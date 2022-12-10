Read full article on original website
Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases booking report
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases their booking report for 11/28/3033 – 12/04/2022. Results are shown below. NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S) BALLARD, LATRAKUS DONANTE MANTEL, 32, 318 KERMIT ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/04/2022, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE. BELL, MILTON...
Rapides Parish Police Jury votes to leave R.R.A.B.B. Levee District
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Red River, Atchafalaya and Bayou Boeuf Levee District serves the parishes of Avoyelles, Rapides and St. Landry. Rapides Parish has been a member of RRABB for more than 100 years and accounts for most of the funds that are allocated for levee projects. Now they want to leave the district.
Christmas Cheer Food Drive collects 98,063 pounds of food
ALEXANDRIA, La. - The results of the 2022 KALB Christmas Cheer Food Drive are complete, and 98,063 pounds of non-perishable food items were collected from Avoyelles, Grant, Natchitoches, Rapides, and Vernon parish schools, according to Jayne Wright-Velez, executive director of the Food Bank of Central Louisiana. Sponsored by the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and KALB, local schools participated in the drive to help collect food for the Food Bank of Central Louisiana.
Acadia Parish contractor arrested on fraud and writing bad checks
A residential contractor was arrested on charges stemming back to work he was contracted to do back in 2021.
Rapides couple arrested following I-49 road rage incident
(Cypress)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies recently arrested a Rapides Parish couple in connection with a road rage incident on Interstate-49 according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday, Nov. 3, at approximately 2 pm, Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau responded to NATCOM 911 Center reports...
Arrest made after Rapides pursuit, barricade
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On December 6th, 2022 at approximately 7 pm, a K9 Deputy assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit observed a black Ford Mustang driving recklessly on Dallas Street. The deputy activated his overhead lights to initiate a traffic stop and immediately heard three gun shots coming from what he believed was the driver and sole occupant of the black Mustang.
This Lafayette restaurant is moving into the old Bouree space in Youngsville
Mandez Seafood, Bar and Grill, which has one location in Lafayette, will open a Youngsville location in the space that recently housed the restaurant Bouree. Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter announced the move over the weekend. The restaurant, owned by Jeff and Renee Hernandez and located at 110 Doucet Road, will open in the Mill Commons spot at 1821 Chemin Metairie Road.
Vote for the Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Year
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With the conclusion of the high school preps season, it is time to look back at some of the best action from throughout the year. For the final time this season, the KALB Sports Team is asking the viewers to vote for the Southern Air Cool Play of the Year. Below is a poll with five nominees. Tell us which one was your favorite. The winner will be revealed Friday, December 16.
St. Thomas More Chancellor responds to video surfaced after championship win
The St. Thomas More Chancellor has released a statement after a video of STM students making racist remarks surfaced and began making its rounds on social media.
10 Of The Best Louisiana Christmas Towns
Christmas is a magical time of the year for many reasons. Of course, the first and most important is the birth of Christ. It is a time of year that calls us all to remember his biblical story and celebrate the joy of his coming into the world. It's a time of coming together, making preparations, decorating, and reuniting with family and friends.
Lafayette firefighters extinguish apartment fire
Lafayette firefighters responded to an apartment fire on Sunday.
St. Landry Sheriff's Office to offer conceal carry class
The classes are taught by certified law enforcement trainers and proceeds from these classes are donated to local charities, officials say.
Many Tigers’ Head Football Coach Jess Curtis joins Mary-Margaret and Elijah Nixon
Alexandria native helps construct Artemis 1, NASA’s return to the Moon. Alexandria native and Peabody graduate Dustin Coleman spent the last two years building the Space Launch System Core Stage. Rapist sentenced to 10 years; State to file a motion to reconsider sentence. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Rapides...
Sub sandwich restaurant opening near Costco in Lafayette
A growing national sub-sandwich shop is coming soon to Lafayette.
Port Barre High School evacuated for bomb threat
Another bomb threat has been made at Port Barre High School, according to Port Barre Police Department (PBPD).
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Strong storms will rumble across Louisiana late Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a significant risk that some of the storms could be severe as they move across Louisiana.
Christina Sam re-elected Ville Platte Alderwoman following her arrest
Christina Sam has been re-elected Alderwoman in Ville Platte District E.
Sandbag information in anticipation of severe weather
Here's what we know about sandbags available across Acadiana as governments look toward forecasted severe weather
Crash victim airlifted after tractor-trailer and tractor collide in Pointe Coupee Parish
BLANKS, La. (BRPROUD) – Pointe Coupee Fire District 4, Louisiana State Police and Livonia Police Department all responded to a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon. A tractor-trailer and tractor collided on US 190 east of LA 976. LSP said, “Both vehicles were traveling eastbound on US 190 prior to...
UPDATE: LCA Coaches Meet With STM Student Seen on Camera Using Racial Slur, Ask For Grace & Mercy
The thriller of a state championship showdown between STM and LCA was even wilder than advertised but a video that was allegedly recorded at the game has sparked major backlash on social media. UPDATE:. LCA Coaches Reggie Williams and Trev Faulk met with the young man accused of using the...
