Boston Globe
Lou Merloni on WEEI not renewing his contract: ‘It’s not a surprise’
Lou Merloni addressed the news that his 11-year run as a full-time weekday host at WEEI is coming to an end on Monday. During the opening segment of “Merloni, Fauria & Mego,” the former Red Sox infielder said his contract — set to expire at the end of the year — was not renewed by the station.
Former Red Sox Coach Slams Team After Botched Negotiations With Xander Bogaerts
Things aren't going well in Boston at the moment
Alex Cora Says Goodbye To Xander Bogaerts With Simple Post
Alex Cora joined the slew of Red Sox players who bid farewell to Xander Bogaerts. The five-time Silver Slugger departed Boston this week and signed an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres. Bogaerts debuted with the Red Sox in 2013 and helped the organization to two World Series championships. The 30-year-old was the unofficial captain of the team, was beloved among the fan base and his teammates and was one of the most coveted shortstops on the free agent market.
Reunion With All-Star Could Solve Red Sox Infield Issues After Losing Xander Bogaerts
A reunion could be necessary after losing out on Bogaerts
Lou Merloni explains WEEI ouster: ‘Every day searching for a negative angle’
Monday’s edition of WEEI’s “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” show began with a prelude to a goodbye. Lou Merloni, a longtime WEEI talk show host for multiple shows, explained why he was leaving the show, following a report and announcement made Sunday night. Merloni, who played for the Boston Red Sox before going into radio, said that he his contract is set to expire at the end of the year and that he plans to move on from his current role after 15 years.
AdWeek
Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez Leaving Boston Station WHDH
Boston meteorologist Jaisol Martinez has announced that she’s leaving WHDH after four years at the station. “It’s my last weekend working at 7News with my last day coming up this week,” Jaisol wrote on Twitter. “I have learned SO much & I’m grateful for the time I’ve spent in New England. I always read the nice comments y’all leave and I can’t thank y’all enough for the support!
Chaim Bloom Addresses Rafael Devers’ Future After Xander Bogaerts’ Exit
Rafael Devers soon will have a new partner on the left side of the infield in Boston. Devers played alongside Xander Bogaerts for the first five-plus seasons of his Red Sox tenure, and the duo quickly established themselves as one of the best infield tandems in all of baseball. But the Devers-Bogaerts pairing at Fenway Park is no more, as the latter left Boston to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres in free agency.
WEEI shakeup has Lou Merloni out, Christian Fauria to midday (report)
WEEI is shaking up its lineup heading into the new year. Lou Merloni and Christian Fauria are each leaving their afternoon drive show with Meghan Ottolini according to the Boston Globe’s Chad Finn. Merloni, the former Red Sox infielder from Framingham, is leaving the all-sports radio station after 11...
Celtics Draftee Featured In ‘SportsCenter’ Top 10 For Alley-Oop Highlight
Celtics 2022 draft pick J.D. Davison earned some national recognition for his highlight-reel alley-oop Sunday. Davison, the No. 53 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, caught a high-arching pass with one hand and threw it down for a transition slam in a matchup between the Boston Celtics’ and the Toronto Raptors’ G League affiliates. The play was recognized Monday morning on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” as it claimed the No. 4 spot in the well-known Top 10.
Chaim Bloom says Red Sox winning is more important than his perception, legacy
Chaim Bloom knows how he is perceived. Three years into his tenure as the Red Sox chief baseball officer, he’s the guy who traded Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi and let Xander Bogaerts walk while rarely competing for big name, high-priced free agents. If somebody as young as Bloom...
DraftKings promo code: Patriots-Cardinals MNF $150 bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Bet on Monday Night Football with the latest DraftKings promo code offer. New customers can activate this odds boost promo...
Boston Globe
Say goodbye to the voice of the T 😢
Close out the week with today's edition of The B-Side. 🚍 Head’s up, Red Line riders: Shuttle buses will replace service between Harvard and Park Street on Saturday and Sunday due to track work. Plan accordingly!. 👀 What’s on tap today:. ‘Millionaires tax’ tweaks. Red...
Patriots aren’t a great football team, but they still might make playoffs | Matt Vautour
A flawed and mediocre team is going to be the No. 7 seed in the AFC Playoffs. Monday night’s win over the Arizona Cardinals means that the New England Patriots could be that team. It was hard to watch the banged-up Patriots survive a messy game against the undermanned...
Celtics look to maintain composure, poise after missed calls from referees
LOS ANGELES — The Celtics complaining to officials isn’t anything new. As Boston coach Joe Mazzulla pointed out, “it’s a problem the NBA has” as some players are notorious for complaining to referees. That list includes both current and past Celtics. It’s one area the...
Patriots Elevate Much-Hyped Draft Pick For Cardinals Game
UPDATE (6:50 P.M. ET): Patriots linebacker Cameron McGrone will not play Monday night against the Cardinals despite being elevated from the practice squad hours before kickoff. ORIGINAL STORY: GLENDALE, Ariz. — A much-ballyhooed member of the New England Patriots’ 2021 draft class is set to make his NFL debut Monday...
Celtics’ Grant Williams says Brittney Griner release a ‘moment in history we’ll remember’
LOS ANGELES — The basketball world rejoiced last week when WNBA star Brittney Griner was finally released after being detained in Russia for 294 days. Griner had been “wrongfully detained,” according to the U.S. officials, as basketball figures vocally called for Griner to return stateside as soon as possible for months.
