Memphis, TN

Caesars promo code MLIVEFULL: Get $1,250 for Lakers vs. Pistons picks

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Not only is NFL Week 14 in full swing today, the Detroit Pistons host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. No matter...
DETROIT, MI
Lakers vs. Pistons predictions, expert NBA picks for Sunday, 12/11

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Lakers were in the midst of their best run of basketball of the season, before an illness to Anthony Davis took him...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pistons’ defensive struggles continue and other takeaways from loss to Lakers

DETROIT -- The Detroit Pistons have played competitive basketball throughout this season. Unfortunately, their efforts haven’t shown up in the win column, as the Pistons lost their third straight game Sunday, falling 124-117 to the Los Angeles Lakers. They are now 7-22 on the season. Detroit’s leading-scorer, Bojan Bogdanovic,...
DETROIT, MI
Red Wings work on improving lackluster overtime record

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have squandered several points in overtime and shootouts, much to coach Derek Lalonde’s dismay. That is why they spent part of Monday’s practice working three-on-three drills and ended it with a shootout competition. “Getting that extra point, it’s one of those...
DETROIT, MI
Magnus Hellberg a backup option for Red Wings following Griffins stint

DETROIT – With Alex Nedeljkovic struggling, could Magnus Hellberg get a look as the Detroit Red Wings’ back-up goaltender?. That remains to be seen. But coach Derek Lalonde said Hellberg is an option. Hellberg is ready following a four-game conditioning stint with the Grand Rapids Griffins. “We’ll see...
DETROIT, MI

