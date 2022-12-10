ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Keys to Hawks Defeating Bulls Tonight

The Chicago Bulls are considered underdogs as they enter Sunday evening's game against the Atlanta Hawks. However, do not let Chicago's losing record fool you. Atlanta and Chicago are trending in opposite directions, and the Bulls are well-positioned to win tonight. Below are our five keys to victory for Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Lakers News: Former SI Journalist Who Passed Suddenly At World Cup Honored By LeBron James

Grant Wahl, the sports journalist who sadly passed away quite suddenly while covering the ongoing World Cup in Qatar at age 48, had a special connection to Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James: he wrote that now-classic 2002 Sports Illustrated cover story on The Chosen One, one of the first big national pieces on the now-18-time All-Star when he was merely a high school junior at St. Vincent-St. Mary's in Akron, Ohio.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Durant, Irving propel rested Nets past skidding Wizards

Kevin Durant scored 30 points, Kyrie Irving had 24 and the well-rested Brooklyn Nets methodically pulled away for a 112-100 win against the overmatched Washington Wizards on Monday night. The Nets, who won at Indiana on Saturday night with their top seven scorers sitting out, matched a season best with...
WASHINGTON, DC
New Brittney Griner concerns revealed

WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, some of which were under absolutely brutal conditions at a Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day. There were certainly times Griner’s mental health began to decline as a result of the conditions. But now, with Griner Read more... The post New Brittney Griner concerns revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WASHINGTON STATE
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Fast-paced Indiana holding its own in Eastern Conference

When the season began, it wasn't clear how much longer Myles Turner would be with the Indiana Pacers. That's still a reasonable question — but now there's another one alongside it: How much longer can those Pacers stay in the playoff race?. After losing 57 games a season ago,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Doc Rivers Discusses Tyrese Maxey’s ‘Big Week’ Ahead

The Philadelphia 76ers haven’t had the services of their third-year rising star Tyrese Maxey since the team’s November 18 matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Twenty minutes into the game, Maxey checked out with a foot injury after draining one of his two free throws to earn his 24th point in the first half.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pistons guard Cade Cunningham to have season-ending surgery on left shin

DETROIT — Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will undergo season-ending surgery on his left shin, a league source confirmed to The Detroit News on Monday. Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has been sidelined for 17 games since the Pistons' loss to the Boston Celtics on Nov. 9.
DETROIT, MI
Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. OUT for 4th Consecutive Game vs. Cowboys

HOUSTON — When the 1-10-1 Houston Texans face off against the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, their defense will have its most challenging task of the season. The Cowboys have established themselves as a top-five offense, averaging 27.8 points while scoring 40 or more on three separate occasions. Houston's...
HOUSTON, TX
WATCH: Race Thompson Drains 3-Pointer Against Arizona

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Race Thompson is keeping Indiana in this one with his 3-point shot. With 6:30 left in the first half, Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson dribbled to the left side off a ball screen. Thompson popped to the top of the key and stepped into a 3-pointer on Johnson's pass.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Metropolitan Division-leading Devils take on the Stars

Dallas Stars (16-7-5, second in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (21-5-1, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Devils -148, Stars +125; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars face the top-ranked team in the Metropolitan Division, the New Jersey Devils. New Jersey is 10-4-1...
NEWARK, NJ
Analysis: NFL fight against fakery leads to feud with Jordan

After reminding teams to leave the fakery on the soccer pitch and the bluffing to the poker table, the NFL finds itself in a feverish feud with New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan. The seven-time Pro Bowl defensive end vehemently denies the league's accusation that he pretended to get hurt...
ARIZONA STATE

