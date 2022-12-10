Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
InTown Macon holds 2022 'Holiday Tour of Homes'
MACON, Ga. — InTown Macon kicked off the 2022 Holiday Tour of Homes on Sunday, where they highlighted 9 beautiful and historic homes and 4 churches. Folks had the chance to tour the homes and take in some of the beautiful architecture of years past. High Street Church and...
WXIA 11 Alive
Art center to open in honor of recording artist legend, Otis Redding
MACON, Ga. — Today marks the 55th anniversary of the death of recording legend Otis Redding. But the music and legacy of the Georgia native lives on through the Otis Redding Foundation. Since 2007, the foundation has provided summer camps for children to learn how to produce, write, sing and record music.
Nutcracker of Middle Georgia holds last performance
MACON, Ga. — The Nutcracker of Middle Georgia returned once more for their last show of the season on Sunday. Dozens of people packed out the Grand Opera House this weekend and last weekend as they performed a total of 5 shows. The series of dance performances tells the...
Museum of Aviation hosts 'A Walk Through Christmas'
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Folks in Warner Robins could see "A Walk Through Christmas" at the Museum of Aviation in warner Robins on Saturday. The event began at 10 a.m., and featured a stunning display of several different Christmas trees, all decorated by different companies and organizations. Over 20...
Wesley Glen Ministries host free Christmas lights drive-thru
MACON, Ga. — Folks in Macon could drive through a mile of Christmas lights and luminaries Saturday night at Wesley Glen. The nonprofit provides a home environment for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Over 900 luminaries lit the path around the 50-acre campus. Many of the luminaries were...
'It's kinda sad': A look inside the Macon Mall just days ahead of Christmas
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Commissioners are set to take a look at the progress over at the Macon Mall Tuesday morning. The county plans to develop an amphitheater next door, build one of the world's largest indoor pickleball courts at the mall, and put courtrooms and government offices there, too.
WMAZ
'Extremely unusual to be at this point': Macon-Bibb nonprofits see decrease in holiday donations
MACON, Ga. — Tis' the season to give back, and some folks give back to those in need. However, some non-profits in Macon-Bibb, known for helping bring Christmas to countless families, are saying they're seeing less donations this year. "It's extremely unusual to be at this point and still...
'Puppies and kittens are hard': Things to consider before buying or adopting a holiday pet
MACON, Ga. — Saturday, Macon-Bibb Animal Services held their Yappy Holiday Festival. Pet lovers, vendors, and Santa Clause came out to promote pet adoption. The shelter has about 50 animals looking for a furever home. However, there's a few things you want to keep in mind before taking one...
Warner Robins man speaks on need for a homeless shelter
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins community leaders met for a second time Monday to brainstorm ways to help the homeless in the area. Dozens of people want to help get folks off the streets. "They have a heart for the city and they just want to make a...
'The customers love him': Beloved Dublin bagger bowled over by gratitude from customers
DUBLIN, Ga. — You may grimace or get grumpy when you have to go and get groceries, but for some folks in Dublin, it's a treat to check out and see a friend. Lisa Miller is a manager at a Kroger in Dublin. “He'll know their names, their kids'...
mercer.edu
Life Trustee remembered for commitment to Mercer and bankruptcy reform
Mercer University alumnus and Life Trustee the Hon. Walter Homer Drake Jr., whose work as a U.S. bankruptcy judge led to major reforms in bankruptcy law, has died. Drake was one of Mercer’s biggest supporters, and as chair of the University’s Board of Trustees, he was instrumental in reviving intercollegiate football in Macon. He and his wife, the late Ruth Drake, gave the lead gift to help construct the new stadium, and the field house was named in their honor.
Macon, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Macon. The John Hancock Academy basketball team will have a game with Covenant Academy on December 12, 2022, 13:30:00. The John Hancock Academy basketball team will have a game with Covenant Academy on December 12, 2022, 15:00:00.
'Tractor prints all through her grave': Macon grandmother upset with granddaughter's damaged gravesite
MACON, Ga. — Lisa Bryant's granddaughter Destiny Jones died in October 2020. Jones graduated from Dublin High School in 2019. Bryant says she's had past issues with her granddaughter's grave. Bryant bought a plot at Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens in Lizella. When Bryant visited Jones' grave site on Sunday,...
Veterans High adds 64 classrooms, multipurpose gym in school expansion
KATHLEEN, Ga. — Houston County is Central Georgia’s boomtown, and one of the fastest growing areas are Bonaire and Kathleen. That's why Veterans High School's enrollment has doubled over the last decade. To keep up, the Houston School District is adding more than 100,000 square feet at Veterans.
wgxa.tv
18 Middle Georgia schools identified by state leaders as needing additional support
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) - Georgia's Department of Education announced Monday a list of 18 Middle Georgia schools that have been identified as needing additional support. Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), states are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, the schools are identified using the categories of Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI). This year, 116 schools were identified for Comprehensive Support & Improvement and 59 were identified for Targeted Support & Improvement. Schools were last assessed for CSI and TSI in 2019 after Georgia received a waiver of school identification requirements due to data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man shot outside Macon bar late Sunday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting outside a Macon bar is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road just after 3 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found a 42-year-old man who had been shot. He's in critical condition.
41nbc.com
Bibb deputies: 1 dead after Gordon Street shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being shot in the 2900 block of Gordon Street Saturday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 29-year-old Demonta Steve Clyde was pronounced dead on scene by deputy coroner Luanne Stone. Deputies responded to the address and...
41nbc.com
Shooting at Full House Tavern leaves man in critical condition
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting incident at the Full House Tavern early Monday left a 42-year-old man in critical condition. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says just after 3 a.m., deputies received a call concerning a person shot in the parking lot at the Full House Tavern restaurant off Bloomfield Road. The man found with the gunshot wound was taken to Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in critical condition.
One injured in shooting in parking lot of Full House Tavern in Macon
MACON — A 42-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of Full House Tavern in Macon just after 3 a.m. Monday. Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies received a call of a person shot in the parking lot. Upon arrival deputies found a 42-year-old man with a single gunshot wound.
