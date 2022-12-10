ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvbam.com

State ranked UC and Bronson win Saturday tournaments, Q takes 3rd in Concord, CHS goes 2-3 at Portland

CONCORD, MI (WTVB) – Branch County’s state ranked wrestling teams won tournament championships on Saturday. The Union City Chargers won the 13-team Grover Invitational championship at Concord for the second straight year. The Chargers placed nine of their 11 entrants, including six champions. Winning the top spot on the podium were Alex Boyer (126), Landyn Crance (132), Montana Connell (144), Colton Russell (150), Maddox Miller (157) and Grady Iobe (215). In addition, Logan Mears (113), Mason Hawthorne (120) and Aidan Taylor (138) earned trips to the podium.
CONCORD, MI
MLive.com

Cross country state champ from Chelsea has strong showing at nationals

Connell Alford added All-American honors to an already memorable cross country season. Just a month removed from winning the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 2 boys state title, the Chelsea standout finished 14th overall at the Champs Sports National Championships to earn All-American recognition on Saturday in San Diego.
CHELSEA, MI
MLive.com

3 WMU football players commit to Power-5 teams via transfer portal

KALAMAZOO, MI – In addition to a new coaching staff in place, Western Michigan’s football depth chart will look significantly different in 2023, after a trio of starters decided to continue their careers at Power-Five programs. Top running back Sean Tyler committed to Oklahoma State on Monday, while...
KALAMAZOO, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State hoops assistant get emotional pregame playing against son's team

Michigan State assistant coach Doug Wojcik got emotional before the Spartans’ matchup with the Brown Bears. The reason why? Wojcik’s son Paxson starts for the Bears. The younger Wojcik is in his 2nd season for the Bears after spending 2019-2021 with Loyola of Chicago. Wojcik is currently averaging 12.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the 6-5 Bears.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Western Michigan football to retain defensive coordinator Lou Esposito

KALAMAZOO, MI – There will be at least one familiar face on Western Michigan’s football coaching staff under new program leader Lance Taylor. Defensive coordinator Lou Esposito is expected to retain his same role under Taylor, who was announced as Tim Lester’s replacement atop the program on Thursday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State basketball mailbag: Roster questions, freshman thoughts and more

EAST LANSING – I didn’t have much time to study, but I’m going to be taking my final exam now anyway. It’s final exams week at Michigan State, so it’s time for me to take my own version of that: a Spartans basketball mailbag. I asked Spartans fans for some questions this week and they responded with queries about roster management, the Spartans’ starting point guard, and of course the possibility of football players making the move to basketball:
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

3-star OL Johnathan Slack decommits from Michigan State

As the early signing period approaches, Michigan State’s next recruiting class continues to shrink. Johnathan Slack, a 2023 three-star offensive lineman from Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. High School who committed to the Spartans in February, announced Sunday night via Twitter he decommitted from Michigan State. Slack is listed...
EAST LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard December 10, 2022

Jackson 71, Wayne Memorial 53: Savon Campbell scored 18 points and Tavion Tanner added 16 points for Jackson. Napoleon 58, Lakewood 43: DeVonta Habern scored 24 points and Trent Jester added 19 points as the Pirates won its GLAC/Cascades Conference Challenge game at Olivet College. Leslie 69, Grass Lake 31.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State WR Germie Bernard enters transfer portal

Michigan State is apparently losing one of its top young talents. Germie Bernard, a true freshman wide receiver, entered the transfer portal on Monday, a program spokesman confirmed. Bernard, 6-foot-0 and 200 pounds, had seven catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns while appearing in all 12 games with one...
EAST LANSING, MI
wmubroncos.com

Gymnastics Takes Third in Exhibition at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Western Michigan gymnastics team kicked off the 2022-23 season with a third-place finish in an exhibition meet at the University of Michigan on Saturday. The Broncos finished with a final score of 193.550, finishing behind Central Michigan (195.875) and the Wolverines (196.400). WMU finished...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WolverineDigest

Four Targets Who Could Save Michigan's 2023 Recruiting Class

Michigan killed it on the field in 2021 and is now following that up with an even better 2022 season. Yet the Wolverines are striking out a bit on the recruiting trail when it comes to its top targets, which is obviously a bit puzzling considering the team and individual success across the board. As things currently stand, Michigan has the No. 20 ranked class in the 2023 cycle according to 247 Sports. That's not horrible, but it is behind Ohio State (No. 5) and Penn State (No. 13) in the Big Ten, which doesn't add up given the fact that U-M beat the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions by a combined 46 points.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy