Iconic rotating restaurant Polaris reopens in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Those in search of a fine dining restaurant once again have the option to enjoy one of Downtown Atlanta's most unique eateries. The iconic rotating restaurant and lounge, Polaris, perched atop Atlanta's Hyatt Regency hotel has finally reopened for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Polaris...
LIST | 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Dec. 9 – 11
ATLANTA — Happy Friday, Atlanta!. There are only a few weeks to secure gifts, and Atlanta has you covered with several markets still taking place all over the metro. Aside from gift-giving, there are several events to get you in the holiday spirit with cookie decorating, a mall hot chocolate crawl and a silent disco ice skating event.
Atlanta Streetcar being put on pause revives debate over its value
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Streetcar is shut down for maintenance. That pause, eight years into its lifespan, revives questions about the project's value. There's one particular question arising: Who will actually notice that it's shut down?. "The end result is, no one uses it," said Johnny Martinez, an owner...
Cherokee County's Bryce Leatherwood to perform on NBC's 'The Voice' finale
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Many people in metro Atlanta will see a familiar face on Monday night's finale of the hit singing competition NBC's "The Voice." Cherokee County native Bryce Leatherwood started singing in 7th grade at Dean Rusk Middle School in Canton and graduated from Georgia Southern University in May. Now he's preparing for the biggest performance of his life.
Metro Atlanta American Legion post looking for owner of lost Marine Corps ring
LOGANVILLE, Ga. — The American Legion post in Loganville is looking for the owner of a Marine Corps ring found at a local grocery store. The Facebook account for American Legion Post 233 shared photos of the ring on Sunday. It is a silver ring with the Marine Corps...
Brunch it up | Snooze an A.M. Eatery location to open by Piedmont Park
ATLANTA — A new popular brunch is bringing its pancake flights to one of Atlanta's most iconic locations. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, is opening a new location at Piedmont Park. People can soon order its famous breakfast burrito or enjoy a mimosa inside the Midtown Promenade shopping area at the intersection of Monroe Dr. NE and Virginia Ave. NE, according to its website. The central Atlanta hotspot will mark the restaurant's third location, joining the Buckhead and West Midtown.
'Your concern is real' | Customers express fears holiday shopping amid increase in metro Atlanta shootings
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta shoppers said they are concerned about the number of guns in public places and officials said they could be seeing more of them now for a few reasons - but that doesn't necessarily mean shopping isn't safe. One factor could be the expansion of Georgia’s...
Here are some of the top Google searches in Atlanta 2022
ATLANTA — The year is wrapping up, and along with every other company, Google is here to remind us all in Atlanta about the things that collectively grabbed our attention this year. Along with their "Year in Search" for worldwide and separate counties, the search engine added in the...
Atlanta Public Schools using added half-hour to recover from the pandemic
ATLANTA — As students across Georgia struggle to recover from setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, one school district is using time and custom fit teaching to improve test scores. At Scott Elementary School, 4th grader Ja’nina Braxton insists remote learning during the pandemic wasn’t that hard, but she...
Lanes reopen on I-20 westbound in Atlanta after 'major' crash
ATLANTA — A major accident had all westbound lanes of Interstate 20 closed just before Fulton Industrial Boulevard on Sunday. It appeared there were multiple vehicles involved. The on-ramps to I-20 from I-285 were also closed. Motorists were urged to use an alternate route. For several hours all lanes...
Prohibited items are making TSA line wait times longer | What not to pack before you fly
ATLANTA — The holidays are in full swing at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and the growing crowds are proof of it. Airport officials said the number of travelers passing through its gates is officially back to pre-pandemic levels, which means larger crowds and longer lines for those trying to fly out of Atlanta in the next couple of weeks.
Local restaurant feeling impact of lane closures, confusing detours in I-285/400 project
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Georgia-400 has become the source of many roadway headaches, and the traffic backlogs will only get worse as the Georgia Department of Transportation closes another lane as part of the Transform 285 at 400 Project. The $800 million project kicked off in February of 2017...
He's helped students through hard times for 9 years. Now, he must say goodbye as he enters retirement.
KENNESAW, Ga. — For nine years, longtime Kennesaw State employee James Hughes has done more than just serve students food. Hughes left a mark on the students as he helped them through hardships and given them advice. As he enters retirement, the KSU community will never forget him as they wish him well.
Good girl: Coweta court canine gets AKC recognition
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A court canine is getting national recognition for being a good girl in Coweta County. Scout is a Boykin Spaniel who has served the county's juvenile court with Judge Joseph Wyant since 2013, earning her top recognition from the American Kennel Club. Supporting children during...
Missing in Georgia | Deputies searching for 14-year-old girl in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Griffin. Alexandria Elizabeth Nelson was last seen in the Chester Woods Court area wearing gray sweat pants, a black jacket and black shoes, according to deputies. They did not specify which day she disappeared. Alexandria is 5-feet 7-inches tall and has brown hair and green eyes.
Family, friends hold vigil for beloved woman day after she was stabbed to death at her gated Buckhead home
ATLANTA — A vigil was held Sunday night to remember Eleanor Bowles right outside of her Buckhead home. Dozens of community members showed up in support, and to push for change, including her two sons: David and Michael. The 77-year-old was stabbed to death on Saturday when police believed...
Atlanta Police arrest suspect in connection to stabbing death of woman at Buckhead home
ATLANTA — A suspect connected to the stabbing death of a 77-year-old woman at a Buckhead home is now in custody, Atlanta Police said. Antonio Brown, 23, was arrested, Mayor Andre Dickens announced at a press conference Monday evening. "Today, a resident spotted Mr. Brown and contacted the Atlanta...
Emory Hospital nurses no longer employed after viral TikTok mocking expecting mothers
ATLANTA — Multiple nurses at Emory University Hospital Midtown are no longer employed after a viral TikTok video surfaced of them criticizing labor and delivery patients. In the video, several nurses are seen talking about "Labor and Delivery Icks," where they take turns mocking patients and complaining about what annoys each of them most about different expecting mothers at the hospital.
18-wheeler breaks in half on I-285 in Fulton County, officials say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Lanes were closed, causing heavy on a section of I-285 Southbound in Fulton County after a tractor-trailer broke in half on the highway, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It happened around 10:15 a.m. on Friday night, at I-285 Southbound, right before people reached...
Investigators arrest Clayton County 16-year-old in Atlanta 17th Street deadly shooting
ATLANTA — A Clayton County 16-year-old is now facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting near Atlantic Station. Mayor Andre Dickens announced the arrest Monday during an evening news briefing outside of the Atlanta Police Department's Buckhead office. This marks the third suspect in the shooting that killed...
