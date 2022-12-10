Read full article on original website
Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in AmherstIsla ChiuAmherst, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
WFMJ.com
New Guardians 1B/DH Bell has connection to valley
New Guardian Josh Bell has a tie to the Mahoning Valley. The major leaguer is married to Arlia Duarte, a Poland graduate, who was her class's valedictorian. They were married in July 2021. Bell said in his introductory zoom meeting with the media he's happy to be in Cleveland because his wife is from Ohio.
Scholastic Play By Play Classic in Columbus will attract best from area, state and beyond: What to watch in boys basketball
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Six of Northeast Ohio’s top boys basketball teams head to Columbus on Saturday for the Scholastic Play By Play Classic at Nationwide Arena. There will be six games, headlined by St. Vincent-St. Mary vs. Sierra Canyon and an OHSAA Division I state championship rematch between Pickerington Central and Centerville. Those two met in March in Dayton, as Ohio State recruit Devin Royal and the Tigers ended Centerville’s 45-game win streak.
Guardians’ Josh Bell, freed from the shift, eyeing big things in 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Switch-hitter Josh Bell is happy to be in Cleveland. He’s even happier that MLB will ban the infield shift in 2023. It’s one of the main reasons he has an opt-out clause in his two-year $33 million deal with the Guardians that became official Monday. Bell, agent Scott Boras and Chris Antonetti, Guardians president of baseball operations did a Zoom call with reporters after the deal was completed.
cleveland.com
St. Vincent-St. Mary new No. 1, Walsh Jesuit and Lutheran West vault up cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Just a little more than two weeks into the season, there is a new No. 1 in the cleveland.com boys basketball rankings. St. Vincent-St. Mary takes that spot, as Walsh Jesuit and Lutheran West make considerable moves up the Top 25 after both beat St. Ignatius — the previous No. 1-ranked team — during an eventful last week that began with Walsh’s 67-62 upset of the Wildcats in Cuyahoga Falls before Lutheran West handed them a 20-point loss Friday night in Cleveland.
Cavaliers vs. Spurs: Live updates as Cleveland begins short road trip
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- The Cavaliers have won their last three games against the San Antonio Spurs and are looking to go for their fourth tonight as they head to San Antonio for the only time this season. Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. EST. The Cavs (18-10) were without Donovan...
Cleveland Cavaliers must play better on road to become the team they want be
SAN ANTONIO -- Tell me if you’ve heard this one before. On the road, away from the friendly confines of raucous Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Cleveland Cavaliers got off to an apathetic, juiceless start.
clevelandbrowns.com
Browns recognize 10 coaching nominees for High School Coach of the Year
The Browns are proud to recognize 10 high school coaches from Northeast Ohio who are candidates to win the Browns' High School Coach of the Year award after exemplifying top-tier leadership during the 2022 high school football season. The Browns Coach of the Year award is based on a coach's...
Deshaun Watson provided best chance to win; Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley not ruled out: Browns takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson put only 10 points on the board in Sunday’s 23-10 loss to the Bengals, and has thrown one touchdown pass in two games, but Kevin Stefanski never gave any thought to starting Jacoby Brissett in Cincinnati despite the magnitude of the game. Would...
Cleveland Cavaliers’ rally falls short as road struggles continue with 112-111 loss to San Antonio Spurs
SAN ANTONIO -- It might be time to sacrifice a chicken. The Cleveland Cavaliers need to do something to exorcise these bizarre road demons. Even though they nearly crawled out of a deep early hole, the fourth-quarter rally came up short and they lost to the nine-win San Antonio Spurs in a hectic finish, 112-111. It’s Cleveland’s eighth loss in the last nine games away from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. It’s also the first time losing to a team with a record below .500.
Ashley Stewart relocates to Shaker Heights
Ashley Stewart has announced its relocation from the Lee Harvard Shopping Center to Shaker Heights.
Forty carries in one game for a high school running back is just too many
As a sports official at the high school level for more than 20 years, I have learned over and over again that the safety of the participants is far and away the most important job I have. So when I read that the star running back of Akron’s Archbishop Hoban carried the football 40 times (in a losing effort) in their Dec. 1 state championship game, it makes me think his coaches are not thinking the same way (”Sperling breaks record, but the trophy goes to Toledo,” Dec. 3). It makes me think, rather, that they are most concerned about the final score.
clevelandmagazine.com
11 Places to Play Pinball in Greater Cleveland
Whether you’re looking for a classic or state-of-the-art game, there are plenty of arcades, bars and other places to get your pinball fix in Northeast Ohio. By Annie Nickoloff. Pinball might have reached peak gameplay decades ago, but the arcade game remains as popular as ever here in Northeast...
How D.J. Reader, Logan Wilson and the rest of the Bengals defense graded vs. the Browns
CINCINNATI, Ohio- The Bengals defense made Sunday’s 23-10 win over the Browns a one-sided affair. Here’s how the Bengals offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
cleveland19.com
2 shot, 1 killed on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person has died after two people were shot in Cleveland’s St Clair-Superior neighborhood Monday, according to Cleveland EMS. Police were called to the 1100 block of East 74th Street around 7:55 pm for the two people shot. A male in his 30′s was pronounced...
Zac Brown Band to headline Concert for Legends at Pro Football Hall of Fame in August
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Zac Brown Band will be the headliners for the Concert for Legends at the Pro Football Hall of Fame at 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 5. The concert will happen at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium as part of the Hall of Fame’s enshrinement week. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 16 at Ticketmaster.
Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Love to return Monday night against San Antonio Spurs, sources say
SAN ANTONIO -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are getting closer to full strength. Sources tell cleveland.com that Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love -- both of whom were listed as questionable -- will return to the lineup for Monday night’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. Mitchell has missed the last...
Breathing easier in Cleveland: How tighter standards could change the air quality issues
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While running for Cleveland City Council Ward 3 seat last year, Ayat Amin spent a lot of time canvassing neighborhoods and talking to residents about environmental issues.
How Denzel Ward, Myles Garrett and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Bengals
CINCINNATI, Ohio- The Browns defense struggled during Sunday’s 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Here’s how the defense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
How Deshaun Watson, David Njoku and the rest of the Browns offense graded vs. the Bengals
CINCINNATI, Ohio- The Browns defense struggled during Sunday’s 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Here’s how the defense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
Snapping five-game skid against Browns means a bit more than just a win to Joe Burrow and Bengals
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ 23-10 win over the Browns on Sunday felt so routine for a team that has made winning a regularity over the last three months. They were able to withstand some adversity. Quarterback Joe Burrow was once again good. They got big plays from their talented skill position group. And now with nine wins in their last 11 games, the Bengals are further entrenching themselves as one of the league’s best teams.
