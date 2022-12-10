Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCSaint Paul, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Related
Minnetonka firefighter suffers severe head injury
More than $60,000 has been raised in a matter of days to help the family of a Minnetonka firefighter who suffered a head injury while on duty. A GoFundMe campaign says Tim Tripp, a part-time firefighter, is in intensive care at Hennepin County Medical Center after suffering a "severe head injury" in an accident while on duty Saturday, Dec. 3.
Lacrosse scholarship launched in memory of Lakeville mother fatally struck by driver
The family of a Lakeville mother killed when struck by a driver earlier this year has established a scholarship in her name. The Jen Johnson Memorial Lacrosse Scholarship will be awarded "to a select number of Lakeville lacrosse players who exhibit qualities Jen held dear — good sportsmanship, kindness, work ethic and a love for our community."
Outpouring of support after Minnetonka firefighter is severely injured during training exercise
MINNETONKA, Minn. — Firefighters are used to getting the call, the one that sends them out into the community to save a life, but rarely do they get the call that involves one of their own. “It’s the call you never want to get. We knew it was bad...
Shakopee Public Schools teacher dies from cancer
A Shakopee Public Schools employee has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Doug Keddie was recently transitioned into hospice care due to the disease "quickly ravaging through his body." He died on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to an update on Caring Bridge. Keddie was diagnosed with the disease in...
1 killed, 1 gravely injured in north Minneapolis crash
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say one person was killed and another suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a crash in north Minneapolis Sunday morning.Two vehicles collided at the intersection of 42nd and Lyndale avenues. The Minneapolis Police Department said one driver was heading south on Lyndale when they "entered the intersection at a high rate of speed," hitting the other vehicle.The driver of the struck vehicle was killed, police said, while the speeding driver was hospitalized with grave injuries. The deceased driver is male, but police did not identify him or the other driver.The crash is being investigated.
Monday morning crash in Minneapolis leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – One person is dead and three others have sustained life-threatening injuries following a crash Monday morning.The Minnesota State Patrol said a Chevy Suburban was traveling at a high rate of speed north on Interstate 35W when it lost control and rolled off the interstate and onto Johnson Street.The driver, a 41-year-old man from St. Paul, was killed, per the patrol. Three passengers -- two men from Little Canada, ages 28 and 31, and a 37-year-old Minneapolis man -- were hospitalized with grave injuries.Authorities say some of the occupants were not wearing seat belts. Information on this crash is limited. Check wcco.com for the latest updates.
fox9.com
Orono dog with special needs short on spine, big on love
(FOX 9) - For the last 5 years, Cooper has been a member of Elly and Andy Keegan's family. "He's usually either sleeping or making sure he is in the middle of what we are doing as a family," said Elly. This dog with special needs has found a special...
KIMT
Minnesota prosecutor: Deputies 'justified' in Otsego killing
OTSEGO, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota prosecutor said Monday that sheriff's deputies were “completely justified” when they fatally shot a man in Otsego who they said had threatened them with a knife. Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes said the deputies will not face criminal charges in the...
3 injured in western Wisconsin crash
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- Authorities say three people were injured in a crash in western Wisconsin Friday evening.The crash occurred on County Trunk Highway V and County Road C in Hartland Township, per the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.An 83-year-old Bay City woman was heading south on 690th Street, crossing Highway V, when a 54-year-old man from Durand heading west on V struck her vehicle.The man from Durand and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were taken to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries. The Bay City woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, also with unknown injuries.
voiceofalexandria.com
3 die in house fire in Watertown, authorities say
Three people died in a house fire in Watertown early Friday, authorities said. The Watertown fire and police departments and the state fire marshal are investigating the fire in the 100 Block of Western Avenue that was reported about 12:30 a.m. Friday, Watertown Fire Department Chief Travis Teesch said in a statement.
Minnesota to gain two Caribou Cabins this month
Courtesy of Newsworthy Communications / Caribou Coffee. Zimmerman gained a new Caribou Coffee this month and a second opening is planned for Elk River this week. Both new coffeehouses are Caribou Cabin locations, which feature a drive-thru and walk-up window but do not accommodate indoor seating. The Zimmerman location opened...
Overnight crash in Minneapolis leaves 1 dead, 3 critical
An overnight crash on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis left one person dead and three others hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. It happened around 2:26 a.m. Monday the ramp to Johnson Street from northbound I-35W. The State Patrol says the 41-year-old man from St. Paul who was driving the Chevy Suburban at a "high rate of speed" lost control and rolled from the freeway onto Johnson Street.
Monticello Woman Hurt in Crash on Highway 25 in Buffalo
BUFFALO (WJON News) -- A Monticello woman was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Buffalo Saturday morning. The incident happened shortly before 10:00 a.m. on Highway 25. The Minnesota State Patrol says a van and two SUVs were all going north on Highway 25 when they collided. The driver of...
fox9.com
Man convicted of cocaine kilo sale in Home Depot parking lot
(FOX 9) - A West Metro Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigation resulted in the arrest of a man who tried to sell of a kilo of cocaine in a Home Depot parking lot in September of 2021. A federal jury has convicted Hugo Escudero, 45,...
Man dies after SUV rolls on I-35W early Monday morning
MINNEAPOLIS — One man was killed and three others injured after a Chevy Suburban rolled over near Minneapolis early Monday morning. Information provided by the Minnesota State Patrol said a 2005 Suburban was driving north on I-35W at a high rate of speed when it lost control just before 2:30 a.m. Monday.
3 bald eagles died, multiple others sick after reportedly eating euthanized animals in Minnesota
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — Three bald eagles have died and at least 10 others got sick after scavenging the carcasses of euthanized animals and were possibly poisoned in Minnesota. The Inver Grove Heights Police Department brought in a severely sick juvenile bald eagle to the University of Minnesota...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after high-speed crash in north Minneapolis
One man was killed and another person was hospitalized after a crash in north Minneapolis Sunday morning. According to Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 42nd Ave. N. and Lyndale Ave. N. Sunday morning. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken...
Single-car accident on 35W leaves one dead, three injured
A single car accident in Minneapolis has left one 41-year-old man dead and three other males, ages 28, 31and 37 fighting for their life after rolling a Chevy Suburban on 35W and Johnson.
Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota
As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
fox9.com
Wright County Attorney declines charges against deputies who shot man wielding knife in Otsego
OTSEGO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Wright County Attorney won't bring charges against deputies in the death of Jordyn Hansen, the man shot by deputies in Otsego, who investigators say was armed with a knife and in the midst of a mental health emergency. In a letter released on Monday,...
Comments / 0