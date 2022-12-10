Whip City Animal Sanctuary hosts annual Pictures with Santa event

Read full article on original website
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
Guide to local events this holiday season
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The 2022 holiday season is officially underway and Western Mass News has your ultimate guide to local events and activities to help get you in the holiday spirit. 18;13;01/LARISSA MURRAY/DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION SPRINGFIELD MUSEUMS. “It’s just a really memorable experience with a lot of unique hands-on activities...
Town by Town: Dan Kane carolers, teddy bear donations, and bike donations
Tenants of rental properties across Holyoke coming out to Holyoke City Hall on Monday to make their voices heard.
Balise Motor Sales donate to Boys & Girls Club Giving Tuesday campaign
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday morning, Balise Motor Sales stopped by the West Springfield Boys & Girls Club to present a check to the club. Balise recently partnered up with the Boys & Girls Club “Giving Tuesday” and they matched up to $10,000 in funds that were raised by the Boys & Girls Club during the Giving Tuesday period.
Annual Yule Jog benefits Ludlow Boys and Girls Club
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A four-mile fun run was held in Ludlow Saturday, starting and ending at Iron Duke Brewing. The annual run, known as the Yule Jog, was put on by the Red Bridge Running Club to benefit the Ludlow Boys and Girls Club. Donations from Saturday’s event go directly...
Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Holyoke Police Department Narcotics Bureau visited the Holyoke Target for their annual Christmas toy drive to help the less fortunate. The Holyoke Police Department filled their carts with thousands of dollars worth of toys at the Holyoke Mall Target to lend Santa a helping hand delivering toys to kids in need.
The Student Prince hosts Brunch with Santa in Springfield
The Fort Carolers return to The Student Prince and The Fort Restaurant on Sunday.
Dance show held during final weekend of Festival of Trees
Ludlow Police Department hosts "Stuff A Cruiser" event for Toys for Tots.
Western Mass News wraps up Toys for Tots campaign
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It is officially a wrap for the Western Mass News toy drive for the 75th Annual Toys for Tots. On Monday, members from the United States Marines and Air Force came by our Western Mass News station to pick up the donated toys. Thanks to your...
Local react to Sunday's snowy weather
Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive. Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort.
Most popular Christmas Gifts of 2022
The holiday season is in full swing, which means Christmas shopping is at its peak.
Ludlow Police Department hosts “Stuff A Cruiser” event for Toys for Tots
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Ludlow Police Department, doing their part in helping families this Christmas season. The police department held a “Stuff a Cruiser” event to benefit the Toys for Tots program. The event took place at the PLAYNOW! on Center Street in Ludlow from 9a.m. until 1p.m. Saturday afternoon. Police had cruisers ready to fill with donated toys to provide local children in need with gifts of their own this holiday.
Havdalah celebration held at Springfield Museums
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Jewish community members gathered at the Springfield Museums Saturday night for a special Havdalah celebration. Space Havdalah is a rich-sensory experience with music that allows guests to learn more about our solar system. Families with children ages five to twelve were able to stop by the Springfield...
PHOTOS: Kids, pets enjoying the first significant snowfall of the season
Western Massachusetts has received its first significant snowfall of the year Sunday.
Single family residence sells in Westfield for $469,500
Ivan Curdov acquired the property at 35 Furrowtown Road, Westfield, from Joshua A Purinton and Lauren D Purinton on Nov. 16, 2022. The $469,500 purchase price works out to $188 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 40,000 square-foot lot. Additional houses...
Online auction for items inside Center/Pepin School
The online auction for the items inside the Center/Pepin School is ongoing and Saturday there was a pre-view of everything available.
Six-bedroom home sells in Feeding Hills for $450,000
Karita Dossantos bought the property at 34 Wilbert Terrace, Feeding Hills, from Marquis Ft Dorothy on Nov. 16, 2022. The $450,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $126. The property features six bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Trash pickup in Westfield delayed due to weather
Westfield residents are being informed by the city that their trash and recycling pickup may be delayed this week due to the snow.
One last glow-round for Leicester couple's outdoor Christmas display
LEICESTER — This year will mark the last families will have the chance to get lost in the sea of inflatable holiday displays and streams of Christmas lights at 25 Waite St., as the multidecade holiday tradition is coming to an end. Available to the public free of charge in the yard of Scott and Denise Weikel's house, it has proved, as they have gotten “up there in age,” to be difficult to set up and keep...
Holyoke Public School students enjoy first two-hour delay of school year
Town by Town: Dan Kane carolers, teddy bear donations, and bike donations.
MSPCA seeks adopters after taking in 16 dogs from home
The agency said 15 to 20 dogs from South Carolina are also on the way.
