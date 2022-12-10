Dodgers News: LA Minor League Outfielder Joining Korean Baseball Organization
He'll look to revitalize his career in Korea.
Dodgers minor league outfielder Jason Martin is leaving the Oklahoma City Dodgers to continue his career in Korea. He's reportedly signed a $1 million deal with the NC Dinos.
Martin spent the 2022 season with the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate. He hit .285 with an OPS of .938, crushing 32 home runs and 107 RBIs in 470 at-bats. He was an eighth-round pick in the 2013 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros.
Martin has spent a few parts of three seasons in the MLB, with the Pirates and Rangers. He's had 189 at-bats between 2019, 2020 and 2021, hitting .206 with six home runs and 19 RBIs. The 27-year old will look to have a strong 2023 season in Korea, with the likely hopes of coming back to America and reaching the big leagues again.
But for now, he'll be in Korea, where a lot of former Major Leaguers go, to try to up his stock for the future. Best of luck to Jason in Korea.
