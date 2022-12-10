Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Newborn son motivated Billy Quarantillo in TKO win over Alexander Hernandez at UFC 282
LAS VEGAS – Billy Quarantillo beat Alexander Hernandez with a second-round TKO Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC 282 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Take a look inside the fight with Quarantillo, who got back in the win column in his first fight in 13 months. Alexander...
Centre Daily
UFC 283 Headliners Glover Teixeira, Jamahal Hill Preview Surprise Booking for January
View the original article to see embedded media. LAS VEGAS—When Glover Teixeira attended this past weekend's UFC 282 event at T-Mobile Arena, he did so expecting to find himself in a future title fight. He did not expect it to be against Jamahal Hill. Teixeira was at the event...
Comments / 0