Pennsylvania State

Opening week for high school hoops wraps up

By Andrew Clay
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TNb8J_0jdorSF400

Below is the PIAA high school scoreboard for area schools. Corresponding highlights may be included above . The scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bald Eagle Area 51, Moshannon Valley 23
Berlin-Brothersvalley 66, North Star 39
Cambria Heights 38, Central Cambria 36
Central Martinsburg 64, Huntingdon 29
Claysburg-Kimmel 42, Fannett-Metal 41
Greater Johnstown 69, Bishop McCort 44
McConnellsburg 51, Williamsburg 44
Penn Cambria 49, Conemaugh Township 47

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bellwood-Antis 58, Tyrone 38
Blacklick Valley 53, Greater Johnstown 42
Central Martinsburg 62, Parkway Northwest 12
Chestnut Ridge 45, Tussey Mountain 28
Otto-Eldred 36, Elk County Catholic 32

ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

