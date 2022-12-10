Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Daily Orange
Syracuse special teams struggles in loss to No. 13 Vermont
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Despite being on a power play, the Orange couldn’t string anything together offensively for the first 30 seconds of the second period. After Vermont dumped the puck deep into Syracuse’s defensive zone, Syracuse retaliated.
Daily Orange
Syracuse wins 1st-ever College Cup
CARY, N.C — The national championship trophy sat in the center of the scorer’s table as the penalty kicks began. Benches rose in anticipation for both teams. The score was locked at two after 110 minutes. Syracuse had originally held the lead for 46 minutes after Curt Calov...
Daily Orange
Syracuse wins 1st College Cup in program history, defeats Indiana 7-6 in PKs
CARY, N.C — Syracuse did it. The team that was unranked to start the season. The team that was projected to finish fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Atlantic Division. The team that had a combined 18 wins over the three previous seasons won the 2022 College Cup for the first time in program history with a victory over No. 13-seeded Indiana.
Daily Orange
Beat writers agree Syracuse will blow out 1-9 Monmouth
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse had a rough six minutes to begin its game on Saturday against old Big East rival Georgetown. Then the Hoyas’ shots stopped falling and SU capitalized behind double-doubles from Judah Mintz and Jesse Edwards. With a third straight win under its belt, SU welcomes Monmouth, one of the youngest teams in college basketball that sits at just 1-9.
Daily Orange
Players from Syracuse’s 2015 College Cup run reflect on ‘brotherhood’ of the squad
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Usually, Ian McIntyre didn’t let his team have burgers. But after Syracuse upset three teams in a row to win the program’s first Atlantic Coast Conference Championship, he relented. On the bus ride home, the Orange stopped at Burger King and all wore Burger King crowns.
Daily Orange
Syracuse avenges losses of past teams with 1st-ever national championship
CARY, N.C — When Amferny Sinclair buried the Orange’s eighth penalty attempt, it didn’t just signify Syracuse’s first-ever national championship. It was a vindication of years of work from Ian McIntyre and a host of former players, who couldn’t contain themselves after Syracuse’s win.
Daily Orange
Besides Pinstripe Bowl, here are 9 SU sporting events to look out for over break
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse University students will finish up finals and leave for winter break this week. But football, men’s and women’s basketball and ice hockey will continue to compete before school resumes in January. The football team will play in its first bowl game since 2018 and both basketball programs have several conference games. SU ice hockey has about a month-long hiatus before it returns to ice on Jan. 10.
Daily Orange
Observations from SU vs. Monmouth: Selective 3-pointers, Jack Collins’ career day
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. When Benny Williams connected on a free throw to seal off a four-point play midway through the second half, Syracuse shouldn’t have been breathing a sign of relief. By that point in the game, SU likely didn’t even expect its starters to be on the court. Against Monmouth, the Orange’s worst opponent this season per KenPom, Syracuse was supposed to run away with the game early and coast to a fourth-straight win. Instead, it found itself in a battle to regain even a two-possession lead on one of college basketball’s most inexperienced teams.
Daily Orange
Syracuse uses 2nd-half run to pull away from Monmouth, wins 86-71
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. It was never supposed to be close — Syracuse riding a three-game win streak, Monmouth losers in nine of 10 games and the worst team on the Orange’s schedule. But for 30 of 40 minutes, it was.
Daily Orange
Despite 86-71 win, Syracuse’s poor defensive effort allows Monmouth to hang in
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. At its best, Syracuse’s defense stood tall when cornering Monmouth’s guards against the baseline, drawing one of 14 turnovers, locking down one of the most inexperienced teams in the country. At its worst, it stood still.
Daily Orange
Opponent Preview: What to know about SU’s national championship opponent Indiana
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. No. 3-seeded Syracuse has now advanced to its first-ever national championship game, defeating Creighton 3-2 in a thrilling back-and-forth game on Friday. It will face Indiana, who defeated Pitt in the second semifinal. Creighton...
Daily Orange
Judah Mintz named ACC Rookie of the Week
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Judah Mintz was named the ACC Rookie of the Week, picking up the first conference award for a Syracuse player this season. After setting a career-high 20 points against St. John’s on Nov....
Daily Orange
Syracuse routs Wagner, 83-53
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Felisha Legette-Jack just wanted her players to compete with intent. Before Syracuse’s Sunday afternoon matchup with Wagner, Legette-Jack said she expected accountability from the Orange as they struggled to come out of the gates strong for nearly three weeks. In fact, SU hadn’t led after a first quarter since Nov. 21.
Daily Orange
Observations from SU’s rout: Better start, Lewis’ rebounding, inside scoring
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. After escaping Yale with a two-point victory, Syracuse returned to the JMA Wireless Dome to face Coppin State. Once again, the Orange started slow, trailing for the first 15 minutes of the game, but a Dyaisha Fair 3 gave SU a 42-41 lead — its first of the game.
Daily Orange
‘Unicorn’: Syracuse commit Alyssa Latham says she can do anything on the court
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Alyssa Latham subbed into the game late. Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School found itself playing injured and from behind, looking to Latham for some offense. She drew a foul and made two free throws to send the game to overtime, and then another two to win the game, advancing the Lady Vikings to the Super Sectionals.
Daily Orange
Syracuse students have a lasting consequence on residents and the city
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. As a Syracuse resident, it feels like some students think the city stands still once they leave. As if magically, what they leave behind does not affect those who call Syracuse home. It...
Daily Orange
Dariauna Lewis records 4th double-double of season in win over Wagner
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Dariauna Lewis was frustrated when she didn’t grab another rebound right before she was subbed off the court in the first half. The ball went out of bounds. But that wasn’t because Syracuse...
Daily Orange
Syracuse comes back with 1st-half run, defeats Georgetown, 83-64
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. The first six minutes didn’t provide hope that what this game was supposed to be — an easy Syracuse win over Georgetown, with a fitting halftime ceremony honoring Jim Boeheim and Pearl Washington sprinkled in the middle — would actually become reality.
Daily Orange
Observations from SU’s win over Georgetown: Ring of Honor additions, 1st half resurgence
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse entered its 98th matchup against Georgetown off back-to-back wins, clinching three straight for the first time this season. The Orange couldn’t get much going from the get-go, but didn’t look back after a 12-0 run to end the first half. Jesse Edwards had some trouble as well early, but he scored 12 points in the final period to help Syracuse build on its lead.
Daily Orange
East Syracuse Minoa’s Leah Rehm is shattering girls’ soccer records
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. After arriving late for a game in Rochester, Leah Rehm realized she had grabbed two left cleats. But it didn’t matter. Rehm needed to play. By the time the final whistle sounded, she had produced a hattrick.
