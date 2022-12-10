Oaklawn kicks off the start of racing season
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Horse racing has returned to Oaklawn for the 2022-2023 season. Saturday, people can get two corned beef sandwiches and a soft drink for just one dollar.
There is also the Mainline Sports Bar new this season with axe throwing, a digital driving range, and more which can be reserved online.Oaklawn proposes to begin next racing season in December
Friday saw nine races the Advent Stakes. It is the first of a record 45 stakes races scheduled to be run during the 2022-2023 Oaklawn meeting that ends May 6.
Corresponding to a December opening for the first time in Oaklawn history, the Advent debuted in 2021 and was the first stakes race for 2-year-olds at Oaklawn since 1973.
Horse racing is a tradition at Oaklawn since 1905. Neale Zeringue spoke to fans about why it still resonates with them today.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.
Comments / 0