KTAR.com
Suspect arrested in fatal Chandler road rage shooting last week
PHOENIX — A suspect in a fatal Chandler road rage shooting last week was arrested, authorities said. Domingo Luz, 37, was arrested and booked into jail on first-degree murder and other charges, the Chandler Police Department said in a press release. Officers said Luz and Carlos Doiron, a man...
AZFamily
Driver found with alcohol after head-on crash leaves 1 dead in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man admitted to drinking and was found with alcohol after a head-on crash that killed another man and sent a woman to the hospital early Sunday morning. Just before 2 a.m., officers were called to a head-on crash near 43rd Avenue and McLellan...
AZFamily
Man dead, woman hospitalized, another man arrested after head-on in Phoenix early Sunday morning
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One man is dead, another in jail, and a woman is in the hospital after an early morning crash in northwest Phoenix on Sunday. Phoenix police say officers responded to the report of a crash around 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and McLellan Boulevard, south of Glendale Avenue. Officers found a man, later identified as one of the drivers involved, with serious injuries who was pronounced dead at the scene.
ABC 15 News
Man dead after apparent road rage shooting near US 60 and Tomahawk
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Apache Junction police are investigating a deadly shooting believed to be related to a road rage incident Sunday night. Two vehicles reportedly exited US 60 onto Tomahawk Road before driving to the area of 21st Avenue and Vista Road. At that point, 41-year-old Jordan Toro got out of his vehicle to confront the other driver and was shot, police say.
ABC 15 News
Suspect arrested after alleged road rage death in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ — A man has been arrested after a deadly road rage shooting in Chandler. On December 5, Chandler police were called to the area of Chandler Boulevard and Hamilton Street, just west of McQueen Road, for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man...
AZFamily
Man arrested for car crash that left 1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested a driver who they say caused a car crash that killed a man and left a woman hospitalized in Phoenix early Sunday morning. Phoenix police say officers responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash around 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and McLellan Boulevard, south of Glendale Avenue.
AZFamily
Person detained after shots fired during foot chase involving police in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a person has been detained after officers were involved in a foot chase where shots were fired in downtown Phoenix Sunday night. Officers were in the area of 1st Street and Roosevelt around 8:30 p.m. when they were reportedly approached by a man, believed to be armed with a gun, who asked a question and walked away. When officers finished the call they initially responded to, they went to find the man. When they tried to speak with him, he reportedly ran away.
AZFamily
Woman dead after crash involving four cars in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after a crash involving four cars in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., police were called out to a crash near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads. Officers arrived and found 23-year-old Sarah Warren injured. She died at the scene.
AZFamily
Man killed in alleged road rage shooting in Apache Junction
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Detectives in Apache Junction are investigating an apparent road rage incident that ended in a deadly shooting Sunday night. Police say that 41-year-old Jordan Toro had been involved in some sort of argument with another driver while on the U.S. 60 shortly after 8 p.m. Both vehicles exited the freeway at Tomahawk Road and stopped near 21st Avenue and Vista Road, where Toro reportedly tried to confront the other driver. Toro was shot once, rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
AZFamily
DNA leads police to suspect who allegedly stabbed 7-Eleven clerk in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say DNA evidence helped detectives identify the suspect who allegedly stabbed a 7-Eleven clerk in Mesa earlier this year. The stabbing happened on Sept. 21 just before 4 p.m. at the location near Gilbert Road and Main Street. Officers say the suspect, now identified as 31-year-old Jody Naputi, reportedly walked in and took a drink without paying for it before the clerk tried confronting him outdoors. Naputi allegedly pushed the clerk to the ground and started to kick and hit him. According to court paperwork, that was when Naputi allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the employee in the stomach before taking off onto the light rail. The employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries, including a broken wrist.
AZFamily
Mail truck rolls over after hit-and-run in Glendale, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A USPS postal mail truck rolled over in Glendale early Monday morning as the Valley dealt with the wet weather. According to Glendale police, the crash happened near 59th Avenue and Cactus Road around 6:30 a.m. Detectives say that the driver who hit the truck took off, but a description of the suspect’s vehicle has not been released. During the investigation, 59th Avenue was closed at Cactus Road. No one was reportedly hurt.
fox10phoenix.com
Police use DNA to identify, arrest suspect accused of stabbing Mesa 7-Eleven employee
MESA, Ariz. - Police say a water bottle that was thrown in the trash led to the arrest of a man who allegedly stabbed a convenience store employee in Mesa. Mesa Police say the incident began just before 4 p.m. on Sept. 21, when officers responded to a 7-Eleven located near Gilbert Road and Main Street for reports of a stabbing.
AZFamily
Missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Tempe found safe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have found a missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Tempe on Monday afternoon. Officers say around 4:30 p.m., Joseph Turner got off the bus near Mill Avenue and Hermosa Drive, just south of Southern Avenue. He didn’t go home and was reported missing. However, police confirmed that just before 8 p.m., Turner was found safe.
AZFamily
School bus crash in Gilbert sends one to the hospital; Baseline Road reopens
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash involving a school bus has closed Baseline Road in Gilbert early Monday morning. Initial reports of the crash along Baseline Road near Higley were reported just before 7 a.m. Police say students were on board, but no one on the school bus was hurt. The other vehicle’s driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
ABC 15 News
One dead, three injured in south Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX — One person is dead and three others are injured Friday night after a shooting near 24th Street and Southern Avenue. Callers told police that several gunshots were heard, with multiple people running away from the area. There, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
Impairment may have played a role in fatal west Phoenix crash, police say.
PHOENIX — One person is dead and two others are in the hospital following a car crash in west Phoenix on Sunday morning, police said. The driver of one of the vehicles was arrested on suspicions of impairment. A spokesperson with the Phoenix Police Department said that the crash...
AZFamily
Man hospitalized after allegedly trying to ‘car jack’ a driver in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after attempting to “car jack” a driver early Saturday morning in Tempe. Police responded to a call reporting a shooting near 6th Street and Mill Avenue around 1:13 a.m. When they got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot and took him to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
12news.com
Phoenix police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcycle rider dead Friday evening. Police responded to a call that a vehicle had struck a motorcycle near West Encanto Boulevard and 75th Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Mario Aguirre unresponsive on the ground.
AZFamily
Woman dead after being hit by car in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a woman died after being hit by a car while crossing the street in north Phoenix early Saturday morning. Around 6 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian along 19th Avenue south of Peoria Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 63-year-old woman who had been killed after being hit by a car. Detectives learned the woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a car driving south on 19th Avenue. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Phoenix fire department.
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen in south Phoenix
PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Monday morning for a man with a cognitive condition who was last seen Saturday in south Phoenix. Gary Holiday, 61, has a condition that makes him easily confused and forgetful. He recently had a surgical procedure and might be using a wheelchair.
