FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Monster coaching drama as Louisville, Cincinnati renew ‘Keg of Nails’ rivalry in Boston
Two interim head coaches and plenty of missing key players are casting a shadow as Cincinnati faces Louisville on Saturday
Brady Drogosh re-affirms commitment to Cincinnati after OV
Cincinnati received big news on Monday as quarterback Brady Drogosh re-affirmed his commitment to the Bearcats. He is one of the centerpieces of the 2023 recruiting class, one which has been in flux since former head coach Luke Fickell left and Scott Satterfield took over. Other programs like Pitt and Tulane took the opportunity to get back in the race with Drogosh but he is all Bearcat.
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers High Four-Star Athlete, Multiple Football Visitors Salute Campus Experience
The Bearcats recruiting train is pumping out steam right now.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin earns commitment from talented 4-star safety out of Ohio
Wisconsin scored a pair of strong commitments to bolster its secondary Monday evening. Among them was 4-star defensive back/safety Braedyn Moore, a talented 4-star safety out of Hamilton, Ohio. Moore was previously committed to Cincinnati but has decided to follow former Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell to Madison. This is...
WKRC
What to expect from the Satterfield era at Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Scott Satterfield era has begun at the University of Cincinnati and that brings plenty of questions as to what it's going to look like. Mo Egger of ESPN 1530 joined Local 12 sports anchor Chris Renkel on the Sports Authority to discuss the hire and what to expect from the new Bearcats football coach.
Three UC Football Players Named AP All-Americans
The trio was fantastic all season long for UC football.
Fox 19
Sports betting in Ohio to start on New Year’s Day
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Gamblers and sports fans will be able to bet on their favorite sports teams in Ohio starting Jan. 1, 2023. This will allow more businesses to offer more gambling in the state than in any other part of the country. Apps, casinos, bars, grocery stores, and restaurants will...
Fox 19
Cincinnati native and WNBA star gives ‘hope & joy’ after hosting toy drive
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Athletic League teamed up with WNBA player Kelsey Mitchell to help those in need and bring smiles to children’s faces. Mitchell’s organization, Kelzhoop Foundation, collected toys at the Woodlawn Recreation Center on Sunday for its second annual toy drive. “What we decided...
Prep Sports Notebook: Holy Cross at CovCath game will feature two of area’s top basketball players
Senior guards Jacob Meyer and Evan Ipsaro were voted the top two boys basketball players in Northern Kentucky in a preseason poll of local coaches and they’ve certainly lived up to expectations during the first two weeks of the season. Meyer is averaging 33.6 points and 10 rebounds for...
bannersontheparkway.com
Xavier nearly gives away the Crosstown Shootout, Wes Miller won't let them
In a rivalry game on the road, it is vital to get out to a good start to take the opposing fans out of it. Xavier came out in the first Crosstown Shootout played with fans at Fifth Third Arena since 2018 and did just that. The Musketeers dominated the first half with swarming defense and relentless, surgical offense to storm to a commanding lead. Everything Xavier has done well this season was on display. Cincinnati looked absolutely clueless as to how to generate offense against a Xavier squad that seemed to pick up where they left off defensively against West Virginia. When Jack Nunge (18/3/3) cashed out on a jumper to put Xavier up 13-1 after less than 4 minutes had been played, it was easy to see this one being another laugher, following on from last season's almost effortless surrender by UC. The Bearcats would present little fightback in the first 20 minutes, only getting back within single digits momentarily before another Xavier offensive avalanche, this on capped by an Adam Kunkel (6/2/2) three from staggering range. Souley Boum (21/6/3) would account for 13 of Xavier's 41 points in the opening frame and Zach Freemantle's (14/12/3) tip in would stretch Xavier's lead to 17, the largest of the game, heading into the half.
Look: Bearcats Legend Kenyon Martin Attends 2022 Crosstown Shootout
The game has a full crowd at Fifth Third Arena for the first time since 2018.
Radio Business Report
Longtime Cincinnati Morning Man Jerry Thomas Dies
In a fictional world, “WKRP In Cincinnati” was a 5,000-watt AM that had a cast of characters, but was hardly dominant. In the real Cincinnati, Jerry Thomas dominated the ratings — not at WKRP but at WKRC-AM 550. Now, many across the Ohio market are remembering Thomas,...
Fox 19
Police search for 2 people posing as cancer fundraisers during Bengals games
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are looking for two people who allegedly posed as fundraisers for a fraudulent organization during multiple Cincinnati Bengals games. According to police, two males collected donations for an organization called “Stand Up 2 Cancer” during at least two home games at Paycor Stadium. The...
linknky.com
Friday NKY HS round-up: Simon Kenton boys upset North Oldham
The Simon Kenton Pioneers boys basketball team (3-1 overall) earned a huge 56-48 win over the defending 8th Region champion North Oldham Mustangs (4-1). Simon Kenton put three players in double figures. Junior guard Travis Krohman led the way scoring 25 points. Senior 7-foot-3 center/forward Gabe Dynes scored 15 and sophomore point guard Jay Bilton scored 10.
Fox 19
Cincinnati restaurant named among country’s top 100
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Over-the-Rhine restaurant is featured in a new national list. Pepp & Dolores is one of OpenTable’s 2022 “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America.”. OpenTable analyzed more than 13 million restaurant reviews from customers dining at the 60,000+ restaurants that use the online service.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Spring Grove Avenue in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Spring Grove Avenue in Spring Grove Village. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Fox 19
Group works to restore headstones of Black veterans at Cincinnati cemetery
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of veterans and parents are bringing attention to some of our fallen heroes at an historic Cincinnati cemetery. Hillcrest Cemetery is home to more than 1,400 veterans. The wreaths are $15 to sponsor. All proceeds go toward restoration efforts, including headstone cleaning and upkeep, performed...
Fox 19
Cloudy Skies for Monday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low-to-mid 40s. Tuesday will also have more clouds than sun, especially in the afternoon and evening. Rain arrives late Tuesday night and will be on and off through Thursday morning. Expect a wet Wednesday with rain lingering into...
WKRC
Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
Fox 19
The ‘Delhi Grinch’ is spreading Christmas cheer on the West Side
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Delhi Township resident is spreading holiday cheer dressed as the Grinch!. Jeremy Robinson is the “Delhi Grinch.” He takes to Facebook to post what neighborhoods he’ll be driving through in his golf cart sleigh festooned with ribbon, blasting Christmas music. It’s gotten quite...
