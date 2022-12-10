ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

Football: Cocoa's Boda caps senior season with 4 TD performance in 2S championship

By Jon Santucci, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hnjPi_0jdoqF7U00

TALLAHASSEE — Blake Boda put an exclamation point on an outstanding senior season Friday when he helped Cocoa win the Class 2S state championship.

Boda, the Tigers left-handed senior quarterback, threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns and led Cocoa with 79 rushing yards and two scores — the final one being the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

Cocoa beat Florida High 38-31 in an instant classic at Gene Cox Stadium. The Seminoles rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to tie the game with 3 seconds left in regulation.

Boda scored on a 5-yard run in overtime and Cocoa's Dai'veon Parham recovered a fumble on Florida High's ensuing drive to end the game.

"I can't even describe how this feels," Boda said. "A roller coaster of emotions throughout the game, just staying calm and playing the next play. This is unforgettable.

"Topped it off with a ring. I'm so happy for this team."

Boda, who transferred from Seabreeze over the summer, finished the season with 4,028 yards, 49 touchdown passes and tied for the team lead with five rushing touchdowns. Boda's passing numbers all are new school records. He broke the passing yardage mark in the state semifinal against Bradford.

The previous record was set by Davin Wydner in 2021. Despite an outstanding senior season against one of the toughest schedules in the state, Wydner went under the radar during the recruiting process and ended up as a preferred walk-on at Ole Miss.

Boda also has gone under the radar this season, which is a mystery to Tigers coach Ryan Schneider.

"The kid's a warrior. The kid's a beast," Schneider said. "I've been blessed to be around, I think, 12 Division I quarterbacks — two that made it to the league, one that's starting in the league right now (Jets quarterback Mike White).

Blake might be the best quarterback I've ever seen in high school football. He does so much. We ask him to do so much. He handles an insane head coach who yells at him for every little mistake he makes. He's a great kid to be around. He comes from a family, he's a 4.2 GPA kid and it's just awesome to be able to coach such a wonderful young man."

Quick slants

Cocoa senior safety Cedrick Hawkins (Ohio State commit) was not expecting to play Friday. With a heavily taped right ankle, Hawkins dressed but didn't feel good enough to play. He decided with four minutes remaining in the second quarter that he had to try. He finished the game with four tackles and also had a big hit to break up a pass in the final minute of the fourth quarter,

Florida High junior running back Micahi Danzy, one of the top underclassmen recuits in the state, led all rushers with 190 yards and also had a score in the third quarter. Danzy, who has outstanding speed and the ability to make defenders miss in the open field, has offers from Florida State, Georgia, Ole Miss and others.

Cocoa junior wide receiver Dayday Farmer led all players with 11 catches for 145 yards and had a score in the fourth quarter to give Cocoa a 10-point lead. Farmer has mor than a dozen Power 5 offers, including Miami, Michigan State, Penn State, Pitt and West Virginia.

Florida High junior athlete Ashton Hampton continued his breakout season Friday with three catches for 63 yards and a score to go along with four tackles and a tackle for loss. Hampton has been offered by Florida State, Kentucky, Mississippi State and others.

Florida High senior Christopher Cotton, who recently picked up his first offer from FAU, had six tackles, 1/2 tackle for loss, forced a fumble and broke up a pass.

