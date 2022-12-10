Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Charlie Puth Lights Up The Stage With An Inspirational Holiday Song
Charlie Puth truly embodied the holiday spirit at the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. On Friday night, December 9, the 31-year-old crooner made his grand entrance at the Madison Square Garden following an intro from actress Katie Holmes. Puth kicked things off with a stunning rendition of "Lightswitch" and then moved on to his memorable hit "We Don't Talk Anymore." Midway through his set, the singer performed his viral smash "Left and Right" and blessed fans by hopping on the piano to sing his version of "This Christmas." He closed out his set by treating the audience to lively performances of "One Call Away," "Attention" and "See You Again."
iheart.com
Dua Lipa On What She Was Up To With Mick Jagger, Plans For 2023
Dua Lipa dispelled any rumors about what she was up to being photographed in the studio with Mick Jagger recently. Despite her hit this year with Elton John, she tells Elvis Duran at the Mercedes-Benz Interview Lounge backstage at Z100 JingleBall that she's not plotting anything similar with the Rolling Stones frontman.
Who Will Win ‘The Voice’ Season 22? After Watching Every Episode, Here Are Our Predictions
The semifinalists for Season 22 of The Voice were revealed last Tuesday night with Blake Shelton and John Legend both finding themselves in the enviable position of having three team members remaining, while Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello each only have one. The breakdown is as follows:. Team Blake. Bodie.
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise cursed at her to 'stop being such' a wimp when she cried on the set of 'Edge of Tomorrow'
Emily Blunt said "there was nothing cozy" about the costumes on "Edge of Tomorrow," and the stress made her cry in front of Tom Cruise.
Elle
Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Was Still Married To Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck is opening up about his marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On Monday, the Last Duel actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol while married and his attempt to stay with Garner for their kids. The couple, who married...
Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died
Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Fans Are Obsessed With Scotty McCreery’s Elvis Presley Cover
American Idol winner Scotty McCreery recently released a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Santa Claus Is Back In Town.” Upon hearing rendition, fans were quick to praise McCreery’s vocals. Scotty McCreery Performs Amazing “Santa Claus Is Back In Town” Rendition. Scotty McCreery has treated fans...
A Look At Reba McEntire’s First Marriage With Charlie Battles
Reba McEntire started her career as a wide-eyed ranch girl, singing at rodeos. She scored her first huge break when she was invited to sing the national anthem during the 1974 National Finals Rodeo. Just as her career blossomed, she fell in love and married steer-wrestling champion Charlie Battles. The...
Andrea Bocelli: Keeping Christmas all in the family
"Soulful" ... "soaring" … "transcendent" ... any number of adjectives cannot quite describe the voice of Andrea Bocelli. There's a reason the tenor has sold more than 80 million albums. And there's not just one Bocelli who sings. There's his daughter, Virginia, and his son, Matteo. And now, for the first time, they've recorded an album together for Christmas.
Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Said He Became John Lennon While Recording The Beatles’ ‘Come Together’
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler covered The Beatles' "Come Together" and met a major musician associated with The Beatles in the process.
Throwback To Travis Tritt’s Killer 1994 ACM Awards Performance Of “Foolish Heart”
Oh, to re-live country music from 1994. The year of “Summertime Blues,” “Watermelon Crawl” and “Indian Outlaw,” and also the peak of Travis Tritt and his “Foolish Pride” track, which he performed at the annual Academy of Country Music Awards. That year’s...
Kelly Clarkson & Dolly Parton Harmonize Impromptu Performance Of ‘I Will Always Love You’: Watch
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson gave a powerhouse impromptu performance of Dolly’s iconic love ballad “I Will Always Love You” during the Thursday, Dec. 1 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show! In the clip, which you can view below, the country legend, 76, explained how she’d first heard Whitney Houston‘s version of the song while listening to the radio in her car. “I was just driving along, I had the radio on and I heard this…” she said. “When I heard the first ‘If I…’ I just freaked out. I had to pull over to the side because I honestly thought that I was gonna wreck. It was the most overwhelming feeling and you know how great that was.”
Tanya Tucker Takes on Her First Starring Film Role in New Trailer for ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’
Christmas is coming early for country music fans. Grammy-winning icon Tanya Tucker is set to star in A Nashville Country Christmas, premiering Dec. 12. The holiday romp marks Tucker's first-ever starring role in a film, and, from the looks of the trailer, the story hits all the right notes. Tucker...
Imagine Dragons “Shout Out” Atlantic Records for “Passing” on Band at Awards Show
Dan Reynolds was laughing because he knew he’d proved them wrong. At the recent sixth annual Variety Hitmakers awards brunch, Reynolds chuckled as he shouted out Atlantic Records for “passing” on the band that would become globally famous. “Shout out Atlantic Records,” Reynolds said. “You guys passed...
Blake Shelton Opens Up About Marriage, Stepsons and Leaving 'The Voice' in New Interview
It seems like only yesterday the world fell in love with Blake Shelton, the handsome, witty and wickedly competitive Oklahoman country artist who shot to mainstream fame as a coach on NBC's The Voice. Now, after 12 years in the iconic red chair, Shelton is ready to move on. In...
ETOnline.com
Blake Shelton and Carson Daly Share Which 'Voice' Coaches Would Do the Best on 'Barmageddon' (Exclusive)
Blake Shelton might be leaving The Voice after season 23 -- but don't worry, he's found another place to drink on TV! Blake and Voice host Carson Daly, along with Nikki Bella, are teaming up for a new USA series, Barmageddon, where they open up Blake's famous Ole Red bar in Nashville to play fun drinking games with their famous friends.
Blake Shelton Brings Feel-Good Tune 'No Body' to 'The Voice'
Blake Shelton got in on the fun on Tuesday night's (Dec. 6) episode of The Voice on NBC. He took the stage to perform his latest single, "No Body." Shelton was joined by his band to perform the song, which he released in August 2022. The song features a throwback country groove perfect for line dancing in a honky tonk (there's plenty of that in the music video), and the crowd at The Voice kept that theme going by raising neon signs in various shapes. The intermittent fireworks that shot off from the stage kept the performances energized, but so did Shelton's naturally energetic performance style. Shelton seemed to be having genuine fun onstage as he closed out the tune and the crowd cheered.
'The Voice': 16-Year-Old Brayden Lape Sings Brett Young's 'In Case You Didn't Know' in Top 8
The Voice Top 8 contestants showcased their talents on Monday night's (Dec. 5) episode of the show in a bid to move forward to the finals, and Team Blake Shelton's Brayden Lape took on a smooth Brett Young song for his performance. The singer sang "In Case You Didn't Know,"...
Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala to Return in 2023, Event Will Honor Atlantic Records Execs Julie Greenwald, Craig Kallman
Clive Davis’ white-hot pre-Grammy gala is returning for the first time since 2020 and the event will honor Atlantic Records executives Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman. The Recording Academy and Davis announced Thursday that Greenwald and Kallman will receive the 2023 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award at the powerhouse event Feb. 4, 2023, a night before the 65th annual Grammy Awards.More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammy Nominations Facts: Drake Still Present, ABBA Shines, Ed Sheeran Snubbed, TikTok Lives OnGrammys CEO on Controversial Nominees Dave Chappelle, Louis C.K.: "Our Job Is to Evaluate the Art"Grammys: Beyoncé Leads With Nine Nominations as She...
Reba McEntire’s Career Will Be Chronicled on ABC ‘Superstar’ Series
Reba McEntire and her highly successful career in country music, television and more will be showcased on a new edition of ABC News' Superstar series on Thursday, Dec. 8. The one-hour special is set to document McEntire's journey from her start in her home state of Oklahoma through her record-breaking career of 45 years, with all the "experiences, triumphs and losses" in between. Fans can expect never-before-seen childhood photos and behind-the-scenes footage during the special.
Comments / 0