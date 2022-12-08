ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Anthony James

Straight Parents Ban Children From Visiting Gay Couple - "They Might Have Bad Influence"

This is a nonfiction piece based on true events as told to me by a family friend present at the time; it is used with permission. Before I get into today's fascinating topic, I'd like to ask three questions that have been bothering me: Do you think that the parents are right? Do you think it's acceptable for people to be treated differently because of their life choices? Most importantly, is being gay a negative influence on society? Many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.
