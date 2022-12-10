Read full article on original website
JON RYNEARSON
3d ago
between high crime, the riots, on line shopping, your city leaders doing nothing to curb violence. shocker that places are closing... not really...
Reply
25
MelloMike
2d ago
What are you talking about? Walz says everything is wonderful! No problems whatsoever. oh and don't forget your COVID booster shots! Get 2 there free!!
Reply
11
Carol Carol
3d ago
Minneapolis is not safe after the George Floyd because elected leaders didn’t do their job
Reply(1)
22
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCSaint Paul, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Related
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location Shutters
Minnesota's downtown Minneapolis Marshalls location will close on January 14th, 2023. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr) The store is located on Nicollet Mall and South 7th Street. A spokesperson is quoted as saying,
Frey says a new work group will look to bring people back to downtown Minneapolis
With businesses continuing to move out of downtown Minneapolis, Mayor Jacob Frey says that a new work group will look to bring the city back to its once vibrant feeling.
rejournals.com
Accesso signed 307,000 square feet of leases at Minneapolis’ IDS Center in 2022
Accesso, an investment manager and operator of multi-tenant office and multifamily assets, signed more than 307,000 square feet of leases in 2022 at the IDS Center in Minneapolis. This total includes about 28,000 square feet of renewals in November alone and one new lease with Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Minnesota after pandemic hiatus
COTTAGE GROVE, Minnesota — The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is back for the first time in three years. The holiday tradition held virtual concerts in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. On Monday, the train made stops in Cottage Grove and Union Depot in St. Paul. "I'm...
As transit agencies cut service, people in wheelchairs get stranded
One day in late August, a Metro Transit driver of a Route 18 bus, which runs between Minneapolis and Bloomington on Nicollet Avenue, told Leroy Mitchell to get off of his scooter-style wheelchair or disembark to make room for riders boarding an already-crowded bus. Mitchell, a south Minneapolis resident, wasn’t able to. “I said [to […] The post As transit agencies cut service, people in wheelchairs get stranded appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Marshalls in Minneapolis closing
MINNEAPOLIS — Marshalls in downtown Minneapolis will be closing for good in early 2023. The store, located at 40 S. 7th St., is expected to close on Jan. 14, according to a statement from Marshalls' parent company TJX Companies. "We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies,...
Two iconic Twin Cities restaurants to close by end of month
MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will be entering the new year without several longstanding food options. Both COVID and the economy have taken a hard toll on dining establishments. In Minneapolis alone, a number of long-standing institutions have called it quits. Rock Bottom Brewery, Seven Steakhouse and Sushi, Williams...
ccxmedia.org
Minneapolis Area Realtors Start Policy Changes to Reduce Racial Homeownership Gap
The Minneapolis Area Realtors (MAR) issued a public apology in October claiming responsibility for systemic racism in the region’s home buying market. Leaders of MAR say its members were complicit in blocking people of color from purchasing homes in white neighborhoods. MAR’s Jackie Berry spoke with CCX News about the changes being made.
UPDATE: Light Rail back online in downtown MPLS
MINNEAPOLIS — UPDATE: The power issue which temporarily caused the light rails trains to stop running in downtown Minneapolis has been resolved and trains are resuming at U.S. Bank Stadium and Target Field stations, according to Metro Transit. UPDATE: Limited replacement buses will run between U.S. Bank Stadium and...
What to expect at Watershed Spa, the first communal bath house in the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — Last Monday evening, I trekked through the cold toward a quiet spa in Northeast Minneapolis, feeling excited, but oddly nervous. It was the night before I was set to film a story on Minnesota’s first public bathhouse, at Watershed Spa, so the spa had arranged for me to try the experience myself.
Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years
Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
thefabricator.com
Minnesota metal fabricator looks around the bend with part automation
All plans, including strategic ones, are subject to change. Dalsin Industries, Bloomington, Minn., has been looking to the future as it tries to balance growth opportunities with being responsive to customers’ requests. The company has “outpaced the average growth of the industry,” according to President/CEO Tom Schmeling, but that comes with the pressures of trying to process more metal and produce more parts through the company’s 135,000-sq-ft. facility. (Dalsin Industries sits at No. 31 on The FABRICATOR’s 2022 FAB 40 List with $45 million in reported 2021 revenue.)
If not here, then where? Opposition to NE zoning changes another hurdle for adding housing in Minneapolis
Raise your hand if you live in Minneapolis and your home is on a unique block. (I’m assuming everyone’s hand is up right now.) The paradox of individuality is that everyone and every place is unique if you think about them for long enough. And if every place is unique, where do you draw the line about what parts of the city merit special rules and special scrutiny?
Janet Jackson returning to Minnesota with Xcel Energy Center show
Legendary pop artist Janet Jackson will be coming back to Minnesota in May as part of the “Together Again” tour, celebrating the 25-year anniversary of “The Velvet Rope” and the 30-year anniversary of “janet”
Light rail: A year in review
The platform of the Golden Triangle light rail station last Friday was flocked with snow. Work shoe impressions passed under signs that read: “to SouthWest Station” and “to Union Depot.” No passengers will board LRT cars here until, maybe, 2027. Two sets of rails cross adjacent West 70th Street to the south. To the north, [...]
The Best of MN: Readers’ Choice
Based upon online votes from trusted readers, here are the state's best foods, services, escapes, and more The post The Best of MN: Readers’ Choice appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
Flight from LA to Montreal diverted to MSP due to 'reported engine malfunction'
MINNEAPOLIS — A flight from Los Angeles to Montreal was diverted to The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Monday because of a "reported engine malfunction," according to airport officials. The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) confirmed that an Air Canada Airbus A200-300 aircraft landed at MSP safely, and was inspected by...
Downtown retail closings sign of hastened decline due to COVID, online shopping, according to retail expert
Downtown retail closings sign of hastened decline due to COVID, online shopping, according to retail expert. Marshall’s will close in City Center after nearly 30 years.
Why Minneapolis Hilton's foreclosure may be more about the owners past than downtown's future
MINNEAPOLIS -- Is the Twin Cities' largest hotel on your Christmas wish list? It can be, if you have the cash.The 826-room Hilton Minneapolis hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction next month after a Hennepin County judge ordered the property into foreclosure. The property's owners, Chicago-based Walton Street Capital and California-based Haberhill, owe more than $200 million, according to court documents.The Hilton stayed open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, though court filings show the property owners missed their first mortgage payment on a $180,000,000 loan in April 2020.Wells Fargo, the loan's underwriter, as well as...
fox9.com
Man convicted of cocaine kilo sale in Home Depot parking lot
(FOX 9) - A West Metro Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigation resulted in the arrest of a man who tried to sell of a kilo of cocaine in a Home Depot parking lot in September of 2021. A federal jury has convicted Hugo Escudero, 45,...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 12