Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
US soccer journalist Grant Wahl collapsed and died during Argentina-Netherlands game at FIFA World Cup Qatar, brother says
In an emotional video, his brother Eric Wahl said that Grant Wahl wore a rainbow T-shirt in support of LGBTQ rights to a World Cup game in Qatar.
Famed Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl Dies In Qatar
The former Sports Illustrated writer and fierce critic of Qatari rulers died during a match after reportedly feeling unwell.
England World Cup players adopt stray cat from Qatar that kept turning up to their hotel
Nicknamed Dave, the cat has been taken in by England and Manchester City duo John Stones and Kyle Walker.
New Brittney Griner concerns revealed
WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, some of which were under absolutely brutal conditions at a Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day. There were certainly times Griner’s mental health began to decline as a result of the conditions. But now, with Griner Read more... The post New Brittney Griner concerns revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BTS Singer Jin Debuts Shaved Head As He Prepares To Begin Military Service
With South Korean law requiring all able-bodied men to serve in the military, Jin of BTS reported for duty on Tuesday (Dec. 13). Before he began his 18 months in uniform, Jin, 30, showed off his newly shaved head on the Korean app Weverse, joking that his look is “cuter” than expected (h/t PEOPLE). Gone were the trademark locks that made the K-Pop star, along with his bandmates, one of the biggest idols in the world. Instead, Jin looked ready to serve his country. “I hope you have a healthy trip,” wrote BTS’s music performance director, Sungdeuk Son, who shared the photo to his Instagram page, “and [this will] be a precious time in your life.”
Musk's Twitter disbands its Trust and Safety advisory group
Elon Musk’s Twitter has dissolved its Trust and Safety Council, the advisory group of around 100 independent civil, human rights and other organizations that the company formed in 2016 to address hate speech, child exploitation, suicide, self-harm and other problems on the platform. The council had been scheduled to meet with Twitter representatives Monday night. But Twitter informed the group via email that it was disbanding it shortly before the meeting was to take place, according to multiple members. The council members, who provided images of the email from Twitter to The Associated Press, spoke on the condition of anonymity due to fears of retaliation. The email said Twitter was “reevaluating how best to bring external insights” and the council is “not the best structure to do this.” “Our work to make Twitter a safe, informative place will be moving faster and more aggressively than ever before and we will continue to welcome your ideas going forward about how to achieve this goal,” said the email, which was signed “Twitter.”
