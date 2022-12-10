Read full article on original website
North Platte Community College women's basketball notches win
The North Platte Community College women’s basketball team capitalized on key possessions late in the fourth quarter to avenge an early season loss to the Trinidad State in a 90-82 win Saturday. It was the final game in the Hampton Inn Classic. Jada Grigsby scored a career-high 27 points...
Big blizzard bound for Panhandle, Sandhills will spare North Platte its worst
North Platte is expected to avoid the brunt of a full-fledged, multi-day December blizzard moving into the Panhandle and northwest Sandhills. City officials nonetheless declared a snow alert at 5 p.m. Monday in case the storm tracks close enough to drive up snow totals currently expected to reach only 1 to 2 inches.
North Platte finishes sixth at state One-Act
North Platte High School and Ogallala High School finished sixth and fourth, respectively, at the NSAA Play Production Championships in Norfolk on Friday. The Bulldogs received a reciprocal score of 0.500,...
Rebel Sjeklocha set to take reins of Miss Rodeo Nebraska crown
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023, Rebel Sjeklocha, will take the reins at the coronation celebration on Jan. 7 at the D&N Event Center in North Platte. Sjeklocha, a 22-year-old graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, won the title in June during the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association pageant during the Buffalo Bill Rodeo and Nebraskaland Days.
Early sign-up for hockey league in North Platte runs through Wednesday
Early sign-up for an instruction non-checking youth and adult hockey leagues in North Platte will run through Wednesday. The fee for the leagues, which is scheduled to begin play on Jan....
Birth Announcements, Dec. 10
David and Karlee Boyd of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Hannah Kay, born Dec. 7, 2022, weighing 7 pounds. Grandparents are Scott and Julie Correll of North Platte and Ken and Kathleen Boyd of Sparks. Great-grandmother is Della Correll of North Platte. BARRETT DEAN CULLERS. Zac and...
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
This evening in North Platte: Thunderstorms. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 90% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from TUE 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST.
Hershey girls defeat St. Pat's; Irish boys top Panthers
HERSHEY — Tahlia Steinbeck scored 18 points as the Hershey girls basketball team defeated St. Pat’s 49-42 on Saturday at home. “It wasn’t the prettiest game in the world,” Hershey coach Alex Lowther said. “I knew it was going to be a tough battle. It’s a rivalry game. St. Pat’s always brings it when they’re playing us, and they shot well in that first quarter … first half really.”
Area events canceled or postponed due to weather
An impending winter storm led to a string of cancellations and postponements for area events and club meetings. The "House Wars" gingerbread decorating contest scheduled Tuesday at Brigham's and Wild Bill's,...
Lip Sync Battle benefitting North Platte Area Habitat, RDAP date announced
North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity and Rape/Domestic Abuse Program's annual fundraiser, the 2023 Lip Sync Battle, will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 27, 2023, at the North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. Fifth St.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST.
Thedford among 10 communities to host Christmas Village Shop Hop
Thedford was one of 10 villages in central Nebraska to participate in “Christmas Village Shop Hop.”. Steve Dodson, the spiritual outreach overseer for Forged in Faith Ministry in Arcadia and one of the organizer’s of Arcadia’s Christmas in the Village helps spawn the program. The program aimed to encourage shopping in small communities across the region.
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for December 12
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (4) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
Lincoln County commissioners postpone decision on probation office remodel
The Lincoln County commissioners requested actual bids for District 11 probation office renovations before approving estimated costs for the project. A long discussion ensued at Monday’s meeting with several commissioners voicing concerns about the estimates that were more broad-based than they would like to see. Lee Davies, architect, said...
County to consider vehicle bids
The Lincoln County commissioners will consider accepting a bid for four pickup trucks for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St. The bids are for four ½ ton, crew cab,...
Tourism Advisory Council continues holiday basket tradition
The Tourism Advisory Council gifted Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets to continue a tradition for employees of a local tourism business. A staff member at Buffalo Bill State Historical Park and a volunteer fun advisor from Visit North Platte were the recipients of the annual Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets, respectively, said the TAC in a press release. Names of the recipients were not released.
Sutherland man suffers 'disabling injury' to hand from shell, charges pending
A 55-year-old Sutherland man not only suffered, “disabling injuries” to his hand from a high-powered rifle shell he dropped early Monday morning, but he could also face criminal charges from the incident. According to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office press release, the man arrived at the the Great...
Judy Steele: Projects patiently waiting for some love
This is a photo of one of my fun projects “some day.” Maybe some day I do get to it or just simply hire someone else to help me clean up this particular project. I don’t have a name or do not know much about this particular child’s toy … but I do know they are hard to come by — and this one needs lots and lots of attention. I Orange Oil it every so often so it won’t dry out too badly and I just keep it in my foyer to enjoy it as I walk by it several times a day.
