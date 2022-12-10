Read full article on original website
Consultant: $100 million Expo building replacement would secure fairgrounds future
A $100 million investment in the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds Expo building would translate into another 100 days of use each year and another half-million dollars in economic impact for the Sioux Falls area. Those figures represented just a few of the conclusions from a consultant who presented to a Monday meeting of the Minnehaha County […] The post Consultant: $100 million Expo building replacement would secure fairgrounds future appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
wnax.com
Marne Creek 404 Permit Signed
The City of Yankton is making slow progress in repairing the damages to the lower Marne Creek access trail from the bomb cyclone of March 2019. City Manager Amy Leon says they have to make some wetland mitigations…. Leon says the permit process is underway…. Leon says it won’t...
KELOLAND TV
New expo building part of fairgrounds study
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There could be some big changes coming to the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Minnehaha county hired a consulting firm out of Minneapolis to study the fairgrounds and its facilities. The findings from that study were released today. It shows the fairgrounds aren’t being used to...
KELOLAND TV
Ice or not in Sioux Falls depends on the temperature
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of 3:30 p.m. CT, a winter weather advisory continues until noon Tuesday for Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, which would include the city of Sioux Falls. The advisory includes the chance for up to a quarter inch of ice and snow up to an...
KLEM
KLEM News for Monday, December 12
The Board of Directors of the Le Mars Community School District meets tonight at 6 pm. The first item tonight’s agenda is a public hearing on the baseball diamond lighting project. The board will review bids for construction, and decide on awarding a contract for the project. Later on,...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley City Council discusses tweaks for fines, website
SIBLEY—An ongoing museum project was the top topic of Sibley City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 28. Scott Huisenga, Beth Thole and Steve Voss representing the McCallum Museum and Osceola County Livestock Show attended the meeting to discuss the FARM SHED. “The museum board is looking for direction on...
kelo.com
Sioux Falls man facing numerous charges after arrest in Lincoln County field
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls man, suspected of burglary, is in jail facing numerous charges. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the 26-year-old had been in a pursuit with law enforcement. A witness led officials to a field west of Harrisburg where the vehicle was stuck in the snow. Officers broke windows to apprehend the suspect. Along with charges from the Sioux Falls Police Department, the man was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
KELOLAND TV
Icy Sioux Falls side streets challenge some residents
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we stare down another winter storm, many Sioux Falls neighborhoods are still feeling the effects of the last snowfall. For some residents, the side streets they drive on are becoming a challenge. Most of the city’s 900 miles of streets are cleared of snow from the last snowfall.
KELOLAND TV
Court appearance scheduled for rape suspect
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — A University of South Dakota basketball player, charged with rape, is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. Authorities arrested 20-year-old Mihai Carcoana on Friday after a woman reported she’d been forcibly raped in his campus apartment. This is Carcoana’s first year at USD....
KELOLAND TV
Man facing burglary charges makes first court appearance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update on a story we reported over the weekend. A 26-year-old man, accused of burglary and leading authorities on a chase over the weekend, made his first court appearances in both Lincoln and Minnehaha County today. Police say it started as a traffic...
dakotanewsnow.com
Developing: Car rolls on I-29 in northbound median
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a car rolled on I-29 in the northbound median. The accident happened at mile marker 91. Authorities have not said whether or not anyone sustained injuries. This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
dakotanewsnow.com
Questions surround Penitentiary vehicle crash, inmate death in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The crash of a prison transport van on December 6th is certainly concerning on its own. However, when correctional officers tell our I-Team that the crash and subsequent death of the passenger could have been prevented, it developed into another call for change at the South Dakota State Penitentiary.
ems1.com
Trump rally organizers pay Iowa city $1,425 for EMS services after newspaper publishes article
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The day after The Journal published a story detailing the wrangling a city attorney engaged in to get a $5,000 rental payment for former President Donald Trump's Nov. 3 rally at Sioux Gateway Airport, event organizers paid a bill for standby emergency medical services. Sioux...
KELOLAND TV
Winter supply drive at SDUIH benefits area students
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – While you’re out doing some holiday shopping, you may want to add a few school supplies to the list. One local health organization wants to make sure that when students go back to school, they are able to finish the school year on a positive note.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls shooting; Major winter storm on the way; Crash victims identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police in Sioux Falls are investigating an early morning shooting in the western part of the city. A Sioux Falls man...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls opens storm drains in advance of wet weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls is enjoying a quick breather between winter storms, but the city could use a helping hand before this week’s extremely wet weather. The cleanup continues in Sioux Falls more than 72 hours after the city’s first major snowstorm of the season.
KELOLAND TV
Second Chipotle opens in eastern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new restaurant open in Sioux Falls that might warm you up. Chipotle just opened its second location on the east side of the city. It’s located along East Arrowhead Parkway, just across the street from Aldi. The first Chipotle in...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls now included in Ice Storm Warning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. The precipitation will ramp...
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm causing power outages
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night’s winter storm is causing power outages for some parts of Sioux Falls. Xcel Energy is reporting outages in the northwest part of Sioux Falls. The Xcel outage map shows two different outages impacting over 1,000 people. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
Sioux Falls restaurant owner holds fundraiser for hungry kids
A Sioux Falls restaurant owner is doing her part to end hunger in South Dakota.
