Minnetonka, MN

Bring Me The News

Minnetonka firefighter suffers severe head injury

More than $60,000 has been raised in a matter of days to help the family of a Minnetonka firefighter who suffered a head injury while on duty. A GoFundMe campaign says Tim Tripp, a part-time firefighter, is in intensive care at Hennepin County Medical Center after suffering a "severe head injury" in an accident while on duty Saturday, Dec. 3.
Bring Me The News

Shakopee Public Schools teacher dies from cancer

A Shakopee Public Schools employee has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Doug Keddie was recently transitioned into hospice care due to the disease "quickly ravaging through his body." He died on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to an update on Caring Bridge. Keddie was diagnosed with the disease in...
CBS Minnesota

1 killed, 1 gravely injured in north Minneapolis crash

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say one person was killed and another suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a crash in north Minneapolis Sunday morning.Two vehicles collided at the intersection of 42nd and Lyndale avenues. The Minneapolis Police Department said one driver was heading south on Lyndale when they "entered the intersection at a high rate of speed," hitting the other vehicle.The driver of the struck vehicle was killed, police said, while the speeding driver was hospitalized with grave injuries. The deceased driver is male, but police did not identify him or the other driver.The crash is being investigated.
CBS Minnesota

Monday morning crash in Minneapolis leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

fox9.com

Orono dog with special needs short on spine, big on love

(FOX 9) - For the last 5 years, Cooper has been a member of Elly and Andy Keegan's family. "He's usually either sleeping or making sure he is in the middle of what we are doing as a family," said Elly. This dog with special needs has found a special...
KIMT

Minnesota prosecutor: Deputies 'justified' in Otsego killing

OTSEGO, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota prosecutor said Monday that sheriff's deputies were “completely justified” when they fatally shot a man in Otsego who they said had threatened them with a knife. Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes said the deputies will not face criminal charges in the...
CBS Minnesota

3 injured in western Wisconsin crash

HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- Authorities say three people were injured in a crash in western Wisconsin Friday evening.The crash occurred on County Trunk Highway V and County Road C in Hartland Township, per the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.An 83-year-old Bay City woman was heading south on 690th Street, crossing Highway V, when a 54-year-old man from Durand heading west on V struck her vehicle.The man from Durand and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were taken to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries. The Bay City woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, also with unknown injuries.
voiceofalexandria.com

3 die in house fire in Watertown, authorities say

Three people died in a house fire in Watertown early Friday, authorities said. The Watertown fire and police departments and the state fire marshal are investigating the fire in the 100 Block of Western Avenue that was reported about 12:30 a.m. Friday, Watertown Fire Department Chief Travis Teesch said in a statement.
Bring Me The News

Minnesota to gain two Caribou Cabins this month

Courtesy of Newsworthy Communications / Caribou Coffee. Zimmerman gained a new Caribou Coffee this month and a second opening is planned for Elk River this week. Both new coffeehouses are Caribou Cabin locations, which feature a drive-thru and walk-up window but do not accommodate indoor seating. The Zimmerman location opened...
Bring Me The News

Overnight crash in Minneapolis leaves 1 dead, 3 critical

KARE 11

Man dies after SUV rolls on I-35W early Monday morning

KROC News

Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota

As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
