Baltimore, MD

Rideshare drivers speak out after being victims of violence

By Ashley McDowell
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
Rideshare drivers and riders continue to be a target of violence in Baltimore City.

Police are looking for a group of suspects after a Lyft driver was robbed and this time also abducted.

"Everyday when I pick up a customer, I get scared," said Anand Sarand, a rideshare driver.

Sarand is a rideshare driver on a regular basis and says he drives at night. He feels worried after hearing about the rideshare drivers getting carjacked and robbed.

"Nowadays I stop after 10 maximum. I go to 11, otherwise I stop at 10 because you know, nobody knows what happens. It is risky," said Sarand.

It started Wednesday night in Brooklyn, where according to a police report, a Lyft driver was picking up someone from the app that he thought was a customer.

Once the driver pulled up to the pickup location, four men got into the car.

When arriving at the destination, one of men asked the driver to go a couple more blocks.

The suspects got out of the car, two approached the windows with handguns pointed at the victim.

Under the threat of being killed, the victim gave over his iPhone, password, wallet and cleared his apple watch.

They drove around for 10 minutes when the suspects stopped in the alleyway of the 1200 block of North Longwood Street.

The victim was then told to get into the trunk as they were going to use his car and app to pick up and rob more people.

The car began to reverse out of the ally, that's when the victim pulled the emergency latch inside to open the trunk and jumped out searching for help until he found an Uber driver that let him use the phone to call 911.

The suspects, who may be between 16 and 21, and vehicle have still has not been found.

“I usually feel safe, but that's actually really scary,” said Sean Olhaver, a rideshare customer.

Olhaver was waiting on his rideshare after hearing about the carjackings and he says he will be more aware by checking the name and photo of the driver, but states its best to comply.

"Just give them what they want because they are in a way worse situation than you are typically, and your life is way more valuable than a cell phone or a couple dollars," said Ohlhaver.

WMAR reached out to Lyft for information on how these kind of situations are handled.

A Lyft spokesperson said, “Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and the incident described is horrific. We have reached out to the driver to offer support and stand ready to assist law enforcement with any investigation. These crimes are absolutely unacceptable and we're committed to doing what we can to keep drivers safe."

Just last month, a rider was robbed outside Horseshoe Casino.

Baltimore City Police say also people were using the rideshare app to carjack the drivers and use the driver's phone to pick up victims to also rob.

Police say arrests have been made and they are working with federal law enforcement on the cases.

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

