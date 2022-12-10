Billie Eilish Shares the Line From ‘Everything I Wanted’ That ‘Breaks [Her] Heart’

Each year, Billie Eilish sits down with Vanity Fair to do the same interview she’s been doing for the past six years. The pop star reflects on her answers from years past, and this year, she revealed what song lyric still makes her emotional whenever she hears it.

Billie Eilish’s music career

Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Eilish rose to fame in 2015, releasing music independently online. Her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? , hit the top of the charts upon its release in 2019 and Eilish has been a hitmaker ever since.

Her music has ushered in a new style of pop music that features darker lyrics, glitchy production, and haunting vocals. Eilish’s songs have been lauded for their emotional lyrics, as well as their production. She works on her music with her brother Finneas , who has become an artist in his own right.

The pressure Billie Eilish admits to feeling

In her most recent conversation with Vanity Fair, Eilish watched clips of her younger self answering the question, “Do you feel pressure?” The younger versions of her admitted they do feel a certain pressure in their lives, and present-day Eilish echoed those comments.

“I’ve always found that question very interesting because clearly I’ve had really different feelings toward it,” the Grammy-winning singer explained. She went on to say that she’s unsure if she ever really knows about the pressures in her life because “pressure is not something you can see, and you can’t touch it.”

Eilish admitted she does feel pressure, but “I don’t feel debilitated by it. I don’t feel controlled by it.” She also said that there’s a lot of pressure “that goes with all this stuff,” referring to her massively successful musical career. Then, Eilish shared a piece of her own work that explores the idea of pressure and that touches her every time she sings it.

The ‘everything I wanted’ lyric that ‘breaks’ Billie Eilish’s heart when she sings it

The line is from her 2019 song “everything i wanted” : “It feels like yesterday was a year ago, but I don’t wanna let anybody know, ‘Cause everybody wants something from me now, and I don’t wanna let them down.”

“I just love that line,” Eilish shared. “It kind of breaks my heart every time I sing it and hear it, because that’s really the truth.”

Billie Eilish wants ‘to live differently’

Eilish has previously spoken about her desire to please people, as well as her struggles with playing a certain part for the public. After changing up her personal appearance, Eilish told NME that it “haunted” her that “people only thought of me in one dimension.”

She’s started feeling more comfortable in her own skin, and is still working on “trying to find [her]self again.”

“I don’t want to live the way that I lived last year; I want to live differently,” she concluded. “I want to trust my gut more and listen to myself more.”

RELATED : Why Billie Eilish Calls Her Younger Self ‘a Little Idiot’