ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Brady Drogosh re-affirms commitment to Cincinnati after OV

Cincinnati received big news on Monday as quarterback Brady Drogosh re-affirmed his commitment to the Bearcats. He is one of the centerpieces of the 2023 recruiting class, one which has been in flux since former head coach Luke Fickell left and Scott Satterfield took over. Other programs like Pitt and Tulane took the opportunity to get back in the race with Drogosh but he is all Bearcat.
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin earns commitment from talented 4-star safety out of Ohio

Wisconsin scored a pair of strong commitments to bolster its secondary Monday evening. Among them was 4-star defensive back/safety Braedyn Moore, a talented 4-star safety out of Hamilton, Ohio. Moore was previously committed to Cincinnati but has decided to follow former Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell to Madison. This is...
MADISON, WI
WKRC

What to expect from the Satterfield era at Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Scott Satterfield era has begun at the University of Cincinnati and that brings plenty of questions as to what it's going to look like. Mo Egger of ESPN 1530 joined Local 12 sports anchor Chris Renkel on the Sports Authority to discuss the hire and what to expect from the new Bearcats football coach.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Sports betting in Ohio to start on New Year’s Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Gamblers and sports fans will be able to bet on their favorite sports teams in Ohio starting Jan. 1, 2023. This will allow more businesses to offer more gambling in the state than in any other part of the country. Apps, casinos, bars, grocery stores, and restaurants will...
OHIO STATE
bannersontheparkway.com

Xavier nearly gives away the Crosstown Shootout, Wes Miller won't let them

In a rivalry game on the road, it is vital to get out to a good start to take the opposing fans out of it. Xavier came out in the first Crosstown Shootout played with fans at Fifth Third Arena since 2018 and did just that. The Musketeers dominated the first half with swarming defense and relentless, surgical offense to storm to a commanding lead. Everything Xavier has done well this season was on display. Cincinnati looked absolutely clueless as to how to generate offense against a Xavier squad that seemed to pick up where they left off defensively against West Virginia. When Jack Nunge (18/3/3) cashed out on a jumper to put Xavier up 13-1 after less than 4 minutes had been played, it was easy to see this one being another laugher, following on from last season's almost effortless surrender by UC. The Bearcats would present little fightback in the first 20 minutes, only getting back within single digits momentarily before another Xavier offensive avalanche, this on capped by an Adam Kunkel (6/2/2) three from staggering range. Souley Boum (21/6/3) would account for 13 of Xavier's 41 points in the opening frame and Zach Freemantle's (14/12/3) tip in would stretch Xavier's lead to 17, the largest of the game, heading into the half.
CINCINNATI, OH
Radio Business Report

Longtime Cincinnati Morning Man Jerry Thomas Dies

In a fictional world, “WKRP In Cincinnati” was a 5,000-watt AM that had a cast of characters, but was hardly dominant. In the real Cincinnati, Jerry Thomas dominated the ratings — not at WKRP but at WKRC-AM 550. Now, many across the Ohio market are remembering Thomas,...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Friday NKY HS round-up: Simon Kenton boys upset North Oldham

The Simon Kenton Pioneers boys basketball team (3-1 overall) earned a huge 56-48 win over the defending 8th Region champion North Oldham Mustangs (4-1). Simon Kenton put three players in double figures. Junior guard Travis Krohman led the way scoring 25 points. Senior 7-foot-3 center/forward Gabe Dynes scored 15 and sophomore point guard Jay Bilton scored 10.
INDEPENDENCE, KY
Fox 19

Cincinnati restaurant named among country’s top 100

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Over-the-Rhine restaurant is featured in a new national list. Pepp & Dolores is one of OpenTable’s 2022 “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America.”. OpenTable analyzed more than 13 million restaurant reviews from customers dining at the 60,000+ restaurants that use the online service.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Group works to restore headstones of Black veterans at Cincinnati cemetery

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of veterans and parents are bringing attention to some of our fallen heroes at an historic Cincinnati cemetery. Hillcrest Cemetery is home to more than 1,400 veterans. The wreaths are $15 to sponsor. All proceeds go toward restoration efforts, including headstone cleaning and upkeep, performed...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cloudy Skies for Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low-to-mid 40s. Tuesday will also have more clouds than sun, especially in the afternoon and evening. Rain arrives late Tuesday night and will be on and off through Thursday morning. Expect a wet Wednesday with rain lingering into...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

The ‘Delhi Grinch’ is spreading Christmas cheer on the West Side

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Delhi Township resident is spreading holiday cheer dressed as the Grinch!. Jeremy Robinson is the “Delhi Grinch.” He takes to Facebook to post what neighborhoods he’ll be driving through in his golf cart sleigh festooned with ribbon, blasting Christmas music. It’s gotten quite...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy