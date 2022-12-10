ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

BCFD #4 hosts 21st annual ‘Operation Candy Cane’ food drive

By Rylee Fitzgerald
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Benton County Fire District #4 ( BCFD ) is hosting a food drive this weekend. It’s called Operation Candy Cane. This is their 21st annual food drive.

It takes place Saturday at Flat Top Park from 4 to 8 p.m., and anyone who comes by and drops off non-perishable food will get a candy cane in return.

Firefighters will be at the park collecting food. It is then gathered and taken to the West Richland Area Chamber of Commerce and Operation We Care – Tri-Cities.

Fire Chief Paul Carlyle said one person has been a big advocate on making this event what it is today. That person is May Hays, Executive Director for the West Richland Chamber. He says she’s retiring this year.

“She’s been with us for 21 years helping with this project. So we really appreciate her help and want to say thank you. We’re obviously going to miss her,” said Chief Carlyle. “She’s been a huge supporter of this project ever since I got started, and of course helping out the families in the area because they are the ones that distribute the food. So, congratulations to her on her retirement.”

Firefighters will also be collecting non-perishable food at Fire Station 420, at 2604 Bombing Range Road until Monday.

Chief Carlyle said Santa, Mrs. Claus, some elves and maybe even a Grinch will show up at Operation Candy Cane. BCFD #4 fire trucks will be decorated as well.

