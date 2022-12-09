Paolo Banchero joins Jordan, Zion in some history through first 20 games

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

ORLANDO, Fla. — Paolo Banchero notched his 15th 20-point game of the season and hit two key free throws late to send the Orlando Magic to a 113-109 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Banchero produced 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and one blocked shot in 38 minutes of work as the Magic posted their second straight win. He finished by shooting 8-of-11 from the field, including 1-of-3 from 3-point range, and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line

The No. 1 pick hit two critical free throws with 4.8 seconds left to put the Magic up by four points and ice the Raptors as Orlando improved to 7-20. He went 6-of-7 from the free-throw line in the game.

Banchero, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said, worked for that moment.

He is continuing to put that work in. He is in the gym early. He is taking his time shooting with our shooting coaches. Our guys do a great job with him and help him slow the game down and see the things that he needs to do. He is also not afraid of big moments.

Franz Wagner led the Magic with a season-high 34 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. He had a key putback off a miss by Markelle Fultz with 26.9 seconds left that put the Magic up by two points.

Fultz finished with 15 points and five assists.

The effort by Banchero came two nights after the 19-year-old scored 23 points, including 10 points in overtime, in a win against the L.A. Clippers. He went 6-of-6 from the line, which tied a franchise record for the most made free throws in overtime without a miss.

Banchero reiterated after the game that he wants the ball in those moments and welcomes the pressure with the game on the line. He credited his teammates for putting him in those situations.

I would say I’m real comfortable. I think it’s just my teammates believe in me. We all trust each other in those moments. We trusted Markelle (Fultz) with that last shot and Franz got the rebound and put it back and we trusted each other on that defensive possession at the end. I think just the trust we have within the team and within the locker room. I don’t mind stepping in and hitting those free throws.

Banchero joined Michael Jordan (1984-85) and Zion Williamson (2019-20) as the last three rookie players to score at least 20 points in 15 of their first 20 career games. He also has two 30-point performances, tied for the most by a rookie this year.

After missing seven games due to a sprained ankle, Banchero looks to be back in a groove on the court. He has scored at least 20 points in six of his nine games since returning and is averaging 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists over that span.

Banchero appears to be solidifying his place as the top first-year player this season and is the odds-on favorite to win Rookie of the Year. He has certainly shown that with his clutch play over his last two games.