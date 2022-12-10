ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iheart.com

Charlie Puth Lights Up The Stage With An Inspirational Holiday Song

Charlie Puth truly embodied the holiday spirit at the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. On Friday night, December 9, the 31-year-old crooner made his grand entrance at the Madison Square Garden following an intro from actress Katie Holmes. Puth kicked things off with a stunning rendition of "Lightswitch" and then moved on to his memorable hit "We Don't Talk Anymore." Midway through his set, the singer performed his viral smash "Left and Right" and blessed fans by hopping on the piano to sing his version of "This Christmas." He closed out his set by treating the audience to lively performances of "One Call Away," "Attention" and "See You Again."
iheart.com

Dua Lipa On What She Was Up To With Mick Jagger, Plans For 2023

Dua Lipa dispelled any rumors about what she was up to being photographed in the studio with Mick Jagger recently. Despite her hit this year with Elton John, she tells Elvis Duran at the Mercedes-Benz Interview Lounge backstage at Z100 JingleBall that she's not plotting anything similar with the Rolling Stones frontman.
TheDailyBeast

Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died

Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Fans Are Obsessed With Scotty McCreery’s Elvis Presley Cover

American Idol winner Scotty McCreery recently released a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Santa Claus Is Back In Town.” Upon hearing rendition, fans were quick to praise McCreery’s vocals. Scotty McCreery Performs Amazing “Santa Claus Is Back In Town” Rendition. Scotty McCreery has treated fans...
CBS News

Andrea Bocelli: Keeping Christmas all in the family

"Soulful" ... "soaring" … "transcendent" ... any number of adjectives cannot quite describe the voice of Andrea Bocelli. There's a reason the tenor has sold more than 80 million albums. And there's not just one Bocelli who sings. There's his daughter, Virginia, and his son, Matteo. And now, for the first time, they've recorded an album together for Christmas.
HollywoodLife

Kelly Clarkson & Dolly Parton Harmonize Impromptu Performance Of ‘I Will Always Love You’: Watch

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson gave a powerhouse impromptu performance of Dolly’s iconic love ballad “I Will Always Love You” during the Thursday, Dec. 1 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show! In the clip, which you can view below, the country legend, 76, explained how she’d first heard Whitney Houston‘s version of the song while listening to the radio in her car. “I was just driving along, I had the radio on and I heard this…” she said. “When I heard the first ‘If I…’ I just freaked out. I had to pull over to the side because I honestly thought that I was gonna wreck. It was the most overwhelming feeling and you know how great that was.”
Wide Open Country

Blake Shelton Brings Feel-Good Tune 'No Body' to 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton got in on the fun on Tuesday night's (Dec. 6) episode of The Voice on NBC. He took the stage to perform his latest single, "No Body." Shelton was joined by his band to perform the song, which he released in August 2022. The song features a throwback country groove perfect for line dancing in a honky tonk (there's plenty of that in the music video), and the crowd at The Voice kept that theme going by raising neon signs in various shapes. The intermittent fireworks that shot off from the stage kept the performances energized, but so did Shelton's naturally energetic performance style. Shelton seemed to be having genuine fun onstage as he closed out the tune and the crowd cheered.
The Hollywood Reporter

Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala to Return in 2023, Event Will Honor Atlantic Records Execs Julie Greenwald, Craig Kallman

Clive Davis’ white-hot pre-Grammy gala is returning for the first time since 2020 and the event will honor Atlantic Records executives Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman. The Recording Academy and Davis announced Thursday that Greenwald and Kallman will receive the 2023 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award at the powerhouse event Feb. 4, 2023, a night before the 65th annual Grammy Awards.More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammy Nominations Facts: Drake Still Present, ABBA Shines, Ed Sheeran Snubbed, TikTok Lives OnGrammys CEO on Controversial Nominees Dave Chappelle, Louis C.K.: "Our Job Is to Evaluate the Art"Grammys: Beyoncé Leads With Nine Nominations as She...
Taste of Country

Reba McEntire’s Career Will Be Chronicled on ABC ‘Superstar’ Series

Reba McEntire and her highly successful career in country music, television and more will be showcased on a new edition of ABC News' Superstar series on Thursday, Dec. 8. The one-hour special is set to document McEntire's journey from her start in her home state of Oklahoma through her record-breaking career of 45 years, with all the "experiences, triumphs and losses" in between. Fans can expect never-before-seen childhood photos and behind-the-scenes footage during the special.
