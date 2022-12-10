MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say DNA evidence helped detectives identify the suspect who allegedly stabbed a 7-Eleven clerk in Mesa earlier this year. The stabbing happened on Sept. 21 just before 4 p.m. at the location near Gilbert Road and Main Street. Officers say the suspect, now identified as 31-year-old Jody Naputi, reportedly walked in and took a drink without paying for it before the clerk tried confronting him outdoors. Naputi allegedly pushed the clerk to the ground and started to kick and hit him. According to court paperwork, that was when Naputi allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the employee in the stomach before taking off onto the light rail. The employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries, including a broken wrist.

MESA, AZ ・ 17 HOURS AGO