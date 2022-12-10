Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio Senate passes bill to remove power from state school board
(The Center Square) – The Republican-dominated Ohio Senate approved a plan Wednesday that would remove most power for the state Board of Education and place it with the governor. The move comes a little more than a month after Democrats won control of the state board of education in the November general election. “I want to stress that this bill is constituent driven,” Sen. Bill Reineke, R-Toledo, said on the...
Oregon lawmakers reconsider 2019 limits on state senator who told police to ‘send bachelors’ when rounding up Republicans
An Oregon state senator who cautioned authorities to “send bachelors and come heavily armed” in 2019, when Gov. Kate Brown hinted she would force Republicans back to the Capitol if they walked out, may be getting a reprieve from lawmakers’ restrictions. Oregon Senate lawmakers will meet Monday...
Senate passes landmark bill protecting same-sex marriage nationwide. It's expected to pass the House and be signed into law by Biden
The bill is headed to the House, which is expected to pass it, and then to President Joe Biden's desk.
Democrats propose $1.75B abortion travel subsidy to get around ‘extreme’ state laws
A new Democratic bill would offer $1.75B in federal subsidies to travel to different states to get abortions after the Supreme Court left abortion policy to the states.
statenews.org
Senate adds amendment to bill that changes leasing laws to frack under state public lands
The Ohio Senate added an amendment to a bill that would change Ohio law to say state agencies “shall” lease, in good faith, public land for oil and gas development. Opponents of the change argued that the new language would become an automatic approval for qualifying oil and gas companies to horizontally drill under public lands and produce natural gas through the process known as hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.
KTBS
Louisiana medical board’s marijuana stance prompts threats from senators
A Louisiana Senate panel on Wednesday accused the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners (LSBME) of exploiting nuances in state law to obstruct patient access to medical marijuana as part of an agenda that dismisses the drug’s value to medicine. (Canva image) A Louisiana Senate panel on Wednesday accused...
Comments / 0