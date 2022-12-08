Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Kool-TV celebrates their 8th anniversary today (Monday)
(Alexandria, MN)--Kool-TV (Alexandria) is celebrating their 8th anniversary today. (Monday) The TV "station" launched fully as a broadcast network on Dec. 14, 2014 at 12:30 p.m. The regional network is owned by Jason Hirsch and Mark Anthony. Hirsch says that Kool-TV went on the air "with a soft launch" a...
Timing of freezing rain and snow on Tuesday could make for slick morning commute
(Undated)--The National Weather Service has posted the timing of the precipitation type for Tuesday's winter storm. Officials say that Alexandria could see a wintry mix on Tuesday for the morning commute. This could make roadways very slick at times. The system is projected to start off as light freezing rain...
Two are injured in crash near Holmes City
(Douglas County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that two people are injured following a crash in Douglas County. The crash reportedly took place on Friday evening on Highway 27 and County Road 7, in Holmes City Township. A Ford F-150 pick-up, driven by Shawn Blahosky, 47, of Alexandria, was traveling eastbound on Highway 27, while a Ford Focus, driven by a 17-year-old female, was traveling southbound on Country Road 7, when one of the vehicles reportedly failed to stop at the intersection resulting in a T-bone crash.
No one injured in nursing home fire over the weekend
(Fergus Falls, MN)--No one is injured after a laundry room fire at a Fergus Falls nursing home. The blaze reportedly broke out at the Minnesota Veterans Home yesterday afternoon in the northeast part of the building. Fire officials say the sprinkler system contained the fire until crews arrived. Officials say the fire was unintentional and started in a ceiling ventilation fan.
Alexandria Christmas Bird Count
It is that time of year….Christmas Bird Count (CBC) season!!! For more information on Christmas Bird counts see Audubon CBC. Like in years past, I will be running two of these counts in Douglas County. This is a great way for locals to get involved in citizen science, meet some great people and see some neat birds. There is no need for experience, all skill levels welcome as we can pair more experienced birds with more novices. In addition we always need folks to help count birds from home. Anyone living in our count circles during those count days can contact Ben to sign up to count birds at their own homes. Many of you are already feeding birds and watching them come daily, so just record and send results in. Alexandria CBC • Wednesday, December 28, 2022 • Meet at 7:30am at the Visitor Center at Lake Carlos State Park. We will gather inside the center, use bathrooms, and do our dividing of teams for the day. Ben will be there to hand out materials and get everyone started as usual and we hope to be heading out by 8:30am if not before. NEEDS: • Vehicle/field counters o In vehicles driving an assigned area to observe birds and record. • Home feeder watchers if you live in one of the count circles. To verify, contact Ben. o Watching the birds at your own home and reporting data from that day.
Obituary- Gerald “Jerry” Gay, 82
Gerald “Jerry” Gay, 82 of Nelson, died on Saturday, December 10th. A Celebration of Jerry’s life will take place on Tuesday, December 20th at 11 AM at the Anderson Funeral Home Chapel in Alexandria. A visitation will be held on Monday, December 19th from 4 to 7...
Habitat once again partners with area DECA students for giving program
(Alexandria, MN)--Three Alexandria Area High School DECA students have reportedly chosen to partner with Habitat for Humanity locally for their Community Giving Project. Organizers say that this marks the third consecutive year that Habitat for Humanity has "been privileged to work with the program." Students will headline Habitat's annual "Give...
