Citrus County Chronicle
Braathen wins 1st World Cup slalom of the season
VAL d'ISÈRE, France (AP) — A flawless second run helped Lucas Braathen win the first World Cup slalom of the season on Sunday for the third victory of his career. The Norwegian skier let out a yell and thumped his chest after seeing his time on the board and then he just had to wait for his compatriot and defending World Cup slalom champion Henrik Kristoffersen, who had a slender lead of 0.07 seconds from the first run.
Soccer-When is the World Cup 2022 final? Date and kick-off time
Dec 12 (Reuters) - The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is in full swing in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about the knockout stages of the tournament before the Dec. 18 final.
Morocco's tactical masterplan ignites unlikely World Cup run
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou leant back in his chair, shook his head and said: “Pinch me, I’m dreaming.”. Yes, Morocco really is in the World Cup semifinals.
Moroccan World Cup 'dream' faces biggest test against France
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco's improbable, history-making run at the World Cup is about to get its ultimate test. Africa’s first World Cup semifinalist is playing defending champion France and its star striker Kylian Mbappé, the leader of a new wave of soccer superstars coming out of an era dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
