Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
Photo Voice Project Highlights Community Issues in University AreaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Go Walking With Florida's Dinosaurs & Get A Discounted Stay At New Port Richey's Pink HotelUncovering FloridaNew Port Richey, FL
A Life-Sized Jurassic Adventure Has Officially Come To New Port RicheyUncovering FloridaNew Port Richey, FL
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
Divers recover body in St. Petersburg retention pond
Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a body that was discovered in a retention pond Monday near the intersection of I-275 and Gandy Boulevard.
RSV cases impacting adults more than normal
RSV doesn’t typically send as many adults to the hospital, but if it does it can be deadly for those with underlying health conditions.
Young Florida Panther Hit, Killed by Car
A critically endangered Florida panther was killed along a rural road in Hillsborough County, Florida, last week. While the loss is heartbreaking, biologists say there is an underlying positive message to the story. The driver who struck the animal called authorities around 8 pm on Thursday, Dec. 8. It survived...
Bay News 9
Affordable housing complex opens for seniors in Palmetto
PALMETTO, Fla. — A new apartment complex opened Monday for affordable housing for seniors in Palmetto. Joy Kelley is unloading all of her belongings out of her car like the blanket her grandmother made her. "That is probably about 68 90-years-old stains and all it stays with me,” she...
‘That dog should’ve been taken’: Tampa 8-year-old mauled by neighbor’s dog
A Tampa mom said her 8-year-old daughter was mauled by a neighbor's dog over the weekend. It happened in Tampa’s Old Seminole Heights neighborhood. The victim's family said the dog is still with its owners, and they say that's not good enough.
Metropolitan Ministries sees higher need than ever before
On some families' Christmas lists, you can find things like a new video game system or a flat screen tv, but for other families, they're just trying to figure out what their next meal is going to be and where they're going to sleep tonight.
Red tide bloom expected to cause respiratory irritation along Pinellas County beaches: officials
Local health officials said red tide could cause problems for any Pinellas County beachgoers this weekend.
fox13news.com
CMA honors Winter’s legacy with ‘Rescue Days’ on the anniversary of her rescue
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater Marine Aquarium held its annual rescue days this weekend to give the community a chance to learn about the animals it has saved and meet with a variety of rescue groups. Brittany Baldrica has a decade of working with marine animals under her belt and has...
villages-news.com
VHS alum sentenced in drug arrest that cost her USF research job
A Villages High School alumnus has been sentenced in a 2020 drug arrest that prompted her termination from her job as a clinical research assistant at the University of South Florida. Monica Racy, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Sumter County Court to five years probation to include two...
Bay News 9
Tampa public adjuster weighs-in on property insurance special session
TAMPA, Fla. — Public Adjuster Rick Tutwiler said he has been working nearly 200 Hurricane Ian claims and hopes lawmakers make some changes to improve Florida's property insurance crisis during this week's special session. "At the end of the day, it should be about the policyholder. What is in...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Detention Center confirms death of inmate
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County officials confirm that an inmate has died at their detention facility. According to a release, the incident occurred at 5:40 a.m. Monday Dec. 12. Deputies learned that a 26-year-old male inmate was having trouble breathing in his cell at the Manatee County Jail. A medical stat was called and EMS was notified. As the inmate was being transported in a wheelchair from his cell to the jail medical unit, he became unresponsive and was quickly placed on the floor. Jail staff provided life-saving measures, but were unable to revive him.
Bay News 9
St. Pete homeowner under fire to clean up yard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is on notice from the city and is under fire from his neighbors to clean up his yard. It's not his lawn and shrubs that are the problem, it's all the stuff he's storing in his front yard. What You Need...
Bay News 9
Lack of lane markings frustrates drivers at busy Tampa intersection
TAMPA — The intersection of Kennedy and West Shore boulevards is one of the busiest in Tampa. As drivers go northbound on West Shore to Kennedy Blvd west, toward the Veterans Expressway, some are changing lanes in the middle of the intersection. Driver Niles Brooks says the lack of...
Man killed in St. Petersburg crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One man is dead in a crash Monday afternoon at 38th Avenue North and Martin Luther King Jr. Street, according to police. At around 3 p.m., a Toyota Tacoma was headed northbound in the curb lane of Dr Martin Luther King Street North approaching the intersection of 38th Avenue North, the department said. A Chevy Equinox was also headed in the same direction in the median lane.
Pinellas County suspends dog adoption, intake due to highly contagious virus
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Some animal shelters across the state of Florida, now including Pinellas County, have temporarily suspended dog adoption and intake due to a highly contagious virus. It was announced Wednesday that animal services in Pinellas County would be suspended beginning Thursday and would likely stay suspended...
ABC Action News
Couple gets married, graduates from University of South Florida in same day
TAMPA, Fla. — Some of the biggest moments in a person’s life are the day you graduate from college and the day you walk down the aisle. A pair of University of South Florida grads managed to do both in one day. Emily and Sean Rooks have had...
Pasco woman wins $1,000 a week for life from 7-Eleven lottery ticket
A Pasco County woman won $1,000 a week for life from a CASH4LIFE drawing, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.
stpetecatalyst.com
Soaring costs delay affordable housing projects
Local officials continue grappling with cost increases impeding the construction of affordable housing developments, with at least five now delayed due to additional funding requests. During Thursday’s Pinellas County work session, Administrator Barry Burton told commissioners that construction costs for some affordable housing projects have recently doubled. He said developers...
fox13news.com
Red tide isn’t keeping tourists off Pinellas County beaches
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Beachgoers didn’t let a red tide bloom ruin their weekend. Upham Beach in Pinellas County was packed Saturday evening with people eager to watch the sunset, oblivious to the toxins in the water offshore. "The day was fine. We got beautiful photos and enjoyed it,"...
Florida lawyer claims $15 million top prize from Publix scratch-off ticket
The Florida Lottery announced Monday that a Florida man claimed the first ever top $15 million prize from one of its scratch-off games.
