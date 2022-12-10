Oaklawn kicks off the start of racing season

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Horse racing has returned to Oaklawn for the 2022-2023 season. Saturday, people can get two corned beef sandwiches and a soft drink for just one dollar.

There is also the Mainline Sports Bar new this season with axe throwing, a digital driving range, and more which can be reserved online.

Friday saw nine races the Advent Stakes. It is the first of a record 45 stakes races scheduled to be run during the 2022-2023 Oaklawn meeting that ends May 6.

Corresponding to a December opening for the first time in Oaklawn history, the Advent debuted in 2021 and was the first stakes race for 2-year-olds at Oaklawn since 1973.

Horse racing is a tradition at Oaklawn since 1905. Neale Zeringue spoke to fans about why it still resonates with them today.

