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding an injury crash on State Route 287, near County Road 28, in West Liberty. Deputies report Adam Rutan, 27, of North Lewisburg, was...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton County K9 officer arrested, charged with domestic violence

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Hamilton County K9 officer was arrested over the weekend and is charged with domestic violence stemming from an incident in November, according to Hamilton County deputies. Holmes allegedly hit the victim in the face, grabbed her wrists, and headbutted her, according to court documents. Deputies say William...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

One person injured in two-vehicle crash just north of Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics in Ross County responded to a two-vehicle accident. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Route 159 and the Route 23 exit. One person in the crash stated they were suffering from chest pain and a hand injury. Motorists are advised to avoid...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 taken to hospital after crash in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Washington Township Sunday morning. Around 11:30 a.m. Washington Township police and fire crews were called to the 300 block West Spring Valley Pike to reports of a two-car crash, according to Montgomery County dispatchers. Dispatchers...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Timberman Road in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Police are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Timberman Road in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
HAMILTON, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy