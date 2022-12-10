ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Young Florida Panther Hit, Killed by Car

A critically endangered Florida panther was killed along a rural road in Hillsborough County, Florida, last week. While the loss is heartbreaking, biologists say there is an underlying positive message to the story. The driver who struck the animal called authorities around 8 pm on Thursday, Dec. 8. It survived...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Affordable housing complex opens for seniors in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. — A new apartment complex opened Monday for affordable housing for seniors in Palmetto. Joy Kelley is unloading all of her belongings out of her car like the blanket her grandmother made her. "That is probably about 68 90-years-old stains and all it stays with me,” she...
PALMETTO, FL
villages-news.com

VHS alum sentenced in drug arrest that cost her USF research job

A Villages High School alumnus has been sentenced in a 2020 drug arrest that prompted her termination from her job as a clinical research assistant at the University of South Florida. Monica Racy, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Sumter County Court to five years probation to include two...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa public adjuster weighs-in on property insurance special session

TAMPA, Fla. — Public Adjuster Rick Tutwiler said he has been working nearly 200 Hurricane Ian claims and hopes lawmakers make some changes to improve Florida's property insurance crisis during this week's special session. "At the end of the day, it should be about the policyholder. What is in...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Detention Center confirms death of inmate

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County officials confirm that an inmate has died at their detention facility. According to a release, the incident occurred at 5:40 a.m. Monday Dec. 12. Deputies learned that a 26-year-old male inmate was having trouble breathing in his cell at the Manatee County Jail. A medical stat was called and EMS was notified. As the inmate was being transported in a wheelchair from his cell to the jail medical unit, he became unresponsive and was quickly placed on the floor. Jail staff provided life-saving measures, but were unable to revive him.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

St. Pete homeowner under fire to clean up yard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is on notice from the city and is under fire from his neighbors to clean up his yard. It's not his lawn and shrubs that are the problem, it's all the stuff he's storing in his front yard. What You Need...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Lack of lane markings frustrates drivers at busy Tampa intersection

TAMPA — The intersection of Kennedy and West Shore boulevards is one of the busiest in Tampa. As drivers go northbound on West Shore to Kennedy Blvd west, toward the Veterans Expressway, some are changing lanes in the middle of the intersection. Driver Niles Brooks says the lack of...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man killed in St. Petersburg crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One man is dead in a crash Monday afternoon at 38th Avenue North and Martin Luther King Jr. Street, according to police. At around 3 p.m., a Toyota Tacoma was headed northbound in the curb lane of Dr Martin Luther King Street North approaching the intersection of 38th Avenue North, the department said. A Chevy Equinox was also headed in the same direction in the median lane.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Soaring costs delay affordable housing projects

Local officials continue grappling with cost increases impeding the construction of affordable housing developments, with at least five now delayed due to additional funding requests. During Thursday’s Pinellas County work session, Administrator Barry Burton told commissioners that construction costs for some affordable housing projects have recently doubled. He said developers...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Red tide isn’t keeping tourists off Pinellas County beaches

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Beachgoers didn’t let a red tide bloom ruin their weekend. Upham Beach in Pinellas County was packed Saturday evening with people eager to watch the sunset, oblivious to the toxins in the water offshore. "The day was fine. We got beautiful photos and enjoyed it,"...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy