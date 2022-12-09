Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
uga.edu
MEET OUR 40 UNDER 40 HONOREE: GRANT THOMAS
Earlier this year, the University of Georgia announced the 2022 40 Under 40 honorees. The winners include 7 graduates with SPIA degrees. 40 Under 40 celebrates young alumni leading the pack in their industries and communities. Learn more about our Honoree Grant Thomas, Director of the Governor’s Office of Health Strategy and Coordination.
uga.edu
Student speaker reflects on love of collegiate journey
Suwanee native Michael Banks to speak at fall 2022 Commencement on Dec. 16. Throughout his life, Michael Banks has embraced varied interests and passions. And that didn’t change during his time at the University of Georgia. Banks is a classically trained singer, an open water swimmer who once dreamed...
uga.edu
UGA ramps up data science and AI hiring initiative
The cluster hiring initiative was sparked by the work of the Task Force on Academic Excellence launched by Provost S. Jack Hu shortly after he joined UGA in 2019. The University of Georgia is expanding a strategic faculty hiring initiative aimed at attracting leading scholars in the fields of data science and artificial intelligence.
uga.edu
UGA sets record with two Marshall Scholars in 2022
Honors seniors Natalie Moss and Lauren Wilkes received the honor, which funds graduate study in the United Kingdom at any institution and in any field of study. For the first time, two University of Georgia students received a prestigious Marshall Scholarship in the same year. Honors seniors Natalie Moss of Norcross and Lauren Wilkes of New Orleans, Louisiana, will continue their studies in the U.K. next year through the award, which is among the most selective graduate scholarships for Americans. UGA is the only public institution of higher learning to have multiple recipients this year, along with private Ivy League institutions Harvard, Yale and the University of Pennsylvania.
uga.edu
Oconee County 4-H’er wins national 4-H poultry judging contest
Lexi Pritchard, a 12th grade 4-H’er from Oconee County, won first place individual at the National Poultry Judging Contest in Louisville, Kentucky, held Nov. 15-16 as part of the National 4-H Poultry and Egg Conference. Pritchard scored 1350 points out of a possible 1500 and received top honors as...
uga.edu
New weather radar could be a game-changer
The radar system should improve forecasting in North Georgia. A weather radar system purchased by the University of Georgia and the Georgia Institute of Technology could lead to improved weather forecasting in North Georgia – and provide both expanded educational opportunities for students and enhanced research capabilities for the two institutions.
Comments / 0