Top State Runners Recognized By Hopkins County Commissioners Court
Some of the top runners in the state — Miller Grove and Saltillo Cross Country teams — were recognized by Hopkins County Commissioners Court Monday morning. “This is an exciting time. We have some of the finest young people in the state here in the courtroom today,” said Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom, prior to reading four proclamations, one each recognizing the athletic achievements of three groups of Hopkins County students as well as one Lady Hornet for her individual achievement in the 2-mile course during the at the State of Texas Class 1A Cross Country Meet.
Lady Cats Soccer Heads to Caddo Mills Tuesday
Coach Adriana Brena and Lady Cats soccer once again hit the road, playing in a second-straight game away from home. Sulphur Springs won their scrimmage opener on Friday, Dec. 9, beating Tyler High on their home field 6-1. The Lady Cats blew out the Lady Lions on Friday thanks to...
Tyler High School’s head football coach discusses resignation
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler High School is looking for a new head football coach. Recently, Ricklan Holmes resigned from the position after 11 seasons. KLTV’s Michael Coleman spoke with him about his next move. “Well, I’m gonna be going on to a bigger and better job somewhere else,...
Wildcat Basketball Finishes Second in Stafford Tournament
Men’s basketball returns home to Sulphur Springs this week for a two-game home-stand. Tuesday and Friday the Wildcats host Texas High and Nacogdoches, respectively. The two-game home-stand begins with Sulphur Springs hosting former district foe Texas High. Coach Brandon Shaver and his team put on a show in last...
64 SSHS Students Inducted Into Gladys Alexander Chapter Of NHS
Sixty-four students at Sulphur Springs High School met the requirements and were inducted into the Gladys Alexander Chapter of the National Honor Society during the annual ceremony held earlier this week in the school cafeteria. Fifty-five additional students were recognized as two-year members of the chapter. The SSHS Honor Society...
Boles ISD, Campbell ISD safety officer agreement with HCSO to be reviewed Tuesday
In Hunt County, two school districts that have been receiving security services from the county will have those agreements under review. The Boles and Campbell Independent School Districts have contracted with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement officers on their campuses. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the contracts are scheduled to be reviewed in Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Hunt County Commissioners Court. The agreements date to August of this year. The cost of providing the officers is an estimated $150,000 per year for each district. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has been covering half of that annual cost.
42 SSHS Students Inducted Into Geral Kennedy Chapter Of National Technical Honor Society
The Geral Kennedy Chapter of the National Technical Honor Society inducted 42 new members during a special ceremony conducted Monday evening, Dec. 5, 2022, in Sulphur Springs High School cafeteria. After Chapter President Kamilah Martinez welcomed everyone to the induction program, Vice President Isabelle Thesing lead the pledges to the...
Hot Chocolate and Brownie Treat for the Paris Junior College Students
Paris Junior College Student Activities Coordinator Megan Chapman, left, passes out cups of hot chocolate and brownies to students at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus — a treat that is enjoyed during the holiday season. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas...
Meal-A-Day Menu For Dec. 12-16 2022
MONDAY, Dec. 12 — Beef Shephard’s Pie, Topped with Mashed Potatoes, Normandy Vegetables and a Roll. TUESDAY, Dec. 13 —BBQ Chicken Sandwiches, Baked Beans and Coleslaw. WEDNESDAY, Dec. 14 — Tater Tot Casserole, Macaroni & Cheese, and Broccoli. THURSDAY, Dec. 15 — Chicken Fried Chicken With...
Annual Blanket Drive
Help bring comfort and warmth to people across Texas this year. Drop your donation off at 865 Como St in Sulphur Springs.
WebXtra: East Texas cowboy church event pairs barbecue and Christmas donations
Families got to shop with Tyler police officers during a Christmas shopping spree at Academy this morning. The families were selected by the Tyler Police Department, and Tyler Police Sergeant Chuck Boyce said as they go out on calls they get to interact with the community. “(We) see needs. Due to our relationships with a lot of our retailers and stuff, we’re able to connect pieces and help and assist and become part of. So, we get to fill a lot of needs, especially during the holidays,” Tyler Police Sergeant Chuck Boyce said.
Ten Ben Wheeler VFD firefighters resign following board meeting last week
BEN WHEELER, Texas (KLTV) - Ten firefighters who made up some of the Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department, including positions on the board of directors, have resigned from the department. According to previous Assistant Fire Chief J.R. Bond, they gave their resignations to the board of directors on Friday. Bond...
Obituary – Eddie Wheeler
Eddie Glynn Wheeler took his first breath in heaven on December 9. His family takes comfort in knowing he was greeted in heaven by his loving wife, Mary Ann Beard Wheeler, as well as his parents, his older brother, C.L. Wheeler, and his son-in-law, Dewayne Winn. Funeral services for Mr....
Wilbert E. Roland
Funeral services for Wilbert E. Roland, age 90, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Harold B. Nash, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Mel Haven Cemetery with the Masonic Lodge Brothers serving as ushers and pallbearers. Visitation (remarks and comments) will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home. Wilbert passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab.
Goudarzi & Young law firm to give away hams in Longview, Gilmer ahead of Christmas
LONGVIEW, Texas — A local law firm is doubling-down on the generosity this holiday season. Not only did Goudarzi & Young give away turkeys for Thanksgiving, they are also giving out hams ahead of Christmas. According to the law firm, the first giveaway will take place at 10 a.m.,...
Ruby's announces new location in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired in August 2022. A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is continuing to grow. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant will be opening a fourth location in Jacksonville. The restaurant announced the new establishment in a Facebook post, with owner Ruby Abarca holding up...
A Year in Review – Master Wellness Volunteers
This is the fourth in a series of program impacts conducted by the Family & Community Health Extension agent. Volunteers are the backbone of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. Hopkins County has a strong group of 14 Master Wellness Volunteers who have received 40 hours of training in the areas of health and wellness, nutrition, working with diverse audiences, identifying reliable internet sources, food safety, and other topics. Numerous programs and educational opportunities are available through AgriLife Extension. However, there is a limit to the amount of programming the Extension Family and Community Health agent can implement. The Master Wellness Volunteers serve as advocates and substantially increase the scope and impact of the Family and Community Health program.
Emory restaurant catches fire in the middle of dinner service
EMORY, Texas (KETK) – A family owned restaurant in Emory called “Sidekick’s” caught fire last night, according to employees. The structure fire started in the middle of the restaurant’s busy dinner rush. The building was quickly evacuated with the help of restaurant employees who put their lives at risk to make sure nobody was left […]
The Children's Park of Tyler helps grieving community this holiday season
TYLER, Texas — While this holiday season can be full of joy for some families, it can be tough if they’ve lost a loved one, especially if it’s their own child. One nonprofit, The Children’s Park of Tyler, offers grief support groups to help suffering families. On Friday, they hosted their 18th annual Christmas in the Park event to help bring the community together.
Emory restaurant goes up in flames
No reports of any injuries at this time; we have reached out to the fire chief for more information. (photos shared by Northeast Texas Media on Facebook) SFA students build tiny homes as part of college course. Updated: 6 hours ago. SFA’s construction management students started building these tiny homes...
