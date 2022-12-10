A 45-year-old Illinois father has been killed after he fell from an open hatchback while collecting canned food during a donation drive set up by his daughter’s Girl Scout troop. Patch reports that Aaron LaMore fell and hit his head on Nov. 6 while the car was traveling at just 5 mph. “They didn’t even get to the first house, when he lost his footing, fell backwards out of the car onto the pavement, and struck his head on the back,” said his brother-in-law Ryan Talaga. His family says he was stunned but managed to walk to an ambulance himself. However, once at the hospital doctors found multiple skull fractures and bleeding on the brain. He was flown to University of Chicago Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. The Army veteran was taken off life support on Veterans Day. A GoFundMe has been set up for his widow and 12-year-old daughter, which has so far raised $40,000.Read it at Patch

