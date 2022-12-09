Honors seniors Natalie Moss and Lauren Wilkes received the honor, which funds graduate study in the United Kingdom at any institution and in any field of study. For the first time, two University of Georgia students received a prestigious Marshall Scholarship in the same year. Honors seniors Natalie Moss of Norcross and Lauren Wilkes of New Orleans, Louisiana, will continue their studies in the U.K. next year through the award, which is among the most selective graduate scholarships for Americans. UGA is the only public institution of higher learning to have multiple recipients this year, along with private Ivy League institutions Harvard, Yale and the University of Pennsylvania.

