ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston Globe

Lou Merloni on WEEI not renewing his contract: ‘It’s not a surprise’

Lou Merloni addressed the news that his 11-year run as a full-time weekday host at WEEI is coming to an end on Monday. During the opening segment of “Merloni, Fauria & Mego,” the former Red Sox infielder said his contract — set to expire at the end of the year — was not renewed by the station.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Alex Cora Says Goodbye To Xander Bogaerts With Simple Post

Alex Cora joined the slew of Red Sox players who bid farewell to Xander Bogaerts. The five-time Silver Slugger departed Boston this week and signed an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres. Bogaerts debuted with the Red Sox in 2013 and helped the organization to two World Series championships. The 30-year-old was the unofficial captain of the team, was beloved among the fan base and his teammates and was one of the most coveted shortstops on the free agent market.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Lou Merloni explains WEEI ouster: ‘Every day searching for a negative angle’

Monday’s edition of WEEI’s “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” show began with a prelude to a goodbye. Lou Merloni, a longtime WEEI talk show host for multiple shows, explained why he was leaving the show, following a report and announcement made Sunday night. Merloni, who played for the Boston Red Sox before going into radio, said that he his contract is set to expire at the end of the year and that he plans to move on from his current role after 15 years.
BOSTON, MA
AdWeek

Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez Leaving Boston Station WHDH

Boston meteorologist Jaisol Martinez has announced that she’s leaving WHDH after four years at the station. “It’s my last weekend working at 7News with my last day coming up this week,” Jaisol wrote on Twitter. “I have learned SO much & I’m grateful for the time I’ve spent in New England. I always read the nice comments y’all leave and I can’t thank y’all enough for the support!
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Chaim Bloom Addresses Rafael Devers’ Future After Xander Bogaerts’ Exit

Rafael Devers soon will have a new partner on the left side of the infield in Boston. Devers played alongside Xander Bogaerts for the first five-plus seasons of his Red Sox tenure, and the duo quickly established themselves as one of the best infield tandems in all of baseball. But the Devers-Bogaerts pairing at Fenway Park is no more, as the latter left Boston to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres in free agency.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics Draftee Featured In ‘SportsCenter’ Top 10 For Alley-Oop Highlight

Celtics 2022 draft pick J.D. Davison earned some national recognition for his highlight-reel alley-oop Sunday. Davison, the No. 53 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, caught a high-arching pass with one hand and threw it down for a transition slam in a matchup between the Boston Celtics’ and the Toronto Raptors’ G League affiliates. The play was recognized Monday morning on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” as it claimed the No. 4 spot in the well-known Top 10.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

DraftKings promo code: Patriots-Cardinals MNF $150 bonus

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Bet on Monday Night Football with the latest DraftKings promo code offer. New customers can activate this odds boost promo...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Say goodbye to the voice of the T 😢

Close out the week with today's edition of The B-Side. 🚍 Head’s up, Red Line riders: Shuttle buses will replace service between Harvard and Park Street on Saturday and Sunday due to track work. Plan accordingly!. 👀 What’s on tap today:. ‘Millionaires tax’ tweaks. Red...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Patriots Elevate Much-Hyped Draft Pick For Cardinals Game

UPDATE (6:50 P.M. ET): Patriots linebacker Cameron McGrone will not play Monday night against the Cardinals despite being elevated from the practice squad hours before kickoff. ORIGINAL STORY: GLENDALE, Ariz. — A much-ballyhooed member of the New England Patriots’ 2021 draft class is set to make his NFL debut Monday...
MICHIGAN STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy