Michigan killed it on the field in 2021 and is now following that up with an even better 2022 season. Yet the Wolverines are striking out a bit on the recruiting trail when it comes to its top targets, which is obviously a bit puzzling considering the team and individual success across the board. As things currently stand, Michigan has the No. 20 ranked class in the 2023 cycle according to 247 Sports. That's not horrible, but it is behind Ohio State (No. 5) and Penn State (No. 13) in the Big Ten, which doesn't add up given the fact that U-M beat the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions by a combined 46 points.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO