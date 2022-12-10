Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Local College Football Headlines
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State freshman receiver Germy Bernard entered his name Monday into the transfer portal. Bernard caught two touchdown passes this past season and had 128 total receiving yards. Central Michigan running back Lou Nichols declared for the NFL draft giving up his remaining college eligibility; and Michigan State punter Bryce Barringer and Michigan running back Blake Corum were both named first team All Americans by the Associated Press.
WILX-TV
In My View: College hockey schedules are ridiculous
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The college hockey schedules in my view are ridiculous every year. MSU is trying to sell tickets with a good team but there are now two home games through a 55-day period in the heart of the season. 17 days off now until the end of December and the final home game February 10th, two months before the Red Wings’ final regular season home game.
UM-MSU hockey series ends with full line brawl in Ann Arbor
While the rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan has always burned hot, the temperature has been turned up even more of late due to the post-game events inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Oct. 29 football game between the rivals. This past weekend, the in-state rivals met on ice...
WILX-TV
Spartan Comeback Falls Short Against No. 3/4 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (MSU Athletics) - Against one of the top-scoring offenses in the nation, the Michigan State women’s basketball team fell short against No. 3/4 Ohio State, 74-68, Sunday afternoon at Value City Arena in Columbus. Leading by as many as 18 in the first half, the Spartans got...
WILX-TV
Hauser scores 22 points in Michigan State’s easy victory
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Joey Hauser scored 22 points, A.J. Hoggard had 17 and Michigan State rolled past Brown 68-50. Hauser was 9-of-13 shooting with four assists, and passed 1,000 career points. Tyson Walker added 10 points for the Spartans (7-4), who shot 42%. Michigan State had a comfortable...
WILX-TV
Valery Plata Ties for Third at Q-Series, Earns Full LPGA Tour Status
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Former Michigan State women’s golfer Valery Plata fired a 3-under par 69 to finish the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Q-Series with a 25-under par 549 and tied for third place, earning her full status on the LPGA Tour. “I’m still kind of...
jtv.tv
Jackson News Briefs December 12, 2022
County National Bank Announces Promotion of Randy Tate to VP – Loss Mitigation Officer. Joe R. Williams, President and CEO of County National Bank (“CNB”), is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Randy Tate to Vice President – Loss Mitigation Officer. Randy joined CNB in...
Mid-week storm is a wet one for all of us, then a white one for half of us
A large storm system is going to affect the U.S. from the Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico. Lower Michigan will be on the warm side of the storm for the first half and the cold side for the second half. The storm center is going to first pull...
5 Michigan schools recognized for pre-pandemic academic progress, growth
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Five Michigan schools were recognized this week for having outstanding academic progress and growth among underserved student groups prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools across the state and country continue to work to help students recover from learning loss during the pandemic that first started...
If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?
We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
‘The law needs to catch up to the science,’ Michigan parents adopt own biological babies after surrogate controversy
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan parents forced to adopt their own biological babies want to see state law change to reflect modern science after their surrogate controversy. Tammy and Jordan Myers, of Grand Rapids, are the biological parents of nearly 2-year-old twins Eames and Ellison, who were adopted Thursday, Dec. 8.
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in Michigan
If you enjoy great drinks, quality food, live music, and entertainment, you may be excited to learn that a highly-anticipated new restaurant is going to be opening this week in Michigan. Read on to learn more.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 121122
A foggy start to Sunday with visibilities under a mile in many areas. Scattered snow showers continue mainly north of Grand Rapids, but will taper off by late morning. (Dec. 11, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 121122. A foggy start to Sunday with visibilities under a mile in...
WILX-TV
Cascades Humane Society hosts ‘Read Aloud’ fundraiser
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Cascades Humane Society in Jackson is hosting a Holiday Read Aloud event Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., author and East Lansing resident Stephen Ruthenberg will visit to read books from his Best Friends series. It’s also possible some furry friends may stop by to say hello.
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
Crews respond to garage fire at home in Lansing
Multiple crews responded to a garage fire in Lansing Monday morning.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Police: Carjacking near Michigan State library turned into police chase
A report of a car jacking on Michigan State's campus near the main library along West Circle Drive led to a police chase early Friday morning, officials said.
WILX-TV
City of Lansing presents Participatory Budget Nights
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Join Mayor Andy Schor at the City of Lansing’s Participatory Budget Nights. Community members will have the opportunity to learn more about the City’s budget process and share their ideas on priorities for the year of 2024. Upcoming Participatory Budget Nights include the following...
WILX-TV
One man shot twice in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is in the hospital after being shot Sunday. Lansing Police believe the victim who was a man in his 30s was shot twice in the apartment building on North Pennsylvania Avenue between Saginaw and Oakland. Police found the man with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.
