ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dresden, OH

Tri-Valley surges past Sheridan

By Brandon Hannahs, Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CUeVB_0jdooNOg00

DRESDEN — It took Tri-Valley more than three quarters to find its rhythm on Friday night.

But, once the Scotties did, visiting Sheridan had no chance at slowing them down.

Tri-Valley opened the fourth quarter on a 16-2 stretch and outscored the Generals 22-4 over the final eight minutes in a 52-36 victory in the Muskingum Valley League Big School Division clash.

Erik Neal led the charge, scoring eight of his team-high 16 points in the final stanza for the Scotties (4-1, 3-0 MVL). Neal split a pair of free throws to open the fourth, and Aaron Frueh tracked down his miss on the second free throw. That offensive rebound eventually found Neal again, whose hoop put Tri-Valley ahead for good, 33-32.

He also hit a 3 after two offensive rebounds on another possession, while Frueh and Terrell Darden combined for eight points as Tri-Valley flipped a 32-30 deficit entering the fourth into a 46-34 lead.

Raine Rodich stopped that spurt with a hoop at the 3:53 mark of the fourth for the Generals (1-2 MVL), but they didn't score the rest of the way.

The Scotties made 8 of 12 field goals with only one turnover in the final quarter — they had 21 giveaways in the game — while Sheridan was held to 2-of-12 shooting in the final eight minutes.

Tri-Valley coach Todd McLoughlin credited better defense and ball handling in turning around his team's fortunes.

"Our communication on defense was much better, and we did a good job rebounding, especially on the defensive end," McLoughlin said. "We had a much better flow on offense. We didn't have much flow in the first three quarters, and a lot of that was due to turnovers.

"Both teams played with a lot of effort," he added, "but we got up and down better in the fourth. We did a good job finishing possessions with points."

The play of Neal, Frueh and Darden was crucial for the Scotties. Neal finished the game 7-of-7 from the field with six rebounds and a pair of assists, Darden scored six of his 12 in the fourth and Frueh contributed seven points off the bench.

Max Lyall also had nine points for the Scotties, who made 23 of 42 field goals.

"Erik played well, and Aaron is our energy guy. He's not afraid to do the dirty work, and you need a guy like him on your team," McLoughlin said. "Terrell has played well for us, and Jayden (Walker) is starting to take the reins.

"This group has a lot of potential, but there's room for growth," he added. "We only had three guys back with varsity experience. We need to improve our basketball IQ and learn how to play together. We saw that in the fourth quarter so that's a positive sign."

Both sides struggled to start the game, as Tri-Valley led 8-5 after one quarter where the teams were a combined 6-of-22 from the field.

The Scotties used an 8-2 to open up a lead in the second, and Lyall hit a 3 to make it 19-9, but Sheridan carried momentum into the locker room when AJ Winders hit a 3 at the horn to pull the Generals within 21-14 at the half.

Frueh's 3-point play sparked a 7-0 run for Tri-Valley that grew its lead to 30-20 midway through the third, but Sheridan scored the final 12 points of the frame. Reid Packer started the spurt with a hoop down low, while Reed Coconis hit a short jumper and found Rodich for a 3 that put the Generals ahead 32-30 going to the fourth.

Rodich posted a team-best 15 points and Coconis added eight for Sheridan, which was 15 of 47 from the field and out-rebounded 40-18.

bhannahs@gannett.com; @brandonhannahs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Scholastic Play By Play Classic in Columbus will attract best from area, state and beyond: What to watch in boys basketball

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Six of Northeast Ohio’s top boys basketball teams head to Columbus on Saturday for the Scholastic Play By Play Classic at Nationwide Arena. There will be six games, headlined by St. Vincent-St. Mary vs. Sierra Canyon and an OHSAA Division I state championship rematch between Pickerington Central and Centerville. Those two met in March in Dayton, as Ohio State recruit Devin Royal and the Tigers ended Centerville’s 45-game win streak.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

What Keon Keeley’s Alabama commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football has come in second to Alabama for five-star recruits numerous times in this 2023 cycle, and Keon Keeley is yet another name on that list. The nation’s No. 10 player and top edge rusher decommitted from Notre Dame in August, setting up a battle between the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide. Keeley made multiple gameday trips to both campuses. Now he’s locked in with Alabama a week before Signing Day on Dec. 21, giving the nation’s top-rated class a third five-star commitment.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

How Ohio State Football can fix secondary issues

For the last few seasons, the biggest issue that the Ohio State football team has had has come from play on the defensive side of the ball. Specifically, in the secondary. The Buckeyes were truly awful in the secondary in 2020 and had terrible safety play in 2021. While the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Rising Four-star Ohio Offensive Lineman William Satterwhite Says Receiving an Ohio State Offer Would “Probably Be The Best Thing To Ever Happen To Me”

One of the fastest-rising in-state offensive linemen in the 2024 class is starting to appear on Ohio State’s radar. Four-star Akron prospect William Satterwhite has seen his recruitment explode over the past month, as the 6-foot-5, 290-pound prospect has picked up offers from Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Duke, Minnesota, Penn State and Miami (OH) over the last 31 days and holds 11 Division I offers overall.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: The one player OSU must stop in the Peach Bowl

The Ohio State football team is gearing up to play Georgia in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes must stop this one player. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and this Ohio State football team have their work cut out for them when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes will be playing an offense that in many ways is much like Michigan, who has given Ohio State problems the last two seasons defensively.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To C.J. Stroud, Desmond Howard Drama

Did C.J. Stroud intentionally walk past Desmond Howard without shaking his hand last night?. The Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback caused a bit of a stir on Saturday evening, when he didn't shake Howard's hand as he walked onto the stage. Now, Stroud only shook hands with two men, but Howard...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again

As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Two Injured in Coshocton Accident

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle accident that took place Sunday night. The accident occurred just after 9pm at the intersection of State Route 751 in Oxford Township. Authorities said 33-year-old Gary Jackson, of Mount Vernon was traveling north on State Route 751 when he failed to yield at a stop sign. He was struck by 20-year-old Devin Wright, of Newcomerstown who was traveling west on US 36.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Driver killed in early morning crash on Ohio I-70

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol St. Clairsville Post tells 7NEWS one man was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 early Monday morning. The driver of a commercial vehicle, Jacobsburg resident Stephan Paboucek Sr., 61, was traveling eastbound near milepost 200, when he veered off the right side of the […]
JACOBSBURG, OH
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio

Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
DUBLIN, OH
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap closes sale of 210,522-square-foot shopping center in Ohio

Marcus & Millichap brokered the sale of Plaza Shopping Center, a 210,522-square-foot community shopping center in Lancaster, Ohio, within the Columbus metropolitan area. The property sold for $10.6 million to Baltimore-based America’s Realty LLC. The sale was brokered by the Patton | Wiles | Fuller Group of Marcus &...
LANCASTER, OH
10TV

Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

One Killed, One Injured in Perry Co. Accident

A fatal accident took place in Perry County Friday afternoon. The Lancaster Post of the State Highway Patrol said that 19-year-old Victoria Carpenter, of New Lexington, was traveling north on Township Road 128 in Perry County when she lost control of her vehicle and traveled off the left side of the road, striking an embankment and overturning.
PERRY COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Sharon Avenue Closure

An accident has closed a roadway in Muskingum County until Saturday afternoon. Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said that Sharon Avenue will be closed from Hughes Street to Fisher Avenue until at least 12pm as crews work to clean up the scene. Jadwin said that there is oil to clean...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
gotodestinations.com

The Best Pizza Restaurants in Lancaster, Ohio – (With Photos)

Pink Cricket is a family-owned and family-friendly pizza restaurant. It’s a casual neighborhood joint with an old-school vibe. The ambiance is set with its vintage decors and wooden booths, plus there’s a bar and huge TV where most people watch the football game. If you prefer some fresh...
LANCASTER, OH
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy