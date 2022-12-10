ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Iconic rotating restaurant Polaris reopens in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Those in search of a fine dining restaurant once again have the option to enjoy one of Downtown Atlanta's most unique eateries. The iconic rotating restaurant and lounge, Polaris, perched atop Atlanta's Hyatt Regency hotel has finally reopened for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Polaris...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

LIST | 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Dec. 9 – 11

ATLANTA — Happy Friday, Atlanta!. There are only a few weeks to secure gifts, and Atlanta has you covered with several markets still taking place all over the metro. Aside from gift-giving, there are several events to get you in the holiday spirit with cookie decorating, a mall hot chocolate crawl and a silent disco ice skating event.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Brunch it up | Snooze an A.M. Eatery location to open by Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — A new popular brunch is bringing its pancake flights to one of Atlanta's most iconic locations. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, is opening a new location at Piedmont Park. People can soon order its famous breakfast burrito or enjoy a mimosa inside the Midtown Promenade shopping area at the intersection of Monroe Dr. NE and Virginia Ave. NE, according to its website. The central Atlanta hotspot will mark the restaurant's third location, joining the Buckhead and West Midtown.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Here are some of the top Google searches in Atlanta 2022

ATLANTA — The year is wrapping up, and along with every other company, Google is here to remind us all in Atlanta about the things that collectively grabbed our attention this year. Along with their "Year in Search" for worldwide and separate counties, the search engine added in the...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Lanes reopen on I-20 westbound in Atlanta after 'major' crash

ATLANTA — A major accident had all westbound lanes of Interstate 20 closed just before Fulton Industrial Boulevard on Sunday. It appeared there were multiple vehicles involved. The on-ramps to I-20 from I-285 were also closed. Motorists were urged to use an alternate route. For several hours all lanes...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Good girl: Coweta court canine gets AKC recognition

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A court canine is getting national recognition for being a good girl in Coweta County. Scout is a Boykin Spaniel who has served the county's juvenile court with Judge Joseph Wyant since 2013, earning her top recognition from the American Kennel Club. Supporting children during...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Missing in Georgia | Deputies searching for 14-year-old girl in Spalding County

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Griffin. Alexandria Elizabeth Nelson was last seen in the Chester Woods Court area wearing gray sweat pants, a black jacket and black shoes, according to deputies. They did not specify which day she disappeared. Alexandria is 5-feet 7-inches tall and has brown hair and green eyes.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Emory Hospital nurses no longer employed after viral TikTok mocking expecting mothers

ATLANTA — Multiple nurses at Emory University Hospital Midtown are no longer employed after a viral TikTok video surfaced of them criticizing labor and delivery patients. In the video, several nurses are seen talking about "Labor and Delivery Icks," where they take turns mocking patients and complaining about what annoys each of them most about different expecting mothers at the hospital.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy