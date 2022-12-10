ATLANTA — A new popular brunch is bringing its pancake flights to one of Atlanta's most iconic locations. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, is opening a new location at Piedmont Park. People can soon order its famous breakfast burrito or enjoy a mimosa inside the Midtown Promenade shopping area at the intersection of Monroe Dr. NE and Virginia Ave. NE, according to its website. The central Atlanta hotspot will mark the restaurant's third location, joining the Buckhead and West Midtown.

