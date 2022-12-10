Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Urbana Citizen
Aglow with the spirit
Many local homes are adorned with Christmas light shows large and small for the season. One local house that decks its halls perennially is located on North Main Street in Urbana, just north of Washington Avenue. Michael and Pam Smith spend weeks unboxing, setting up and securing their Christmas decorations...
dayton.com
‘Bike Man’ gives away thousands of bikes to local kids
David Nugent wants to make children and their families happy. Kids waking up and finding new bicycles under the tree on Christmas morning is as American as turkey dinner and pumpkin pie. But not every child grows up with a bicycle of his or her own. Brookville resident David Nugent...
miamivalleytoday.com
Local principal donates kidney to stranger
PIQUA — Courtney Downs, a former teacher at Piqua High School and now Covington Elementary School principal, chose to donate her kidney to a complete stranger in June 2022 in a kidney exchange at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. The process all started in February when Downs...
countynewsonline.org
Looking for a 4-legged companion? Darke Count Animal Shelter has new dogs for adoption!
The Darke County Animal Shelter has new dogs for adoption. They got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville, OH 45331 and you can reach them at 937-547-1645.
WKRC
Latest podcast episode of Missing Erica Baker released
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - Dayton 24/7 Now released its latest episode of Missing Erica Baker. This podcast is the most in-depth investigation into the mysterious disappearance of the little 9-year-old girl from Kettering. In episode 7, our podcast team goes along with investigators and volunteers as they search for Erica’s remains in a local park.
dayton.com
Springfield baker remembers baking with her granny during the holidays
Donyale Hill, the owner of D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts in Springfield, remembered baking with her Granny during the holidays. She said her grandmother, Alice Lee Applin, was always so excited to share her baked goods with others during the Christmas season. “It’s something I went on to do for...
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Expressions of Life needs basic supplies
Since 2007, the mission of the grassroots organization Expressions of Life (EOL) has been to feed people healthy food for their bodies and healthy information for their minds. Founder and executive director LaDawn Turner has been with the organization since its inception and says the group offers a variety of events and programming to assist low-income, underrepresented and marginalized families struggling with socioeconomic challenges. “Our programs offer wrap-around services for the entire family,” she explains. “Most people’s level of service ends once their work day is over. Our service extends past the traditional work day, sometimes late into the night when crisis hits.”
Bellefontaine Examiner
Christmas greetings for Logan County Retired Teachers
Riverside Elementary second-grade students greet members of the Logan County Retired Teachers at their meeting Dec. 8 at the DeGraff United Methodist Church. The second-graders presented a portion of their “Home for the Holidays” program at the gathering. After singing and performing their show, the students spent time thanking the adults for hosting them and asking the retired teachers what subjects they taught. “A good time was had by all,” second-grade teachers noted. (RIVERSIDE SCHOOLS PHOTO)
The Best Place To Live In Ohio
As real estate prices and cost of living expenses soar, it can be discouraging for many people looking to own a home. Here's the best place to live in Ohio.
ohio.org
Yule Be in the Holiday Spirit with a Visit to Springfield
It's the most wonderful time of the year, so why not visit a charming Ohio town to partake in some holiday cheer?! Throughout the state, there's plenty of Hallmark worthy towns that embrace the holiday spirit and transform into winter wonderlands!. Springfield Community Christmas Tree. With festive events all season...
Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
St. Vincent de Paul seeks donations, volunteers this holiday season
Items that they are looking for include twin sheets, winter clothes, coats and personal items, such as shampoo, diapers and deodorant.
Are you dreaming of a White Christmas?
DAYTON — Christmas is now under two weeks away. While Christmas Day is still too far away to give an accurate weather forecast, we can take a look back at year’s past to see what is typical. The average high temperature in Dayton on Christmas Day is 39...
David Trinko: Ohio Theatre’s new marquee a sign of things to come
Any business can put up a sign on the building. If you’re the Ohio Theatre in Lima, though, a sign isn’t enough. The renovated entertainment venue needed a marquee. “It was very important for us to have a marquee that had the chasing lights around it because this building was designed as a movie theatre and vaudeville house,” said Michael Bouson, co-owner of the theatre. “The chasing lights, it’s a historical tradition for theaters that show either films or live theater. It’s just important. It’s been there since the beginning of entertainment in the United States.”
Fox 19
Annual Balloon Glow lights up Middletown’s sky
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Balloon Glow returned to Middletown Sunday evening illuminating the sky with a magical array of colors and lights. Hot air balloonists set up at Smith Park for the annual fan-favorite event that families look forward to every year. The Balloon Glow was a part of the...
What are the chances of a white Christmas in the Miami Valley?
There has only been one white Christmas in the last 10 years, coming back in 2017 with 2 inches of snow on the ground, but with two weeks left until Christmas, what do the models tell us?
Urbana Citizen
Blood supply in region critically low
DAYTON – Community Blood Center is in critical need of type O negative and type B negative blood and is calling on donors to help avert this shortage. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app. Champaign County’s community blood drive...
2 men arrested in Dayton for allegedly ‘skimming’ gas pumps
It is alleged Garcia and Ochoa then stole credit card information via the skimmers and used that information to purchase gift cards at area stores.
I-TEAM: Fencing contractor accused of scamming locals accused of similar actions in Tennessee
DAYTON — A Miami Valley fencing contractor who is accused of leaving customers high-and-dry after placing deposits was also accused of similar actions in Tennessee years before, according to new documents uncovered by the News Center 7 I-Team. >>PREVIOUS REPORT: Area fencing company accused of taking deposit, never starting...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Ohio should be put on your list of places to eat.
Comments / 0