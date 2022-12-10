ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

13WMAZ

InTown Macon holds 2022 'Holiday Tour of Homes'

MACON, Ga. — InTown Macon kicked off the 2022 Holiday Tour of Homes on Sunday, where they highlighted 9 beautiful and historic homes and 4 churches. Folks had the chance to tour the homes and take in some of the beautiful architecture of years past. High Street Church and...
MACON, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Art center to open in honor of recording artist legend, Otis Redding

MACON, Ga. — Today marks the 55th anniversary of the death of recording legend Otis Redding. But the music and legacy of the Georgia native lives on through the Otis Redding Foundation. Since 2007, the foundation has provided summer camps for children to learn how to produce, write, sing and record music.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Nutcracker of Middle Georgia holds last performance

MACON, Ga. — The Nutcracker of Middle Georgia returned once more for their last show of the season on Sunday. Dozens of people packed out the Grand Opera House this weekend and last weekend as they performed a total of 5 shows. The series of dance performances tells the...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Museum of Aviation hosts 'A Walk Through Christmas'

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Folks in Warner Robins could see "A Walk Through Christmas" at the Museum of Aviation in warner Robins on Saturday. The event began at 10 a.m., and featured a stunning display of several different Christmas trees, all decorated by different companies and organizations. Over 20...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Wesley Glen Ministries host free Christmas lights drive-thru

MACON, Ga. — Folks in Macon could drive through a mile of Christmas lights and luminaries Saturday night at Wesley Glen. The nonprofit provides a home environment for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Over 900 luminaries lit the path around the 50-acre campus. Many of the luminaries were...
MACON, GA
mercer.edu

Life Trustee remembered for commitment to Mercer and bankruptcy reform

Mercer University alumnus and Life Trustee the Hon. Walter Homer Drake Jr., whose work as a U.S. bankruptcy judge led to major reforms in bankruptcy law, has died. Drake was one of Mercer’s biggest supporters, and as chair of the University’s Board of Trustees, he was instrumental in reviving intercollegiate football in Macon. He and his wife, the late Ruth Drake, gave the lead gift to help construct the new stadium, and the field house was named in their honor.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

18 Middle Georgia schools identified by state leaders as needing additional support

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) - Georgia's Department of Education announced Monday a list of 18 Middle Georgia schools that have been identified as needing additional support. Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), states are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, the schools are identified using the categories of Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI). This year, 116 schools were identified for Comprehensive Support & Improvement and 59 were identified for Targeted Support & Improvement. Schools were last assessed for CSI and TSI in 2019 after Georgia received a waiver of school identification requirements due to data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Man shot outside Macon bar late Sunday night

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting outside a Macon bar is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road just after 3 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found a 42-year-old man who had been shot. He's in critical condition.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb deputies: 1 dead after Gordon Street shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being shot in the 2900 block of Gordon Street Saturday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 29-year-old Demonta Steve Clyde was pronounced dead on scene by deputy coroner Luanne Stone. Deputies responded to the address and...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Shooting at Full House Tavern leaves man in critical condition

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting incident at the Full House Tavern early Monday left a 42-year-old man in critical condition. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says just after 3 a.m., deputies received a call concerning a person shot in the parking lot at the Full House Tavern restaurant off Bloomfield Road. The man found with the gunshot wound was taken to Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in critical condition.
BIBB COUNTY, GA

