Bloomington, IN

'Now we're 90 minutes away': IU men's soccer tops Pitt with familiar formula, to play for 9th title

By Wilson Moore, Indianapolis Star
 5 days ago

Still basking in the glow of the game that had ended close to half an hour earlier, forward Tommy Mihalic turned to coach Todd Yeagley before entering their postgame press conference after IU men's soccer 's 2-0 win over Pitt. The Hoosiers were in the College Cup, and now heading to the championship match.

"Coach," Mihalic said, "I don't know if this day could get better."

The day started for Mihalic and the rest of the team at their hotel in Cary, North Carolina. Together they watched the Croatia-Brazil World Cup match. Mihalic wore a jersey representing Croatia, the home of both his parents. When Croatia won on penalties, "there was a scream in the hotel that literally everyone in the hotel heard," Yeagley said.

Hours later, Mihalic buried a goal and the Panthers just before halftime, scoring from the side of the net at a sharp angle when the defense didn't expect him to shoot. It helped propel the Hoosiers to their 17th title game in history, seeking their ninth win Monday against Syracuse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V6M0s_0jdos0tQ00

IU won its most recent championship in 2012 and last made the final in 2020.

"It's been one heck of a journey this year to evolve as we have and be playing, I feel, our best soccer of the year through all the details that are required to be championship-level," Yeagley said. "And now we're 90 minutes away from forever leaving their mark."

As Indiana now sits a game away from the promised land, it's fitting that the way it got there was the same as it's played all season, with efforts from players on the 2020 team and those experiencing the run for the first time, like Mihalic. Ryan Wittenbrink, a member of the former group, got the Hoosiers got on the board early. The forward's penalty shot toward the left corner was saved by Pitt keeper Joe van der Sar but trickled back out in front of the net, the opposite direction from where van der Sar lay facing. Wittenbrink got to the ball and tapped it in nearly uncontested.

Wittenbrink entered the game IU's leading scorer with nine goals. Mihalic was second with six. Two years ago, Wittenbrink had five goals as a redshirt sophomore.

"The culture that's been established here is pretty remarkable and it's fun to be a part of for all of us," Wittenbrink said. "And it's cool that we've been able to represent that well this year. Obviously it's really hard to get back to a College Cup from where we were two years ago. It's good to be back."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HDWeb_0jdos0tQ00

The lead in hand, the Hoosiers went back to their playbook for the rest of the game, limiting opportunities, controlling the tempo and shutting down any chance of a Pitt comeback. IU hadn't allowed a goal in three tournament games entering Friday. Any brief Pitt run ran into a clogged box with little space to operate as the Panthers found themselves outnumbered near the net. They had one shot on goal in the first half, an attempt from well outside the box.

Meanwhile, IU was able to get into the Panther zone with more ease, putting pressure on the Panther back line even when it wasn't getting shots on net. The Hoosiers forced Pitt into 15 fouls while committing just four.

'Rely on the team': Ryan Wittenbrink evolves with IU men's soccer's shift to more balance

When Pitt did make a charge, IU goalkeeper JT Harms was there. He dove to his right to stop the Panthers' one first half shot, a low line drive ticketed for the net even as the Indiana defense forced the high degree of difficulty.

In the second half, he aggressively emerged from the net to snuff out a Pitt run. Later, he dove to get his hands on a header that would have cut the Hoosiers' lead in half. In IU's first season without star Roman Celentano, Harms split time in net with Bryant Pratt earlier in the season. Now the junior has emerged as IU's rock between the sticks and another presence from the last championship team.

"We've got a great group of goalkeepers and a fantastic goalkeeper coach, so the environment's very competitive," he said. "You've gotta get the job done.

"It's been frustrating some games. Let them slip away, but all credit to the training we have, preparing each other for these events, and obviously (there's) a reason."

