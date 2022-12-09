ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Paolo Banchero joins Jordan, Zion in some history through first 20 games

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bXBzU_0jdopQY200
Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

ORLANDO, Fla. — Paolo Banchero notched his 15th 20-point game of the season and hit two key free throws late to send the Orlando Magic to a 113-109 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Banchero produced 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and one blocked shot in 38 minutes of work as the Magic posted their second straight win. He finished by shooting 8-of-11 from the field, including 1-of-3 from 3-point range, and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line

The No. 1 pick hit two critical free throws with 4.8 seconds left to put the Magic up by four points and ice the Raptors as Orlando improved to 7-20. He went 6-of-7 from the free-throw line in the game.

Banchero, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said, worked for that moment.

He is continuing to put that work in. He is in the gym early. He is taking his time shooting with our shooting coaches. Our guys do a great job with him and help him slow the game down and see the things that he needs to do. He is also not afraid of big moments.

Franz Wagner led the Magic with a season-high 34 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. He had a key putback off a miss by Markelle Fultz with 26.9 seconds left that put the Magic up by two points.

Fultz finished with 15 points and five assists.

The effort by Banchero came two nights after the 19-year-old scored 23 points, including 10 points in overtime, in a win against the L.A. Clippers. He went 6-of-6 from the line, which tied a franchise record for the most made free throws in overtime without a miss.

Banchero reiterated after the game that he wants the ball in those moments and welcomes the pressure with the game on the line. He credited his teammates for putting him in those situations.

I would say I’m real comfortable. I think it’s just my teammates believe in me. We all trust each other in those moments. We trusted Markelle (Fultz) with that last shot and Franz got the rebound and put it back and we trusted each other on that defensive possession at the end. I think just the trust we have within the team and within the locker room. I don’t mind stepping in and hitting those free throws.

Banchero joined Michael Jordan (1984-85) and Zion Williamson (2019-20) as the last three rookie players to score at least 20 points in 15 of their first 20 career games. He also has two 30-point performances, tied for the most by a rookie this year.

After missing seven games due to a sprained ankle, Banchero looks to be back in a groove on the court. He has scored at least 20 points in six of his nine games since returning and is averaging 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists over that span.

Banchero appears to be solidifying his place as the top first-year player this season and is the odds-on favorite to win Rookie of the Year. He has certainly shown that with his clutch play over his last two games.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brittney Griner immediately dunked while playing basketball for first time in nearly 10 months

After spending a horrifyingly long time in a Russian prison, WNBA star Brittney Griner has finally returned home to the United States. The former WNBA champion was held in Russian captivity for nearly 300 days after Russian customs found vape cartridges containing hashish oil. She was sentenced to nine years in prison, but rumors of a prisoner swap proved to be accurate.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Comeback

New Brittney Griner concerns revealed

WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, some of which were under absolutely brutal conditions at a Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day. There were certainly times Griner’s mental health began to decline as a result of the conditions. But now, with Griner Read more... The post New Brittney Griner concerns revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WASHINGTON STATE
Popculture

Los Angeles Lakers Player Files Restraining Order Against Friend

Lakers point guard Kendrick Nunn is seeking assistance from the police. According to Yahoo News, Nunn sought a restraining order against a former friend that he claims has made terrorist threats toward and attempted to extort him. He also alleges the man has threatened his family. Per the restraining order, the man in question is named Miles Harrison. Nunn is asking a judge to grant an order of protection against his friend to stay 300 yards away from himself, his partner Blen Mekonnen, and his two children. Nunn says his family needs immediate protection because of the "threats Miles has made I fear he could harm me and my family."
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

186K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy