"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" director David F. Sandberg recently shared some news on the upcoming DC film that is sure to excite anime fans. The sequel to 2019's "Shazam!," "Fury of the Gods" will revisit Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and his family of superpowered foster siblings as they go up against the Daughters of Atlas. "Shazam!" proved to be a surprise success for the DC Extended Universe. The film earned critical praise with a 90% Certified Fresh Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes and saw considerable box office success, earning over $366 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo). The sequel has quite a bit to live up to, but with its thrilling concept and a fantastic cast of new additions including the likes of Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren, and Rachel Zegler, fans are readying themselves for another colorful, lighthearted good time.

1 DAY AGO