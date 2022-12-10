HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls man, suspected of burglary, is in jail facing numerous charges. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the 26-year-old had been in a pursuit with law enforcement. A witness led officials to a field west of Harrisburg where the vehicle was stuck in the snow. Officers broke windows to apprehend the suspect. Along with charges from the Sioux Falls Police Department, the man was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO