Blue Jay wrestling finishes second at the Eagle Invitational
Junction City finished second out of 18 teams in a weekend tournament hosted by Colby High School. Highlights for Junction City included a 6-1 record for Ezekiel Witt at 113 pounds,7-0 for Patrick Foxworth in the 138 pound weight class, 6-1 for Kayden Blake at 144 pounds and a 4-3 mark for Aimin Strickland at 150 pounds.
Lady Jays wrestle at the Christmas Clash in Great Bend
Junction City girls wrestling competed Friday and Saturday in Great Bend in the Christmas Clash. They finished fifth out of 30 teams in the big field. Here are the weight class results for Junction City. 100 - Jaidyn Alvarado - 3rd 5-1 105 - Patience Okemba - 9th 3-2 110...
Junction City Rolls by Dodge City in Boys Basketball
Junction City used a smothering defense to outscore the Dodge City Red Demons 76 - 41 in Dodge city on Saturday. The Blue Jays improve to 4-0 and there was a running clock in the 4th quarter. The Blue Jays were led in scoring by Michael Boganowski (13pts) and Sheldon Butler-Lawson (11pts). Junction City will host Topeka West on Thursday.
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn is once again a first-team All-American
Kansas State’s running back is a first-team All-American ... again.
Three Wildcats Named to AP All-America Teams
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State saw three of its football players named All-Americans by the Associated Press as the organization announced on Monday its top college football players for the 2022 season. Running back Deuce Vaughn was named to the first time as an all-purpose player, left guard Cooper...
wichitabyeb.com
A Day of Dining in Emporia, KS
Most of my memories of Emporia, KS were my days in college visiting friends who attended Emporia State University. Back then, most of my dining was late night fast food and whatever pizza place could deliver as late as possible. I didn’t get to explore the city as much, but now that I’m older and a tiny bit wiser, I was able to change all that.
KAKE TV
December storms could turn severe
Your gloomy Monday will likely end on the noisy side as thunderstorms move through KAKEland into early Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms will begin to develop after 6 PM in western KS, but the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms increases as we head past 8 PM. Isolated thunderstorms that bubble up...
Emporia gazette.com
Plumb mansion turns blue amid historic renovation
Chris Stanley admits she’s not a patient person. She prays for that trait every day. But the process of restoring one of Emporia’s most famous homes is testing her. “This is a whole new situation ... waiting for other people to decide if I can put a door in, if I can put a ceiling in,” she said.
KVOE
CRASH UPDATE: One person observed after Kansas Turnpike wreck in Chase County.
One person was observed for possible medical treatment after a crash southwest of Emporia on Sunday. Emporia EMS responded to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 100.8 southbound around 7:20 pm after a reported rollover crash. The person, identified as 55-year-old Jimmy Murdock of Topeka, declined a trip to a hospital.
KVOE
HORNETS POINTE: At one-year fire anniversary, investigation continues into cause while demolition cost now on owner’s property tax statement
A year after the destructive Hornets Pointe apartment complex in north central Emporia, the cause and origination point have still not been determined. The fire developed shortly before 4:30 am and quickly shot through the roof, causing an extensive firefighting effort involving Emporia and numerous Lyon County departments. Two firefighters were hurt, one seriously.
KVOE
WEATHER: Another round of rainfall possible Monday night through Tuesday morning
Rainfall was a bit more substantial for parts of the KVOE listening area early Saturday versus early Thursday, but there wasn’t much rain with either event. The KVOE studios got 0.10 inches of rainfall Saturday after getting nothing measurable Thursday. The Emporia Municipal Airport, the National Weather Service’s official reporting station, got .22 inches Saturday after reporting 0.03 inches Thursday. The 1100 block of Constitution reported 0.15 inches of rainfall Saturday and 0.05 inches Thursday.
Man from Wamego hospitalized after car strikes speed limit sign
WABAUNSEE COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 1:30a.m. Sunday in Wabaunsee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Honda Accord driven by 24-year-old Hunter L. Dodge of Wamego, was northbound on K99 at a high rate of speed. The car left the roadway, struck...
Jerome Tang themed beer now available in liquor stores
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan Brewing Company’s ‘Tang Party’ is now available at liquor stores for fans to enjoy outside of the brewery. “It’s a great beer, and it promotes K-State basketball like crazy,” Jake Voegeli, Manhattan Brewing Co. co-owner, said. “We wanted to make sure this beer was out all through basketball season. Not […]
KVOE
Simmons ending plan to buy Maynard building from USD 253 Emporia
Back in August, the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education unanimously approved Simmons Pet Food’s plan to buy the Maynard Early Childhood Education Center as Simmons fleshed out plans to use the facility as a 24/7 daycare for its employees. The company’s plan has now changed. The school...
KVOE
Investigations continue into Lyon County deer poaching incidents
Investigations continue into separate deer poaching incidents in Lyon County last month. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve is asking residents to come forward with any information they might have after single deer were poached Nov. 6 near Roads 70 and X outside Hartford and Nov. 16 near Roads 170 and T east of Emporia. In the 170 and T incident, Scheve says the hunter apparently spotlighted the animal before using a high-powered rifle and shooting in the direction of Interstate 35 with vehicles on the highway at the time.
Oil spill in rural Kan. creek that shut down pipeline is contained
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday. Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a...
WIBW
Teen driver hit after Manhattan woman runs red light on Highway 24
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A teenage driver was hit after a Manhattan woman ran a red light on Highway 24. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 24 and Allen Rd. with reports of a crash.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas
Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
“We believe this is the oldest homicide arrest in the state of Kansas”: Suspect in 1980 Kansas cold case murder arrested
A suspect in a 1980 Barton County homicide case was arrested.
Sign up to be a Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours host
There are three remaining open months to host a Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours host. The Chamber has announced that March, July and August are available. Business After Hours is the Chamber's monthly casual networking event. Hosting the event is a way to showcase your business.
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
