Read full article on original website
Related
Homeless man knocks on woman’s door for food, says “None of your neighbors would help me.”
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I would imagine that in some point in your life you have come across someone who is panhandling for money, whether it be with a sign on the edge of a highway, or while busking in the Subway, or loitering outside of stores and restaurants.
Straight Parents Ban Children From Visiting Gay Couple - "They Might Have Bad Influence"
This is a nonfiction piece based on true events as told to me by a family friend present at the time; it is used with permission. Before I get into today's fascinating topic, I'd like to ask three questions that have been bothering me: Do you think that the parents are right? Do you think it's acceptable for people to be treated differently because of their life choices? Most importantly, is being gay a negative influence on society? Many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.
MedicalXpress
Why women sometimes stay with abusers: Insights from a Nigerian study
Domestic violence is a public health problem in most parts of the world. A 2021 United Nations report showed that one in three women aged 15-49 years in sub-Saharan Africa had experienced one form of violence or another by an intimate partner. The Nigerian government has set up policies and...
parentingforbrain.com
Why Abusive Parents Maltreat and How To Break The Cycle Of Abuse
| Risk Factors That Cause Parents To Abuse | Effects Of Abuse (Statistics) | Protective Factors | How To Break The Cycle |. Abuse from parents can take many forms. There are times when it is obvious and other times when it is difficult to detect. The five types of...
Why Good Men Are Bad To Their Families
Dad looks the part of a model citizen. He works hard, volunteers, and makes friends easily. He’s a good neighbor and an even better coworker. Then he goes home. Surrounded by his family, he’s angry and irritable, prone to yelling, and quick to punish. He’s not abusive, per se, but difficult and distant in a way that confuses his increasingly anxious children, who can see the disconnect, but lack the perspective to understand it. To them, it feels personal. In fact, it’s a relatively common situation.
actionlifemedia.com
ESCAPING FROM COERCIVE CONTROL
Coercive control in its very nature places its victim in an almost impossible situation when it comes to taking back control of their own life and moving towards a situation where they can leave their abuser and get a divorce. What is coercive control. Coercive control is defined in the...
Comments / 0