Urbana, OH

Urbana Citizen

Aglow with the spirit

Many local homes are adorned with Christmas light shows large and small for the season. One local house that decks its halls perennially is located on North Main Street in Urbana, just north of Washington Avenue. Michael and Pam Smith spend weeks unboxing, setting up and securing their Christmas decorations...
URBANA, OH
dayton.com

‘Bike Man’ gives away thousands of bikes to local kids

David Nugent wants to make children and their families happy. Kids waking up and finding new bicycles under the tree on Christmas morning is as American as turkey dinner and pumpkin pie. But not every child grows up with a bicycle of his or her own. Brookville resident David Nugent...
BROOKVILLE, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Local principal donates kidney to stranger

PIQUA — Courtney Downs, a former teacher at Piqua High School and now Covington Elementary School principal, chose to donate her kidney to a complete stranger in June 2022 in a kidney exchange at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. The process all started in February when Downs...
PIQUA, OH
countynewsonline.org

Looking for a 4-legged companion? Darke Count Animal Shelter has new dogs for adoption!

The Darke County Animal Shelter has new dogs for adoption. They got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville, OH 45331 and you can reach them at 937-547-1645.
GREENVILLE, OH
WKRC

Latest podcast episode of Missing Erica Baker released

KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - Dayton 24/7 Now released its latest episode of Missing Erica Baker. This podcast is the most in-depth investigation into the mysterious disappearance of the little 9-year-old girl from Kettering. In episode 7, our podcast team goes along with investigators and volunteers as they search for Erica’s remains in a local park.
KETTERING, OH
dayton.com

Springfield baker remembers baking with her granny during the holidays

Donyale Hill, the owner of D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts in Springfield, remembered baking with her Granny during the holidays. She said her grandmother, Alice Lee Applin, was always so excited to share her baked goods with others during the Christmas season. “It’s something I went on to do for...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Expressions of Life needs basic supplies

Since 2007, the mission of the grassroots organization Expressions of Life (EOL) has been to feed people healthy food for their bodies and healthy information for their minds. Founder and executive director LaDawn Turner has been with the organization since its inception and says the group offers a variety of events and programming to assist low-income, underrepresented and marginalized families struggling with socioeconomic challenges. “Our programs offer wrap-around services for the entire family,” she explains. “Most people’s level of service ends once their work day is over. Our service extends past the traditional work day, sometimes late into the night when crisis hits.”
DAYTON, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Christmas greetings for Logan County Retired Teachers

Riverside Elementary second-grade students greet members of the Logan County Retired Teachers at their meeting Dec. 8 at the DeGraff United Methodist Church. The second-graders presented a portion of their “Home for the Holidays” program at the gathering. After singing and performing their show, the students spent time thanking the adults for hosting them and asking the retired teachers what subjects they taught. “A good time was had by all,” second-grade teachers noted. (RIVERSIDE SCHOOLS PHOTO)
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
ohio.org

Yule Be in the Holiday Spirit with a Visit to Springfield

It's the most wonderful time of the year, so why not visit a charming Ohio town to partake in some holiday cheer?! Throughout the state, there's plenty of Hallmark worthy towns that embrace the holiday spirit and transform into winter wonderlands!. Springfield Community Christmas Tree. With festive events all season...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
10TV

Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Are you dreaming of a White Christmas?

DAYTON — Christmas is now under two weeks away. While Christmas Day is still too far away to give an accurate weather forecast, we can take a look back at year’s past to see what is typical. The average high temperature in Dayton on Christmas Day is 39...
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

David Trinko: Ohio Theatre’s new marquee a sign of things to come

Any business can put up a sign on the building. If you’re the Ohio Theatre in Lima, though, a sign isn’t enough. The renovated entertainment venue needed a marquee. “It was very important for us to have a marquee that had the chasing lights around it because this building was designed as a movie theatre and vaudeville house,” said Michael Bouson, co-owner of the theatre. “The chasing lights, it’s a historical tradition for theaters that show either films or live theater. It’s just important. It’s been there since the beginning of entertainment in the United States.”
LIMA, OH
Fox 19

Annual Balloon Glow lights up Middletown’s sky

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Balloon Glow returned to Middletown Sunday evening illuminating the sky with a magical array of colors and lights. Hot air balloonists set up at Smith Park for the annual fan-favorite event that families look forward to every year. The Balloon Glow was a part of the...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Urbana Citizen

Blood supply in region critically low

DAYTON – Community Blood Center is in critical need of type O negative and type B negative blood and is calling on donors to help avert this shortage. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app. Champaign County’s community blood drive...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH

