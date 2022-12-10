ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Friends remember a popular Albany school district employee

ALBANY — Friends and co-workers remember Dave Simon as always being there for the kids, whether as a coach, an umpire, or working in the schools. Simon was a lot of things to a lot of people, but he played an especially important role in the lives of many children.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

Capital Region Country Favorite Set To Return to Albany

As we enjoy the holiday season, it is time to also start looking ahead to what is going to be another amazing year of concerts in the Capital Region. Every year, right around this time, the concert announcements come fast and furious and keep coming right through winter as Country artists plot their return to see you and all of the wonderful Country fans here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York. As a Country lover, this really is the most wonderful time of the year!
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Climate Change and Warming Winters in the Northeast

Whether you're looking at it globally, nationally or locally, temperature observations over the last half century are explicitly showing that winters, defined for the northern hemisphere as the months of December, January, and February, have warmed and in some places have warmed a lot. In fact out of all four seasons, winters are warming the most rapidly, not just locally but throughout much of the country.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Monday, December 12

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Australian writer Markus Zusak is known for saying, “a snowball in the face is surely the perfect beginning to a lasting friendship.” If that’s the case, most of the Capital Region should see friendships budding left and right this cold Monday morning. The first real snow of the season will stick around for a while, Meteorologist Jill Szwed said.
ALBANY, NY
albanymagic.com

The Santa Speedo Sprint Returns to Albany for 2022 [PHOTOS]

It’s a beloved tradition in the Capital City, now in its 17th year. Albany’s Santa Speedo Sprint took over Lark Street on December 10, 2022. Hundreds of scantily clad santas, elves, wooden soldiers and even sharks braved the near freezing temperatures to run down Lark Street and back. The run raises thousands each year to support the HIV/AIDS program at Albany Med as well as the Albany Damien Center.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Water main break in Albany

Albany Water Department responded to a main break on Southern Boulevard and Mountain Street at the north intersection. The main has been shut and the service interruption will affect all of Mountain Street from Southern Boulevard to the dead end, totaling 22 houses and 5 houses on Southern Boulevard.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

APD: Georgia man nabbed after fight on Ontario Street

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police officers who saw a man take a handgun out of a bag during a large fight Sunday morning on Ontario Street safely de-escalated the situation and took the armed suspect into custody, according to a police spokesperson. Luis Romero, 21, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Schenectady fire heavily damages building

Fire crews were on scene in Schenectady responding to a structure fire earlier today. The fire started Saturday at 1901 State Street in Schenectady. The fire is now put out. Schenectady Fire Chief Don Moreno says that the fire remains under investigation, but there are no reported injuries. Everyone was able to escape a nearby apartment complex.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Board of Regents discusses indigenous mascots, school names

ROTTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — It's been a hot-button issue for several local districts that use indigenous names, logos and mascots, and now the Board of Regents is indicating there's been some movement on it. The agenda for this month's meeting includes proposed additions to regulations on those mascots. The...
ROTTERDAM, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy