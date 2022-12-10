Read full article on original website
WNYT
Friends remember a popular Albany school district employee
ALBANY — Friends and co-workers remember Dave Simon as always being there for the kids, whether as a coach, an umpire, or working in the schools. Simon was a lot of things to a lot of people, but he played an especially important role in the lives of many children.
Capital Region Country Favorite Set To Return to Albany
As we enjoy the holiday season, it is time to also start looking ahead to what is going to be another amazing year of concerts in the Capital Region. Every year, right around this time, the concert announcements come fast and furious and keep coming right through winter as Country artists plot their return to see you and all of the wonderful Country fans here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York. As a Country lover, this really is the most wonderful time of the year!
WNYT
Former college football player from Pittsfield dies of cardiac arrest
A Pittsfield native and former college football player has died – days after going into cardiac arrest when out for a jog, last week. Jake Hescock was running Tuesday in Boston when he collapsed, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The paper says according to...
WNYT
Albany College of Pharmacy makes unexpected run to a national championship
The Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences women’s soccer team made an unexpected run to the USCAA national championship after making the tournament as the sixth and final seed. Ashley Miller takes us through their journey.
WRGB
Climate Change and Warming Winters in the Northeast
Whether you're looking at it globally, nationally or locally, temperature observations over the last half century are explicitly showing that winters, defined for the northern hemisphere as the months of December, January, and February, have warmed and in some places have warmed a lot. In fact out of all four seasons, winters are warming the most rapidly, not just locally but throughout much of the country.
NEWS10 ABC
5 things to know this Monday, December 12
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Australian writer Markus Zusak is known for saying, “a snowball in the face is surely the perfect beginning to a lasting friendship.” If that’s the case, most of the Capital Region should see friendships budding left and right this cold Monday morning. The first real snow of the season will stick around for a while, Meteorologist Jill Szwed said.
Albany’s first ‘code blue extreme’ of season called
With "real feel" temperatures expected to drop below 10 degrees Monday night, the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society is calling a Code Blue Extreme alert for Albany.
Pedestrian seriously injured after Colonie crash
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car Monday afternoon.
Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard to perform in Troy
Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard will perform at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on Wednesday, April 12 as part of their 20th anniversary tour.
albanymagic.com
The Santa Speedo Sprint Returns to Albany for 2022 [PHOTOS]
It’s a beloved tradition in the Capital City, now in its 17th year. Albany’s Santa Speedo Sprint took over Lark Street on December 10, 2022. Hundreds of scantily clad santas, elves, wooden soldiers and even sharks braved the near freezing temperatures to run down Lark Street and back. The run raises thousands each year to support the HIV/AIDS program at Albany Med as well as the Albany Damien Center.
Water main break in Albany
Albany Water Department responded to a main break on Southern Boulevard and Mountain Street at the north intersection. The main has been shut and the service interruption will affect all of Mountain Street from Southern Boulevard to the dead end, totaling 22 houses and 5 houses on Southern Boulevard.
Apply to Rivers Casino & Resort’s free dealer academy
Have you ever considered being a dealer at a casino? Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady will be hosting a free dealer academy, which will start on Monday, January 2, 2023.
Spanish Restaurant & Sports Bar opening in Schenectady
According to Taste of Schenectady, a new restaurant, Caribe Spanish Restaurant & Sports Bar, will be opening soon in Schenectady. The family-owned business is excited to extend their cuisine past they're already successful Crane Street location, Mami's Spanish Restaurant.
ZZ Top and Skynyrd Team Up for A 2023 Show In Saratoga
If you love concerts we have an early Christmas gift for you with the announcement of another show scheduled for 2023 and the only New York date is right here in the Capital Region. So far we have 9 shows on the calendar including 2 BIG shows in Syracuse and...
NEWS10 ABC
APD: Georgia man nabbed after fight on Ontario Street
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police officers who saw a man take a handgun out of a bag during a large fight Sunday morning on Ontario Street safely de-escalated the situation and took the armed suspect into custody, according to a police spokesperson. Luis Romero, 21, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.
wamc.org
Albany Common Councilors call on New York state to make “capital city” aid permanent
Local legislators in Albany are hoping to do away with an annual back-and-forth for state aid. The Albany Common Council unanimously passed a resolution saying so-called “Capital City” funding in the amount of $15 million dollars should be permanent in the annual New York state budget. Councilors say...
Upstate New York Club Adds 2 Great Country Shows In 2023
It is still December and we have yet to cross over into the new year, but 2023 is already shaping up to be a great year of shows!. One word describes the past 12 months of Country shows: EPIC! And guess what? 2023 is pacing to be just as awesome.
Holiday wreaths to adorn Saratoga National Cemetery
The Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery has announced its plans for National Wreaths Across America Day.
WNYT
Schenectady fire heavily damages building
Fire crews were on scene in Schenectady responding to a structure fire earlier today. The fire started Saturday at 1901 State Street in Schenectady. The fire is now put out. Schenectady Fire Chief Don Moreno says that the fire remains under investigation, but there are no reported injuries. Everyone was able to escape a nearby apartment complex.
WRGB
Board of Regents discusses indigenous mascots, school names
ROTTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — It's been a hot-button issue for several local districts that use indigenous names, logos and mascots, and now the Board of Regents is indicating there's been some movement on it. The agenda for this month's meeting includes proposed additions to regulations on those mascots. The...
