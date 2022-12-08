It is that time of year….Christmas Bird Count (CBC) season!!! For more information on Christmas Bird counts see Audubon CBC. Like in years past, I will be running two of these counts in Douglas County. This is a great way for locals to get involved in citizen science, meet some great people and see some neat birds. There is no need for experience, all skill levels welcome as we can pair more experienced birds with more novices. In addition we always need folks to help count birds from home. Anyone living in our count circles during those count days can contact Ben to sign up to count birds at their own homes. Many of you are already feeding birds and watching them come daily, so just record and send results in. Alexandria CBC • Wednesday, December 28, 2022 • Meet at 7:30am at the Visitor Center at Lake Carlos State Park. We will gather inside the center, use bathrooms, and do our dividing of teams for the day. Ben will be there to hand out materials and get everyone started as usual and we hope to be heading out by 8:30am if not before. NEEDS: • Vehicle/field counters o In vehicles driving an assigned area to observe birds and record. • Home feeder watchers if you live in one of the count circles. To verify, contact Ben. o Watching the birds at your own home and reporting data from that day.

