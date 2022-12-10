ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio jobs still plentiful amid recession concerns, but …

By Mark Williams, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v5M4S_0jdoqHsw00

There is no sign of slowing demand for workers in Ohio — for now.

Statewide, there were 305,415 openings as of Oct. 13, the most recent data available, according to OhioMeansJobs.com, the state’s jobs website. That’s the most in data going back four years and an increase of 28,767 job postings from the reporting period in the prior month.

Regional postings have been climbing this year, too, hitting fresh highs for several metro areas in 2022 on that most recent report. There were 69,433 jobs openings for the Columbus area, 52,840 for the Cincinnati area and 100,712 for the Cleveland area.

Even as job listings continue to climb, employers indicate they struggle to find applicants for the positions they need to fill, and that includes the startup companies.

“It’s still hard to find people in every space. Startups are not an exception,” said Max Brickman, founder and managing director of Heartland Ventures, a venture-capital firm based at Easton. “It’s not time to panic.”

“There’s a mismatch in the labor market (between) what skills and background that employers are looking for and the skills and background of the worker that are available,” Nationwide senior economist Ben Ayers said.

Pain will be 'short-lived'

While demand for labor remains strong for now, he expects that to ease in 2023 as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates to fight decades-high inflation, he said.

“We would expect all of the key labor market data to slow heading into 2023,” he said. “The current pace of job gains and employer demand is unsustainable, especially given the sharp Fed tightening cycle and signs of slowing demand across the economy.”

Nationwide is forecasting a recession next year but doesn’t expect it to be as deep as the brief but powerful recession during the early days of the pandemic and the brutal Great Recession of 2007 to 2009.

“There will be some pain, but it will be short-lived,” resembling what would be considered a more typical kind of recession the American economy has experienced in the past, Ayers said.

The unemployment rate likely will increase by 2 to 3 percentage points — the U.S. rate was 3.7% in November, and the Ohio rate was 4.2% in October, (Ohio’s unemployment report for November is due Dec. 16) — with the rate peaking late next year or early 2024, he said.

“The consensus is that we’re going to slow down. The common fear is that the Fed is going to overreact,” said Mark Partridge, the C. William Swank chair in rural-urban policy at Ohio State University. “They’re going to be pushing so hard, they’re going to overreach.”

Beyond the Federal Reserve raising rates, so much uncertainty right now could affect the economy, whether it’s a change in the war in Ukraine or fuel prices that spiked earlier in the year, he said.

But any slowdown or recession doesn’t figure to change the long-term track of the economy in the state’s metro areas, he said.

mawilliams@dispatch.com

@BizMarkWilliams

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Lordstown factory creates 3,700 good-paying jobs in Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — A $2.5 billion loan was approved by the U.S. Department of Energy for Ultium Cells LLC facilities in Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan. General Motors and LG Energy Solution have come together to make Ultium Cells to manage battery cell production. This will address the growing U.S. consumer demand for electric vehicles, according to the U.S. DOE.
OHIO STATE
Jake Wells

Stimulus Money Available to Homeowners and Renters in Ohio

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mills (Unsplash)onUnsplash. As you know, in Ohio we pay billions of dollars in local, state and federal taxes every year. But here is some great news that you need to know about. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs which may be a good fit for you. Let's talk about the programs available to those who own a home first.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Does Ohio require a front license plate?

While seeing more travelers in Ohio during the Christmas season, you might be wondering why some out-of-state cars have a front and back license plate, but your Ohio car only has one on the back.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Triple threat pushing Ohio hospitals to levels seen in bad pandemic times

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The number of hospital beds currently open in the state is being pushed by the triple threat of COVID-19, the flu and RSV. According to the most recent data from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), as of Dec. 8 the state had only 16.6% of all of the hospital beds open (represented by the gray bar below).
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s top school board preparing vote on anti-LGBTQ resolution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education is heading toward a vote on a resolution that could reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students after listening to hours of testimony on Monday. Opponents said the resolution is harmful to LGBTQ+ youth across central Ohio. Board member Brendon Shea wrote the resolution in September after changes were […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Every K-12 student in Ohio could get school voucher under GOP proposal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill to provide cash to all families with school-aged children in the state to choose their public school district or a private school. Under the Parent Educational Freedom Act, or Senate Bill 368, every K-12 student in Ohio would qualify...
OHIO STATE
freshwatercleveland.com

New Hope: Resource event to offer help to job seekers facing barriers

Many of Northeast Ohio’s job seekers face barriers to getting a living wage job—barriers that others may not even think of. Things that many of us may take for granted—a high school diploma or G.E.D., a valid ID or driver’s license, childcare—can prohibit someone from earning a living wage with benefits or having opportunities for advancement.
CLEVELAND, OH
wosu.org

Recreational marijuana supporters in Ohio see path forward in 2023

Pot will not be legalized for personal use in Ohio by the end of this year, but supporters said there are several paths forward for the issue in 2023. There were two bills proposed in the Ohio House to legalize marijuana for adult use, one bill was sponsored by Republicans and the other was sponsored by Democrats — but both were nearly identical.
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Ohio Senate passes education overhaul

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would reorganize the Ohio Department of Education and strip most of the responsibilities from the Ohio State Board of Education. Senate Bill 178 passed 22-7, largely on party lines. “This is simply a vote for parents and their children,”...
OHIO STATE
ideastream.org

Legal pot supporters in Ohio see path forward in 2023

Pot will not be legalized for personal use in Ohio by the end of this year, but supporters say there are several paths forward for the issue in 2023. There were two bills proposed in the Ohio House to legalize marijuana for adult use, one bill was sponsored by Republicans and the other was sponsored by Democrats — but both were nearly identical.
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Ohio dairy company announces recall of eggnog

WOOSTER, Ohio (WKBN) — Hartzler Family Dairy announced Friday a voluntary recall of its quart-sized eggnog product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates due to undeclared allergens. There was a labeling defect with the quart-sized bottles, and it did not include the list of ingredients in the product. All...
WOOSTER, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy