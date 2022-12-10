Read full article on original website
Roslyn Singleton of America's Got Talent dies at 39: The star had been battling brain cancer for the second time after a six year remission
Roslyn Royal Singleton died at the age of 39 on Tuesday her husband Ray confirmed on Instagram. He says the Navy veteran died 'peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be' and has earned her 'wings.'. The beauty from North Carolina had been battling brain cancer for the...
Dad who lost three children to cancer in four years is battling disease himself
A father who lost three children to cancer in less than five years has opened up about his own cancer battle. Régis Feitosa, 52, lost his youngest daughter, Beatriz, in 2018. She was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukaemia the previous year at the age of nine and underwent a bone marrow transplant. Unfortunately the cancer returned and she died on 24 June 2018 at the age of 10.
Dad Dies After Freak Accident While Helping Girl Scouts
A 45-year-old Illinois father has been killed after he fell from an open hatchback while collecting canned food during a donation drive set up by his daughter’s Girl Scout troop. Patch reports that Aaron LaMore fell and hit his head on Nov. 6 while the car was traveling at just 5 mph. “They didn’t even get to the first house, when he lost his footing, fell backwards out of the car onto the pavement, and struck his head on the back,” said his brother-in-law Ryan Talaga. His family says he was stunned but managed to walk to an ambulance himself. However, once at the hospital doctors found multiple skull fractures and bleeding on the brain. He was flown to University of Chicago Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. The Army veteran was taken off life support on Veterans Day. A GoFundMe has been set up for his widow and 12-year-old daughter, which has so far raised $40,000.Read it at Patch
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.
Shemika "Mika" Cosey was a vibrant, 16-year-old who lived in Berkeley, Missouri with her mom, Paula, and her three sisters. Aside from Mika, Paula had two older daughters and a 10-month-old baby girl; Mika was the fun-loving middle child. Mika adored kids and she looked after her baby sister while Paula, a single mom, worked late to support the family of four.
An 11-year-old girl with a brain tumor wanted just one thing for her Make-A-Wish — to take pictures of dogs
Zoey Henry, 11, has had a rough time lately. Diagnosed with an inoperable brain stem cancer, she went though a year of chemotherapy to shrink the tumor. When the Make-A-Wish foundation offered Zoey the chance to fulfill her dreams, she thought hard and knew exactly what she wanted: to take pictures of dogs.
Phillies, neighbors surprise ‘Mighty Aaron,’ 4-year-old battling brain tumor, with night of his life
A 4-year-old boy from South Jersey is undergoing intensive treatment to beat a malignant tumor. Thursday night, he was surprised with a parade of support, replete with the Philadelphia Phillies and Paw Patrol.
Creating a Charity 8 Days After a Rare Cancer Diagnosis: Dying Defiantly Founder Shares His Story
After Marshall Morris was diagnosed with a rare cancer and given only six months to live, he created a charity that empowers people with terminal illness and provides them with counseling and support. After receiving a diagnosis of late-stage cancer, Marshall Morris, a former business owner, decided that he wanted...
