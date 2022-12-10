ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, SD

South Dakota Searchlight

Consultant: $100 million Expo building replacement would secure fairgrounds future

A $100 million investment in the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds Expo building would translate into another 100 days of use each year and another half-million dollars in economic impact for the Sioux Falls area. Those figures represented just a few of the conclusions from a consultant who presented to a Monday meeting of the Minnehaha County […] The post Consultant: $100 million Expo building replacement would secure fairgrounds future appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wnax.com

Marne Creek 404 Permit Signed

The City of Yankton is making slow progress in repairing the damages to the lower Marne Creek access trail from the bomb cyclone of March 2019. City Manager Amy Leon says they have to make some wetland mitigations…. Leon says the permit process is underway…. Leon says it won’t...
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

New expo building part of fairgrounds study

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There could be some big changes coming to the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Minnehaha county hired a consulting firm out of Minneapolis to study the fairgrounds and its facilities. The findings from that study were released today. It shows the fairgrounds aren’t being used to...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Ice or not in Sioux Falls depends on the temperature

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of 3:30 p.m. CT, a winter weather advisory continues until noon Tuesday for Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, which would include the city of Sioux Falls. The advisory includes the chance for up to a quarter inch of ice and snow up to an...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KLEM

KLEM News for Monday, December 12

The Board of Directors of the Le Mars Community School District meets tonight at 6 pm. The first item tonight’s agenda is a public hearing on the baseball diamond lighting project. The board will review bids for construction, and decide on awarding a contract for the project. Later on,...
LE MARS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley City Council discusses tweaks for fines, website

SIBLEY—An ongoing museum project was the top topic of Sibley City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 28. Scott Huisenga, Beth Thole and Steve Voss representing the McCallum Museum and Osceola County Livestock Show attended the meeting to discuss the FARM SHED. “The museum board is looking for direction on...
SIBLEY, IA
kelo.com

Sioux Falls man facing numerous charges after arrest in Lincoln County field

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls man, suspected of burglary, is in jail facing numerous charges. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the 26-year-old had been in a pursuit with law enforcement. A witness led officials to a field west of Harrisburg where the vehicle was stuck in the snow. Officers broke windows to apprehend the suspect. Along with charges from the Sioux Falls Police Department, the man was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Icy Sioux Falls side streets challenge some residents

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we stare down another winter storm, many Sioux Falls neighborhoods are still feeling the effects of the last snowfall. For some residents, the side streets they drive on are becoming a challenge. Most of the city’s 900 miles of streets are cleared of snow from the last snowfall.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Court appearance scheduled for rape suspect

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — A University of South Dakota basketball player, charged with rape, is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. Authorities arrested 20-year-old Mihai Carcoana on Friday after a woman reported she’d been forcibly raped in his campus apartment. This is Carcoana’s first year at USD....
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man facing burglary charges makes first court appearance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update on a story we reported over the weekend. A 26-year-old man, accused of burglary and leading authorities on a chase over the weekend, made his first court appearances in both Lincoln and Minnehaha County today. Police say it started as a traffic...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Developing: Car rolls on I-29 in northbound median

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a car rolled on I-29 in the northbound median. The accident happened at mile marker 91. Authorities have not said whether or not anyone sustained injuries. This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Questions surround Penitentiary vehicle crash, inmate death in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The crash of a prison transport van on December 6th is certainly concerning on its own. However, when correctional officers tell our I-Team that the crash and subsequent death of the passenger could have been prevented, it developed into another call for change at the South Dakota State Penitentiary.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Winter supply drive at SDUIH benefits area students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – While you’re out doing some holiday shopping, you may want to add a few school supplies to the list. One local health organization wants to make sure that when students go back to school, they are able to finish the school year on a positive note.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls opens storm drains in advance of wet weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls is enjoying a quick breather between winter storms, but the city could use a helping hand before this week’s extremely wet weather. The cleanup continues in Sioux Falls more than 72 hours after the city’s first major snowstorm of the season.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Second Chipotle opens in eastern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new restaurant open in Sioux Falls that might warm you up. Chipotle just opened its second location on the east side of the city. It’s located along East Arrowhead Parkway, just across the street from Aldi. The first Chipotle in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls now included in Ice Storm Warning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. The precipitation will ramp...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Winter storm causing power outages

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night’s winter storm is causing power outages for some parts of Sioux Falls. Xcel Energy is reporting outages in the northwest part of Sioux Falls. The Xcel outage map shows two different outages impacting over 1,000 people. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

