5 New Netflix movies and shows you need to watch this December
Here's what to look out for on Netflix this December
How the moving story of 'The Whale' lured Hong Chau onto the set
"I recognized the pain and the beauty in Charlie," the actor says of the film's protagonist. "There's this ticking clock he has to try to make whole the one thing that he's going to leave behind that really matters."
Netflix Nabs Sundance Doc ‘The Deepest Breath,’ Emotional Thriller About World of Freediving (EXCLUSIVE)
Hollywood hasn’t even busted out the Moncler jackets or Bogner boots yet, but the indie sales market around the upcoming Sundance Film Festival is already seeing action. Netflix has acquired the documentary “The Deepest Breath,” which promises to be a visual and emotional thriller about the world of high-risk freediving — where brave souls plunge oceans with no supplemental oxygen, only breath-holding. Indie giant A24, Motive Films, Ventureland and Raw are all additional partners on the film from Irish director Laura McGann. The film will have its global debut in Sundance’s Premieres section in the new year. According to an official synopsis, the...
Cast members say 'The Whale' is a film that can be endlessly dissected
(Reuters) - Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” is a psychological thriller that stars actor Brendan Fraser, as well as Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins and Samantha Morton.
Brendan Fraser's The Whale Just Broke A 2022 Box Office Record
It hasn't even gotten a wide release, but Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale" is already breaking box office records. Given the amount of buzz it has stirred, from its six-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival to talk about an Oscar for Brendan Fraser, this might not be a surprise. In any case, it bodes well for one of the year's most talked-about pictures.
Famed Actor Found Dead Outside Factory
"Sopranos" and "Green Book" actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. has been found dead after his body was reportedly dumped near a sheet metal factory in New York, The Hollywood Reporter reports.
Black viewers furious at producer Joey McFarland’s actions at ‘Emancipation’ premiere
Fans who watched the red carpet ceremony of the Emancipation premiere already have a few choice words to say. When producer Joey McFarland decided to pull out a part of his “historical collection,” several onlookers gasped in horror and that included all the viewers at home. The movie...
HBO Books Another Stay at 'The White Lotus'—Everything We Know So Far About Season 3
A new crop of characters will be checking into the White Lotus. Less than a month before the Season 2 finale, HBO announced that the Emmy Award-winning anthology series from Mike White had been renewed for a third season. "Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained...
Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Was Still Married To Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck is opening up about his marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On Monday, the Last Duel actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol while married and his attempt to stay with Garner for their kids. The couple, who married...
‘White Lotus’ Season 3: Everything to know
The "White Lotus" Season Two finale hasn't aired yet, and people are already talking about whether there will be another season. And who can blame them? The show has people gasping, theorizing, dissecting fashion and dreaming of Sicily, all while trying to solve which character winds up dead. Well ......
Barry Pepper, Sam Neill to Star in Mob Thriller ‘Bring Him to Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Barry Pepper takes the lead in feature film “Bring Him to Me,” which is now shooting in Queensland, Australia, under director Luke Sparke (“Occupation Rainfall”). The picture is a mob thriller written by Tom Evans and which also stars Sam Neill and Rachel Griffiths. Under orders from a ruthless crime boss, a getaway driver must battle his conscience and drive a young and unsuspecting passenger to an uncertain fate. Evans’ script was inspired by the traumatic scene in Martin Scorsese’s “Casino” in which Nicky Santoro (portrayed by Joe Pesci) unwittingly turns up for a meeting in a cornfield and things go...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ on Netflix, a Fresh and Exciting Interpretation of a Classic, From the New Master of Fables
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (now on Netflix) is the fourth iteration of Pinocchio released in the last two years. The puppet onslaught began with a visually off-putting Italian film starring Roberto Benigni as Geppetto, followed by a chintzy Russian cartoon with Pauly Shore voicing Pinocchio (strange but true!) and a pointless Disney “live action” remake of the 1940 animated classic from director Robert Zemeckis. We’re therefore inspired to make a safe assumption: The new, stop-motion-animation version by del Toro, winner of multiple Oscars and one of the most creative filmmaking visionaries of the last couple decades (see: Pan’s Labyrinth, The...
Everything Everywhere All At Once's Stephanie Hsu Was Nervous To Act In Front Of Michelle Yeoh For The First Time
As the year comes to a close, it's the perfect time to reflect on the best movies of 2022. And when it comes to that subject, it's hard to have a conversation that doesn't include "Everything Everywhere All at Once," the latest absurdist comedy film from directing duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, aka the Daniels. The film, which stars Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, and Ke Huy Quan, has been a big hit for studio A24. "Everything Everywhere All at Once" currently sits at 95% on Rotten Tomatoes and became something of a sleeper hit, grossing over $103 million at the worldwide box office (per Box Office Mojo).
1 ‘Gunsmoke’ Expense Cost More Than Feature Films ‘by Far’
The 'Gunsmoke' television adaptation had an expense that cost the network more money than the show's developer spent on feature films.
Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Director Reveals The Scene Inspired By Akira
"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" director David F. Sandberg recently shared some news on the upcoming DC film that is sure to excite anime fans. The sequel to 2019's "Shazam!," "Fury of the Gods" will revisit Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and his family of superpowered foster siblings as they go up against the Daughters of Atlas. "Shazam!" proved to be a surprise success for the DC Extended Universe. The film earned critical praise with a 90% Certified Fresh Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes and saw considerable box office success, earning over $366 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo). The sequel has quite a bit to live up to, but with its thrilling concept and a fantastic cast of new additions including the likes of Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren, and Rachel Zegler, fans are readying themselves for another colorful, lighthearted good time.
Emancipation to The Amazing Maurice: the seven best films to watch on TV this week
Will Smith is impressively fierce in a thriller based on the true life of a Louisiana slave, while Terry Pratchett’s retelling of the Pied Piper story is a quick-witted delight
The Spot Will Menace The Multiverse Of Spider-Men In Both Upcoming Spider-Verse Movies
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" was a surprisingly big hit for Sony and Marvel in general. It marked the first time that the character appeared in animated form for a theatrical release, and it brought the character of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) to the forefront of the story, serving as an origin story for his version of Spider-Man. It paid off big-time. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" was critically acclaimed, garnering a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and grossing $384 million at the worldwide box office (per Box Office Mojo).
Dystopian German Film ‘We Might as Well Be Dead’ Sets North American Release
Aspect Ratio and Hope Runs High have struck a deal to give North American theatrical and non-theatrical releases to dystopian German film “We Might as Well Be Dead,” from first-time filmmaker Natalia Sinelnikova. The 2023 theatrical distribution of the film in the U.S. and Canada will be a partnership between the two companies and be followed by a digital release later in the year. Jordan Mattos of Aspect Ratio will oversee the non-theatrical distribution. The rights deal was struck with the film’s Amsterdam- and Beijing-based sales agent Fortissimo Films. The film, which focuses on the residents of an apartment block situated on...
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed
Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
Across The Spider-Verse Will Finally Peek Under The Hood Of Gwen Stacy
What is there to say about 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" that hasn't already been said? This web-slinging adventure story is full of heart, colorful characters, and Marvel Easter eggs — all wrapped in an animated aesthetic that one can only describe as original. For all of these reasons and more, fans have yet to let it go, but they are looking toward the future. In 2023, the long-awaited sequel titled "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" will swing into theaters, and much like the first, it seems like it'll cover a lot of ground.
