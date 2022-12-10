Read full article on original website
Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner
Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
Witness to Grant Wahl's Death Says There Was No Defibrillator Nearby: 'We Kept Expecting It to Come'
"That was the question we kept asking each other, as the medics pumped and pumped to no avail," Times correspondent Josh Glancy wrote When journalist Grant Wahl collapsed Friday at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Doha, a defibrillator was not nearby, according to those another journalist who witnessed his death. Josh Glancy, a special correspondent for The Sunday Times, shared a recounting of the events that led to the longtime sports reporter's death Friday during the World Cup in Qatar, at a match between Argentina and Netherlands. His...
Grant Wahl's Wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, Says She's 'in Complete Shock' After His Death
The famed sports journalist collapsed during a match in Qatar on Friday while covering the FIFA World Cup Dr. Céline Gounder, the wife of sports journalist Grant Wahl, says she's in "complete shock" after hearing the news of his death in Qatar. Wahl, 48, was covering the Argentina versus Netherlands game at the FIFA World Cup on Friday, when he is reported to have collapsed during the match. A cause of death has not been revealed. "I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family...
England fans left seething at Kylian Mbappe’s reaction to Harry Kane’s skied penalty in World Cup heartbreaker vs France
ENGLAND fans fumed at Kylian Mbappe after he laughed in reaction to Harry Kane's penalty miss. Kane blazed over from 12 yards and it proved costly as France beat England 2-1 to secure a place in the World Cup semi-final where they will meet Morocco. Earlier in the half the...
US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup
Grant Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the U.S. and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, dies while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Portugal Coach Fernando Santos Says He Doesn't Regret Benching Cristiano Ronaldo
Following Morocco’s upset defeat of Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Portugal’s Head Coach Fernando Santos shares that he has “no regrets” about not starting Cristiano Ronaldo. The soccer star only made his way on the field during the 51st minute as his team was trailing 1-0.
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves World Cup in tears as chances to win title are shattered by Morocco
Cristiano Ronaldo left the 2022 World Cup in tears as his chances to win the tournament for the first time in his career were shattered after his Portugal team was shocked 1-0 by Morocco in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Cat-ar 2022: England players to adopt ‘Dave’ the cat after leaving World Cup
England’s footballers are flying home without the World Cup trophy but were not entirely empty-handed on leaving their training base in Al Wakrah on Sunday
Second journalist dies while covering World Cup in Qatar
News of the death of Qatari photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam comes days after the death of US sports writer Grant Wahl.
Cristiano Ronaldo speaks for first time since shock World Cup exit
A day after leaving the 2022 World Cup in tears as his chances to win the tournament for the first time in his career were shattered, Portugal superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo said bringing a World Cup title to Portugal was "the biggest and most ambitious dream" of his career but "the dream was beautiful while it lasted."
‘Lion hearts broken’ – what the Sunday papers say after England’s World Cup exit
Harry Kane’s penalty shot went over the crossbar and that was it for England’s World Cup hopes. Here is how the papers covered the World Cup quarter-final. “England 1 France 2 – Heartbreak for Harry” – the Observer’s take on the result. It was, the paper says, a “stinging end” to an “enthralling World Cup quarter-final”. There’s also room on the front for “We’ll suspend strikes if you talk about pay: health unions”.
Cruel on Kane but England should feel no disgrace at losing to world’s best | Barney Ronay
Captain’s miss will haunt him but the reality is France were winning this game before they even started winning it
World Cup semi-finals predictions: Chris Sutton predicts Argentina v Croatia and France v Morocco
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Argentina and Morocco's fans have been the loudest at this World Cup but can they help...
Qatar World Cup 2022: FIFA charges Argentina for disorderly conduct during quarterfinal against Netherlands
FIFA has opened a disciplinary case against both the Argentina soccer federation and the Netherlands for its players actions in what was a contentious ending to their World Cup quarterfinal match. FIFA charged Argentina in particular under the "order and security at matches" section of their disciplinary code. The quarterfinal...
American college student reported missing while studying abroad in France
A U.S. college student has been reported missing by his family while studying abroad in France. The parents of Ken DeLand Jr., 22, have set up a website to share information about their son, who they say has been missing since last month. They say they last heard from their...
