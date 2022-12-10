Since 2007, the mission of the grassroots organization Expressions of Life (EOL) has been to feed people healthy food for their bodies and healthy information for their minds. Founder and executive director LaDawn Turner has been with the organization since its inception and says the group offers a variety of events and programming to assist low-income, underrepresented and marginalized families struggling with socioeconomic challenges. “Our programs offer wrap-around services for the entire family,” she explains. “Most people’s level of service ends once their work day is over. Our service extends past the traditional work day, sometimes late into the night when crisis hits.”

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO