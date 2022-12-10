ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gift suggestions for gardeners, from power tools to gift cards

By Chris McKeown
 3 days ago
We are entering the two-week zone when we need to get serious about our shopping. Every day you wait, the pressure will increase to find the right gifts for those on your shopping list. As adults, the hardest people to buy gifts for are other adults, such as grown siblings, parents, grandparents, and in-laws of all types.

Whenever we are struggling to find a gift idea for someone, we tend to consider what they enjoy doing with their spare time. I suspect this is why I get a few mugs and pilsner glasses every year. I’m sure at least a few of your hard-to-buy-for friends and relatives like to garden. After all, it is considered by some sources to be the number one hobby in the country.

Gifts for gardeners are not something that you might stumble across at the mall as an impulse purchase. You need to know where their focus is on the garden and landscape.

Power tools

These are always great gifts for both men and women. Anything that can make work easier is always a welcome gift. These days you have many options. In the past, power tools such as mowers, trimmers, blowers, and chainsaws were only available with gas engines, but now all of this equipment is available with electric power.

In the past, these types of electric tools were not favored because they were not as powerful as those with gas engines, but technology has changed. In the past, some electric tools still had cords, but now they are powered by long-lasting batteries. They also do not require the maintenance that is required for gas-powered engines.

Hand tools

Of course, there are many types of hand tools, such as garden trowels or pruners that you can buy for a gardener. You also cannot go wrong by giving a good pair of garden gloves. Avid gardeners will wear out even the best gloves on the market.

Gardening books

These are also another great idea. Gardening books are the one gardening gift that the receiver can use right away. There are thousands of gardening books to choose from. I will give you this tip: When you are shopping for books, especially if you are looking online, be sure to limit your search to the Midwest or the state you live in. For example, search for "garden books for Ohio." The more specific a book is to an area, the better the information will be.

Memberships

Another suggestion would be to buy a membership to a place where your favorite gardener can learn more about plants in our area, such as the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden or the Cincinnati Nature Center. A membership at either of these places would give them the opportunity to see and learn about all kinds of plants and increase their knowledge about native plants and sustainability.

Gift cards

If you continue to struggle to find a good gardening gift, you can always default to the gift that suits almost anyone. This would be a gift card to their favorite garden store. If they don’t have a favorite garden center a gift card from your favorite plant store would also be greatly appreciated.

