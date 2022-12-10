Read full article on original website
Flint-area basketball highlights: Corunna girls win third straight game
FLINT – Kira Patrick and Sydnie Gillett scored 14 points apiece Monday to lead Corunna’s girls basketball team to a 42-31 victory over Fowlerville. Corunna’s third straight victory raised the Cavaliers record to 3-1.
MLive.com
Hackett boys, Vicksburg girls among Kalamazoo’s best heading into heart of hoops season
KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s high school basketball season is in full swing, and after two weeks of play on the girls side and one week for the boys, 17 Kalamazoo-area teams are undefeated heading into the heart of the 2022-23 campaign. Perhaps no local squad has been more...
wtvbam.com
State ranked UC and Bronson win Saturday tournaments, Q takes 3rd in Concord, CHS goes 2-3 at Portland
CONCORD, MI (WTVB) – Branch County’s state ranked wrestling teams won tournament championships on Saturday. The Union City Chargers won the 13-team Grover Invitational championship at Concord for the second straight year. The Chargers placed nine of their 11 entrants, including six champions. Winning the top spot on the podium were Alex Boyer (126), Landyn Crance (132), Montana Connell (144), Colton Russell (150), Maddox Miller (157) and Grady Iobe (215). In addition, Logan Mears (113), Mason Hawthorne (120) and Aidan Taylor (138) earned trips to the podium.
MLive.com
Cross country state champ from Chelsea has strong showing at nationals
Connell Alford added All-American honors to an already memorable cross country season. Just a month removed from winning the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 2 boys state title, the Chelsea standout finished 14th overall at the Champs Sports National Championships to earn All-American recognition on Saturday in San Diego.
MLive.com
3 WMU football players commit to Power-5 teams via transfer portal
KALAMAZOO, MI – In addition to a new coaching staff in place, Western Michigan’s football depth chart will look significantly different in 2023, after a trio of starters decided to continue their careers at Power-Five programs. Top running back Sean Tyler committed to Oklahoma State on Monday, while...
MLive.com
Michigan State looking forward to rest, practice after early season challenges
EAST LANSING – Finals week is here at Michigan State and there may be only one group of students who’s excited about that:. The Michigan State basketball team, which at last has a break from games after a grueling start to the season. “We’re all pretty excited about...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State hoops assistant get emotional pregame playing against son's team
Michigan State assistant coach Doug Wojcik got emotional before the Spartans’ matchup with the Brown Bears. The reason why? Wojcik’s son Paxson starts for the Bears. The younger Wojcik is in his 2nd season for the Bears after spending 2019-2021 with Loyola of Chicago. Wojcik is currently averaging 12.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the 6-5 Bears.
MLive.com
Western Michigan football to retain defensive coordinator Lou Esposito
KALAMAZOO, MI – There will be at least one familiar face on Western Michigan’s football coaching staff under new program leader Lance Taylor. Defensive coordinator Lou Esposito is expected to retain his same role under Taylor, who was announced as Tim Lester’s replacement atop the program on Thursday.
MLive.com
Michigan State basketball mailbag: Roster questions, freshman thoughts and more
EAST LANSING – I didn’t have much time to study, but I’m going to be taking my final exam now anyway. It’s final exams week at Michigan State, so it’s time for me to take my own version of that: a Spartans basketball mailbag. I asked Spartans fans for some questions this week and they responded with queries about roster management, the Spartans’ starting point guard, and of course the possibility of football players making the move to basketball:
MLive.com
3-star OL Johnathan Slack decommits from Michigan State
As the early signing period approaches, Michigan State’s next recruiting class continues to shrink. Johnathan Slack, a 2023 three-star offensive lineman from Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. High School who committed to the Spartans in February, announced Sunday night via Twitter he decommitted from Michigan State. Slack is listed...
UM-MSU hockey series ends with full line brawl in Ann Arbor
While the rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan has always burned hot, the temperature has been turned up even more of late due to the post-game events inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Oct. 29 football game between the rivals. This past weekend, the in-state rivals met on ice...
MLive.com
See how Michigan runners finished in the Champs Sports National Championships
Saturday was a big day for six Michigan High School cross country runners. The student-athletes participated in the annual Champ Sports Cross Country National Championships in San Diego, and all six finished 18th or better.
jtv.tv
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard December 10, 2022
Jackson 71, Wayne Memorial 53: Savon Campbell scored 18 points and Tavion Tanner added 16 points for Jackson. Napoleon 58, Lakewood 43: DeVonta Habern scored 24 points and Trent Jester added 19 points as the Pirates won its GLAC/Cascades Conference Challenge game at Olivet College. Leslie 69, Grass Lake 31.
MLive.com
Michigan State WR Germie Bernard enters transfer portal
Michigan State is apparently losing one of its top young talents. Germie Bernard, a true freshman wide receiver, entered the transfer portal on Monday, a program spokesman confirmed. Bernard, 6-foot-0 and 200 pounds, had seven catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns while appearing in all 12 games with one...
wmubroncos.com
Gymnastics Takes Third in Exhibition at Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Western Michigan gymnastics team kicked off the 2022-23 season with a third-place finish in an exhibition meet at the University of Michigan on Saturday. The Broncos finished with a final score of 193.550, finishing behind Central Michigan (195.875) and the Wolverines (196.400). WMU finished...
Michigan basketball signee puts on a show in front of Juwan Howard
On Friday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had another strong performance during his senior campaign as he finished with 28 points in a 77-70 win over Alter. Wolverine head coach Juwan Howard also made the trek down to see the game and Washington...
Michigan State suffers 6th decommitment from 2023 class as Signing Day approaches
With college football's early signing period fast approaching, Michigan State football has lost another commitment in its 2023 recruiting class. Late Saturday evening, three-star Eagles Landing Christian Academy cornerback Colton Hood announced his decommitment from the Spartans in a post on Twitter. Just a day later, Hood gave a verbal...
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: Joey Hauser’s ‘emotional moment’ hitting 1,000 points
EAST LANSING – A fan base that’s often been tough on Michigan State forward Joey Hauser was chanting his name on Saturday. The Spartans senior scored his 1,000th career point as part of a 22-point effort in Michigan State’s Saturday win over Brown at the Breslin Center.
WWMTCw
Mother faces charges, WMU football new coach arrives, a fatal crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Harper Creek teacher retires after placed on leave for alleged misconduct on social media. Harper Creek Community School's Superintendent, Rob Ridgeway, issued a statement on the teacher placed on leave for alleged social media misconduct Wednesday.
Four Targets Who Could Save Michigan's 2023 Recruiting Class
Michigan killed it on the field in 2021 and is now following that up with an even better 2022 season. Yet the Wolverines are striking out a bit on the recruiting trail when it comes to its top targets, which is obviously a bit puzzling considering the team and individual success across the board. As things currently stand, Michigan has the No. 20 ranked class in the 2023 cycle according to 247 Sports. That's not horrible, but it is behind Ohio State (No. 5) and Penn State (No. 13) in the Big Ten, which doesn't add up given the fact that U-M beat the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions by a combined 46 points.
