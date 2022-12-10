ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ohio Senate passes bill to remove power from state school board

(The Center Square) – The Republican-dominated Ohio Senate approved a plan Wednesday that would remove most power for the state Board of Education and place it with the governor. The move comes a little more than a month after Democrats won control of the state board of education in the November general election. “I want to stress that this bill is constituent driven,” Sen. Bill Reineke, R-Toledo, said on the...
Senate adds amendment to bill that changes leasing laws to frack under state public lands

The Ohio Senate added an amendment to a bill that would change Ohio law to say state agencies “shall” lease, in good faith, public land for oil and gas development. Opponents of the change argued that the new language would become an automatic approval for qualifying oil and gas companies to horizontally drill under public lands and produce natural gas through the process known as hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.
